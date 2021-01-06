Sports shorts and scores for Jan. 6

CSIC honors Norling
BURNSVILLE, Minn — Erin Norling of Wayne State has been named the Northern Sun Conference South division women’s basketball player of the Week for her play in two weekend road games at Northern State. It’s Norling’s third NSIC player of the week honor.
Norling, a 5-foot-11-inch senior forward from Loretto, Minnesota, averaged an NSIC-best 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over the weekend in helping the Wildcats split a season opening road series with the Wolves.
She recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds Saturday and followed that with a 28-point performance Sunday in leading the Wildcats to an 81-73 win.
Norling also averaged 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and moved into 11th place on Wayne State’s all-time scoring list with 1,378 points.
Wayne State, 1-1 on the season, hosts Concordia-St. Paul on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to open NSIC south division play at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
Husker-Purdue game postponed
World-Herald News Service
LINCOLN — For the second time this season, a Nebraska men’s basketball game was not played as scheduled.
NU’s Tuesday night game at Purdue was postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date by the Big Ten.
“The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff,” the schools announced in a joint release.
NU had a game against Florida A&M canceled earlier this season because of rising cases within the Rattlers’ program. The Huskers replaced that game with one against Doane.
Nebraska’s next scheduled game is Jan. 10 at home against Indiana
Knight JV girls down St. Francis
HUMPHREY — Allison Brungardt scored 12 points to lead the Norfolk Catholic girls junior varsity team to a 43-29 victory in a game shortened to three quarters. Addison Corr added 7 and Aubrey Barnes, 6 for the Knights.
Norfolk Catholic 20 9 14 xx — 43
Humphrey St. Francis 13 9 7 xx — 29
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Addison Corr 7; Aubrey Barnes 6; Riffani Peitz 5; Channatee Robles 4; Kalea Fischer 5; Allison Brungardt 12; Morgan Miller 4.
Panther JV boys top North
Devin Bader scored 23 points as the Norfolk boys junior varsity team defeated its visitors from Omaha North on Tuesday, 42-37.
NORFOLK: Hunter Jorgenson 2; Cale Wacker 5; Tanner Eisenhauer 5; Ben Schoenherr 1; Jack Borgmann 5; Brett Reestmann 1; Devin Bader 23.
Norfolk freshman boys lose
The Norfolk freshman boys team battled but came up on the short end in a 57-47 loss to Sioux City East on Monday.
Easton Sullivan and Mason Merkel led the Panthers with 10 points apiece.
Sioux City East 18 11 12 16 — 57
Norfolk 14 10 12 11 — 47
NORFOLK: Coleson Barritt 5; Easton Sullivan 10; Mason Merkel 10; Diego Carrillo 4; C.J Hoffman 7; Rowdy Bauer 7; Gabe Claussen 2; Peyton Vietor 2.
NHS girls reserve game canceled
The scheduled girls reserve game between Omaha North and Norfolk on Friday has been canceled.
The varsity game between the Panthers and Vikings will be played at 6 p.m.
Quail Run’s McGrew honored
Peachtree Corners, Ga. — Brent McGrew, of Quail Run and VanBerg golf clubs in Columbus has been honored as a Top 50 kids coach by U.S. Kids Golf.
The Award recognizes coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment, and using the best available resources to help advance their students.
The Top 50 kids coaches for 2020 includes golf professionals from 24 states, and three countries. Each year, award recipients include coaches who work at public, private, resort and municipal courses.