BASKETBALL
Panther girls top Bunnies
Erin Schwanebeck scored 12 points and Anden Baumann, 11 to lead Norfolk past Omaha Benson on Saturday, 47-38.
Norfolk trailed 20-17 at halftime but outscored the Bunnies 30-18 in the second half to secure the win.
Omaha Benson 11 9 9 9 — 38
Norfolk 4 13 14 16 — 47
- OMAHA BENSON (7-10): Jerrica Coleman 2; Kiera Estima 16; Nataya Lockett 8; Jo’Daija Lockett 2; Alena Marion-Jones 7; Zakiyyah Muhammad 3.
- NORFOLK (12-8): Nealy Brummond 3; Anden Baumann 11; Erin Schwanebeck 12; Chelsea Strom 3; Hailey Kleinschmit 9; Makenna Skiff 9.
Norfolk boys roll over Benson
Norfolk racced out to a 28-6 first-half lead and never looked back in routing Omaha Benson 78-57 on Saturday.
Cameron Eisenhauer paced the Panthers with 27 pointss while Tyson Stelling added 23.
Omaha Benson 6 8 22 21 — 57
Norfolk 28 17 11 22 — 78
- OMAHA BENSON (6-12): Anthony Ignowski 7; Marcus Shakeer 13; Jalen Parmar-Watson 5; CarDae Daniels 10; Denim Johnson 14; Anthony Adkinsson 2; Dylan Holston 6.
- NORFOLK (7-12): Tyler Wilson 2; Isaac Heimes 8; Kallan Herman 16; Tyson Stelling 23; Cameron Eisenhauer 27; Daydon Taylor 2.
Catholic boys fifth at Mid-State
WAYNE — Norfolk Catholic came from behind to nip Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67-66 for fifth place in the Mid-State Conference tournament on Saturday at Rice Auditorium.
Mason Timmerman led a balanced Knight scoring attack with 10 while Guardian Angels’ Ben Ulrich led all scorers with 21.
Norfolk Catholic 12 24 21 10 — 67
Guardian Angels CC 21 23 16 6 — 66
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (9-10): Preston Burbach 8; Cayden Cunningham 6; Brock West 5; Alex Lammers 8; Travis Kalous 9; Ben Hammond 9; Nate Brungardt 4; Jackson Clausen 6; Karter Kerkman 2; Mason Timmerman 10.
- GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (9-10): Brendan Rief 2; Nate Niewohner 12; Ben Ulrich 21; Cody Steffen 10; Blake Pojar 4; Adam Reeson 9; Casey Doernemann 7.
Page gets 1,000th in Hawks win
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak and Emmette Page recorded his 1,000th-career point in a 75-48 ICCAC victory over Marshalltown Community College on Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Page of Crystal, Minnesota led all scorers with 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Daniel Akuei of Melbourne, Australia, added a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Hawk women power past foe
The Northeast Community College women held Marshalltown Community College to just 17 points in the first half in toppling the Tigers 81-41 in ICCAC play on Saturday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Norfolk’s Kyla Moore led the Hawks with 17 points and six rebounds. Emina Hadzihusejnovic of Mostar, Bosnia) added 16 points and nine boards while David City’s Breanna Stouffer and Julia Carbonell of Barcelona, Spain each pitched in 10 points.
Hagedorn leads Coyotes in win
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Balanced scoring provided South Dakota an 82-68 win over North Dakota on Saturday afternoon.
Norfolk High grad Tyler Hagedorn led the way for the Coyotes with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting. The senior extended his streak of at least one made 3-pointer to 13 games.
It was the ninth win in 10 games for USD (18-8, 8-3 Summit). The Coyotes did something only one other team has done this season, win inside Betty Engelstad Arena. Omaha was the only other team to defeat the Fighting Hawks at home this season.
UM Duluth declaws Wildcats
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Duluth sank 15 3-pointers and shot 57 percent for the game as the Bulldogs cruised to a 91-70 Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball victory over Wayne State on Saturday at Romano Gymnasium. Wayne State fell to 10-17 and 7-11 in the NSIC.
UMD built a 54-29 lead at halftime thanks to 63 percent shooting that included 10-17 behind the arc.
The second half saw Wayne State shoot 56 percent from the field, making 18 of 32 shots, but the Bulldogs lead was too much for the Wildcats.
Al’Tavius Jackson scored 16 points for Wayne State followed by Nate Mohr with 14.
Bulldogs belt Wayne State women
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Duluth outscored Wayne State 20-8 in the second quarter to take control and the Bulldogs remained unbeaten at home (11-0) with a 77-54 victory over the Wildcats Saturday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball at Romano Gymnasium. The Wildcats dropped to 16-8 and 11-7 in the NSIC.
Erin Norling paced Wayne State in scoring with 22 points and eight rebounds. Junior center Brittany Bongartz also reached double digits with 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
BASEBALL
No. 11 Hawks swept in Oklahoma
TONKAWA, Okla. — The No. 11 Northeast Community College baseball team fell by one run in both games on Saturday to No. 20 Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, 5-4 and 3-2.
In the opener, the Mavericks led 5-2 after six innings.
Then, with a man on in the top of the sevneth, Northeast’s Brennen Bales stepped to the plate and belted his third home run of the season to bring the Hawks within a run. However, the Mavericks were able to get two quick outs to keep the Hawks off the scoreboard.
Derek Botaletto of Omaha went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Jayden Sinju of Murray, Utah, was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Bales went 1-for-4 with a run, home run and two RBI.
Sioux City’s Nate Zyzda was tagged with the loss after tossing five innings, allowing three earned runs while walking two batters and striking out one.
In the nightcap, the Hawks tied the game in the top of the third, but the Mavericks responded with a run in the bottom of the third and never looked back, while holding the Hawks to only five hits.
Botaletto went 2-for-4 with a double and Sinju was 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a home run.
Lovell, Wyoming native Jeremy Schneider took the loss on the mound after throwing five innings, allowing two earned runs off six hits, while striking out two and walking one.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wildcat throwers shine at invites
Wayne State throwers Cade Kalkowski and Dylan Kaup shined indoors in the weight throw this weekend competing at the Frank Sevigne/Husker invite on Friday and the Dakota Alumni Reality meet hosted by the University of South Dakota in Vermillion Saturday.
Kalkowski posted back-to-back season best marks placing fifth Friday in Lincoln with a 65 foot, 3½ inch toss followed by a 66-1¾ mark Saturday to take first place in the event at the South Dakota meet.
Kaup notched an eighth place mark Friday in Lincoln at 61’ 9¾” and produced a best throw of 61’ 10¼” Saturday in Vermillion to take second overall.
On the women’s side, sophomore Mckenzie Scheil posted NCAA provisional marks in the weight throw and shot put to lead Wayne State on Friday and Lincoln aand Saturday in Vermillion.
Scheil started took third in the weight throw at the Husker Invite with a mark of 61-1½. Saturday in Vermillion, the sophomore won the weight throw at 62-2 and later took second in the shot put with a mark of 47-¼.