Sports shorts and scores for Dec. 13

Basketball
Lutheran High boys rally for win
PENDER — Class C No. 5 Lutheran High Northeast overcame 27% field-goal shooting with a 16-point fourth quarter to come from behind and defeat Pender 36-31 on Thursday night.
The Eagles led 16-14 at halftime but trailed the host Pendragons 23-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Ben Gebhardt led Lutheran High with nine points and three blocks. Brady Jackson added six points and five rebounds.
LHNE 10 6 4 16 — 36
Pender 8 6 9 8 — 31
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (3-1): Kaden Carr 2p, 1r, 1s; Cort McKeown 5p, 5r, 1s; Brady Jackson 6p, 5r, 1s; Grant Colligan 5p; Ben Gebhardt 9p, 3r, 2s, 3b; Jaxson Kant 5p, 3r; Trystan Scott 4p, 2r, 1s.
PENDER (1-2): Stats not provided.
Pender girls defeat Lutheran High
PENDER — Pender remained unbeaten with a 51-44 victory over Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday.
The Pendragons defense held the Eagles to just seven first-half points then held off a furious Lutheran High fourth-quarter rally.
Becca Gebhardt led the Eagles with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Mia Furst chipped in 11 points and Chloe Spence dished out seven assists.
Lutheran High is back in action on Thursday at home against Norfolk Catholic.
Lutheran High Northeast 4 3 16 21 — 44
Pender 13 12 13 13 — 51
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-2): Lauren Buhrman 2p, 3r; Morgan Holdorf 2p; Mia Furst 11p, 7r; Chloe Spence 8p, 6r, 7a, 4s; Becca Gebhardt 12p, 11r, 3b, 4s; Mia Wiederin 5p, 3a, 3s; Kendra Rosberg 1p; Leah Sugita 3p.
PENDER (3-0): Stats not provided.
Twin River tops LHNE JV team
GENOA — Twin River outscored the Lutheran High Northeast JV boys 13-0 in the second quarter and held on to defeat the Eagles 37-31 earlier this week.
Cort McKeown led Lutheran High with 10 points, and Keaton Ranslem added nine.
Lutheran High JV 9 0 19 3 — 31
Twin River 8 13 4 12 — 37
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST JV: Cort McKeown 10; Keaton Ranslem 9; Haydyn Beaudette 5; Grant Colligan 4; Mason Petersen 2; Collin Schroeter 1.
Norfolk eighth-graders win trio
All three Norfolk Junior High eighth-grade boys basketball teams stayed undefeated on the season with wins over Yankton on Thursday.
Norfolk claimed the “C” game 38-6 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Diego Carrillo led with 14 points.
In the “B” game, Norfolk won 21-14 behind a balanced offense. Mason Merkel scored 16 points as Norfolk won the “A” game 36-33. Both teams improved to 4-0.
NORFOLK “C” TEAM: Diego Carrillo 14; Gavin Dixon 5; Tanner Bloom 4; Gabe Claussen 4; Eric McCovery 3; Jacob Schamp 2; Braxsten Jensen 2.
NORFOLK “B” TEAM: Brayden Hendershot 6; Sam Zazueta 5; Drake Dieter 5; Gabe Claussen 2; Jeremiah Sanchez 2; Tanner Bloom 1.
NORFOLK “A” TEAM: Mason Merkel 16; Coleson Barritt 9; Peyton Vietor 4; Tanner Eisenhauer 4; Rowdy Bauer 3.
Norfolk seventh-graders go 2-1
Two of the three Norfolk Junior High seventh-grade boys basketball teams came away with victories against Yankton on Thursday.
In the “C” game, Norfolk came away with a narrow 16-13 win. Yankton defeated Norfolk 21-14 in the “B” contest. The “A” game saw Norfolk race out to an early 14-9 lead after one quarter and pull away to win 45-28.
NORFOLK “C” TEAM: Noah Hinrichs 5; Damien Jones 3; Dominic Drews 2; Zach Roberts 2; Kaleb Miller 2; Logan Pierce 2.
NORFOLK “B” TEAM: Hudson Merkel 6; Landon Fredrickson 4; Noah Hinrichs 2; Wil Anderson 2.
NORFOLK “A” TEAM: Chase Swanson 13; Wes Koenig 11; Peyton Ternus 9; Ethan Synovec 4; Braylon Votta 3; Toryn Siske 3; Hayden Kuehner 2.