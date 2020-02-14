Basketball
Northeast women win, men lose
COLUMBUS — The Northeast women defeated Central Community College, 85-57 but the Hawk men fell, 85-60 on Wednesday the Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.
Ben Moxness scored 16 for the Hawk men while Michael Anderson added 15.
The men take on at Indian Hills on Saturday at in Ottumwa, Iowa. Then both teams host Concordia’s JV at 5 and 7 p.m. on Monday.
Hagedorn scores 16 in USD win
VERMILLION, S.D. — Norfolk High grad Tyler Hagedorn scored 16 points to help South Dakota defeat Western Illinois on Wednesday, 85-72.
The former Panther was also credited with a steal and an assist.
With the win, South Dakota improved to 19-8 on the season and 9-3 in the Summit League.
Eagle girls JV edges Creighton
The Lutheran High Northeast girls junior varsity team outscored Creighton 14-3 in the fourth quarter to come from behind and defeat the Bulldogs 33-32 on Tuesday.
Kinsley Carr led the Eagles with 15 points.
Creighton 15 8 6 3 — 32
Lutheran High 8 7 4 14 — 33
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Lauren Buhrman 2; Kinsley Carr 15; Shae Raeside 6; Avery Koeppe 7; Leah Sugita 2; Hannah Fouts 1.