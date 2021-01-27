Basketball
Norfolk Catholic sweeps O’Neill
The Norfolk Catholic girls pulled the upset on Tuesday, defeating visiting O’Neill, 44-43 at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Freshman Avery Yosten led the Knights with 10 points while Elly Piper added 8. Meg Schluns paced the Eagles with a game-high 13 points. Her teammate, Lauren Young, added 9.
The Norfolk Catholic boys continued to roll with a 71-57 win over their Holt County counterparts.
Preston Burbach’s 21 points was tops for the Knights while Christian Mickelson had 17. Keaton Wattier’s 16 was high for the Eagles.
Both girls teams begin Mid-State Conference tournament action on Monday while both boys squads begin league tourney play on Tuesday.
Girls: Norfolk Catholic 44, O’Neill 43
O’Neill 11 9 8 15 — 43
Norfolk Catholic 12 11 8 13 — 44
- O’NEILL (14-3): Blair Gutshall 4; Alyssa Eichelberger 8; Meg Schluns 13; Lauren Young 9; Zelie Sorensen 4; Kiersten Welke 5.
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (9-7): Carly Marshall 2; Anna Neuhalfen 2; Avery Yosten 10; Mary Fennessy 6; Taylor Kautz 3; Kalea Fischer 5; Allison Brungardt 2; Saylor Fischer 4; Elly Piper 8; Jozy Piper 2.
Boys: Norfolk Catholic 71, O’Neill 57
O’Neill 10 21 12 14 — 57
Norfolk Catholic 13 23 16 19 — 71
- O’NEILL (8-8): Keegan Moore 10; Peyton Mathews 7; Parker Heiss 9; Keaton Wattier 16; Landon Classen 6; Drew Morrow 9.
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-4): Jackson Clausen 2; Christian Mickelson 17; Preston Burbach 21; Ben Hammond 12; Brennen Kelley 7; Kade Pieper 10; Nolan Fennessy 2.
Lutheran High tops Crofton
CROFTON — Cort McKeown scored 19 points to lead Lutheran High Northeast to a road win over Crofton on Tuesday night, 53-40.
Trystan Scott and Grant Colligan also scored in double figures for the Eagles with 17 and 12 points respectively.
Mayson Ostermeyer led the Warriors with 16 while Jayden Eilers added 10.
Lutheran High hosts Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday while Crofton opens Mid-State Conference tournament play at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, also on Saturday.
Lutheran High Northeast 53, Crofton 40
Lutheran High Northeast 13 13 13 14 — 53
Crofton 6 12 14 8 — 40
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (10-4): Haydyn Beaudette 3; Grant Colligan 12; Cort McKeown 19; Mason Petersen 2; Trystan Scott 17.
- CROFTON (2-14): Sam Tejral 1; Jayden Eilers 10; Roy Knapp 5; Mayson Ostermeyer 16; Jaxson Wiebelhaus 2; Simon McFarland 6.
Mid-State tourney starts Saturday
The West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls and Pierce boys have earned No. 1 seeds in the Mid-State Conference tournaments which are scheduled to begin on Saturday.
The finals are set for a week from Saturday, Feb. 6, at Battle Creek.
Mid-State Conference Girls
- Saturday — TBA: No. 9 Boone Central at No. 8 Wayne.
- Monday — At Guardian Angels Central Catholic — 5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. BCEN-WAY winner; 7:15 p.m.: No. 4 Pierce vs. No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic. At O’Neill — 5:30 p.m.: No. 3 Crofton vs. No. 6 Norfolk Catholic; 7:15 p.m.: No. 2 O’Neill vs. No. 7 Battle Creek.
- Thurs., Feb. 4 — At Norfolk Catholic — 5:30 p.m.: Losers of Guardian Angels games; 7:15: Losers of O’Neill games; At Battle Creek — 5:30 p.m.: Winners of Guardian Angels games; 7:15: Winners of O’Neill games;
n Sat., Feb. 6 — At Battle Creek — 10 a.m.: Fifth-place game; 1:30 p.m.: Third-place game; 5:15 p.m.: Championship game.
Mid-State Conference BOYS
- Saturday — TBA: No. 9 Crofton at No. 8 Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
- Tuesday — At Pierce — 5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Pierce vs. CRO-GACC winner; 7:15 p.m.: No. 4 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 5 O’Neill. At Wayne — 5:30 p.m.: No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 6 Battle Creek; 7:15 p.m.: No. 2 Wayne vs. No. 7 Boone Central.
- Fri., Feb. 5 — At Norfolk Catholic — 5:30 p.m.: Losers of Pierce games; 7:15: Losers of Wayne games; At Battle Creek — 5:30 p.m.: Winners of Pierce games; 7:15: Winners of Wayne games;
- Sat., Feb. 6 — At Battle Creek — 11:45 a.m.: Fifth-place game; 3:30 p.m.: Third-place game; 7 p.m.: Championship game.
East Husker pairings released
Oakland-Craig’s boys and Clarkson/Leigh’s girls are the top seeds for the East Husker Conference tournaments which begin on Friday.
The semifinals and finals are set for Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 4-6 at Midland University in Fremont.
East Husker Conference girls
- Friday — At Oakland-Craig — 6 p.m.: No. 8 Oakland-Craig vs. No. 9 Wisner Pilger; At Humphrey — 6 p.m.: No. 5 BRLD vs. No. 12 Twin River; 7:30 p.m.: No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. No. 13 Madison; At Pender — 6 p.m.: No. 7 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 10 Stanton; 7:30 p.m.: No. 6 Pender vs. No. 11 TekamahHerman.
- Monday — At Clarkson — 6 p.m.: HLHF-MAD winner vs. BRLD-TR winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh vs. OC-WPIL winner; At North Bend Central — 6 p.m.: No. 3 West Point-Beemer vs. PEN-TH winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 2 North Bend Central vs. HD-STAN winner; At home of highest-seeded team that lost game on Friday — 6 p.m.: Third-highest seed of opening round losers vs. Fourth-highest seed of opening-round losers; 7:30: Highest seed of opening-round losers vs. Second-highest seed of opening-round losers. Note: the fifth-highest seed among the teams that lost in the opening round does not play.
- Thurs., Feb. 4 — At Midland University — 6 p.m.: Winners of North Bend Central games; 7:30 p.m.: Winners of Clarkson games; At home of highest-seeded team that lost quarterfinal games on Monday — 6 p.m.: Third-highest seed of quarterfinal losers vs. Fourth-highest seed of quarterfinal losers; 7:30: Highest seed of quarterfinal losers vs. Second-highest seed of quarterfinal losers.
- Sat., Feb. 6 — At Midland University — 20 minutes following conclusion of boys third-place game: Third-place game; 6:15 p.m.: Championship game.
East Husker Conference boys
- Friday — At Oakland-Craig — 7:30 p.m.: No. 8 Twin River vs. No. 9 Wisner Pilger.
- Saturday — At Howells — 6 p.m.: No. 5 BRLD vs. No. 12 Pender; 7:30 p.m.: No. 4 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 13 Madison; At Clarkson — 6 p.m.: No. 7 West Point-Beemer vs. No. 10 Stanton; 7:30 p.m.: No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh vs. No. 11 Tekamah-Herman.
- Tuesday — At Oakland-Craig — 6 p.m.: HD-MAD winner vs. BRLD-PEN winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 Oakland-Craig vs. vs. TR-WPIL winner; At North Bend Central — 6 p.m.: No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. CL-TH winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 2 North Bend Central vs. WPB-STAN winner; At home of highest-seeded team that lost opening-round game on Friday or Saturday — 6 p.m.: Third-highest seed of opening round losers vs. Fourth-highest seed of opening-round losers; 7:30: Highest seed of opening-round losers vs. Second-highest seed of opening-round losers. (Note: the fifth-highest seed of the opening-round losers does not play)
- Fri., Feb. 5 — At Midland University — 6 p.m.: Winners of North Bend Central games; 7:30 p.m.: Winners of Oakland-Craig games; At home of highest-seeded team that lost quarterfinal games on Tuesday — 6 p.m.: Third-highest seed of quarterfinal losers vs. Fourth-highest seed of quarterfinal losers; 7:30: Highest seed of quarterfinal losers vs. Second-highest seed of quarterfinal losers.
- Sat., Feb. 6 — At Midland University — 1:30 p.m.: Third-place game; 20 minutes following conclusion of girls championship game: Championship game.
Lewis & Clark has new format
The Lewis & Clark Conference will use a new format to crown its league champions.
Both girls and boys tournaments will feature a Lewis tournament for seeds 1 through 8 and a Clark tourney for the 9 through 16 seeds.
The Ponca girls and Osmond boys earned top seeds for the tourney that will crown its league champs a week from Monday, Feb. 8, in Laurel.
Lewis & Clark girls
Lewis (seeds 1-8)
- Saturday — At Ponca — 6 p.m.: No. 4 Winnebago vs. No. 5 Randolph; 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 Ponca vs. No. 8 Plainview; At Wynot — 6 p.m.: No. 3 Wakefield vs. No. 6 Tri County Northeast; 7:30 p.m.: No. 2 Wynot vs. No. 7 Creighton.
- Tuesday — At home of highest seeded-team that lost on Saturday — 6 p.m.: PON-PLVW loser vs. BAGO-RAN loser; 7:30 p.m.: WYN-CRE loser vs. WAKE-TCNE loser; At home of highest-seeded team that won on Saturday — 6 p.m.: PON-PLVW winner vs. WINN-RAN winner; 7:30 p.m.: WYN-CRE winner vs. WAKE-TCNE winner.
- Fri., Feb. 5 — At Hartington Cedar Catholic — 5:30 p.m.: Seventh-place game; 7: p.m.: Fifth-place game; 8:30 p.m.: Third-place game.
- Mon., Feb. 8 — At Laurel — 6 p.m.: Championship game.
Clark (seeds 9-16)
- Saturday — At Laurel — 6 p.m.: No. 12 Homer vs. No. 13 Bloomfield; 7:30 p.m.: No. 9 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. No. 16 Winside; At Osmond — 6 p.m.: No. 11 Hartington-Newcastle vs. No. 14 Wausa; 7:30 p.m.: No. 10 Osmond vs. No. 15 Walthill.
- Tuesday — At home of highest-seeded team that lost on Saturday — 6 p.m.: LCC-WIN loser vs. HOM-BLF loser; 7:30 p.m.: OSM-WALT loser vs. HN-WAU loser; At home of highest-seeded team that won on Saturday — 6 p.m.: LCC-WIN winner vs. HOM-BLF winner; 7:30 p.m.: OSM-WALT winner vs. HN-WAU winner.
- Fri., Feb. 5 — At home of highest seeded team that won a consolation semifinal on Tuesday — 6 p.m.: 15th-place game; 7:30 p.m.: 13th-place game; At home of highest seeded team that won a semifinal on Tuesday — 6 p.m.: 11th-place 7:30 p.m.: ninth-place game.
Lewis & Clark boys
Lewis (seeds 1-8)
- Monday — At Osmond — 6 p.m.: No. 4 Wakefield vs. No. 5 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 Osmond vs. No. 8 Bloomfield; At Creighton — 6 p.m.: No. 3 Walthill vs. No. 6 Wynot; 7:30 p.m.: No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 7 Winnebago.
- Thursday — At home of highest-seeded team that lost on Monday — 6 p.m.: OSM-BLF loser vs. WAKE-LCC loser; 7:30 p.m.: CRE-BAGO loser vs. WALT-WYN loser; At home of highest-seeded team that won on Monday — 6 p.m.: OSM-BLF winner vs. WAKE-LCC winner; 7:30 p.m.: CRE-BAGO winner vs. WALT-WYN winner.
- Sat., Feb. 6 — At Hartington Cedar Catholic — 5:30 p.m.: Seventh-place game; 7: p.m.: Fifth-place game; 8:30 p.m.: Third-place game.
- Mon., Feb. 8 — At Laurel — 8 p.m.: Championship game.
Clark (seeds 9-16)
- Monday — At Ponca — 6 p.m.: No. 12 Wausa vs. No. 13 Hartington-Newcastle; 7:30 p.m.: No. 9 Ponca vs. No. 16 Winside; At Allen — 6 p.m.: No. 11 Homer vs. No. 14 Randolph; 7:30 p.m.: No. 10 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 15 Plainview.
- Thurs., Feb. 4 — At home of highest-seeded team that lost on Monday — 6 p.m.: PON-WIN loser vs. WAU-HN loser; 7:30 p.m.: TCNE-PLVW loser vs. HOM-RAN loser; At home of highest-seeded team that won on Monday — 6 p.m.: PON-WIN winner vs. WAU-HN winner; 7:30 p.m.: TCNE-PLVW winner vs. HOM-RAN winner.
n Sat., Feb. 6 — At home of highest-seeded team that won a consolation semifinal on Feb. 4 — 6 p.m.: 15th-place game; 7:30 p.m.: 13th-place game; At home of highest seeded team that won a semifinal on Feb 4 — 6 p.m.: 11th-place 7:30 p.m.: ninth-place game.
NHS-Columbus game rescheduled
The Norfolk boys home basketball game against Columbus, originally scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Thursday night as part of a girl-boy doubleheader.
The junior varsity, reserve and freshman boys games will be played on Thursday at Columbus.
Thursday: Columbus at Norfolk
n 6 p.m: Freshman girls (auxilary gym); 6 p.m.: Varsity girls (main gym); 7:30 p.m.: Reserve girls (aux gym); 7:30 p.m.: Varsity boys (main gym); Note: Junior varsity girls game is canceled.
Thursday: Norfolk at Columbus
n 5 p.m.: Freshman boys (aux gym); 6:30 p.m.: Reserve boys (aux gym); 6:30 p.m.: Junior varsity boys (main gym).
NC girls JV rolls to win over O’Neill
The Norfolk Catholic girls junior varsity team rolled to a 51-25 victory over O’Neill on Tuesday.
Tiffani Pietz led the Knights with 10 points.
O’Neill 8 7 8 2 — 25
Norfolk Catholic 18 9 16 8 — 51
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Addison Corr 8; Tiffani Pietz 10; Channatee Robles 8; Kalea Fischer 9; Allison Brungardt 7; Piper Craig 2; Saylor Fischer 3; Morgan Miller 2; Jacey Wolf 2.