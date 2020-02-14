Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&