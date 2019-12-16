Wrestling
Norfolk wins tournament pool
COLUMBUS — Norfolk was crowned champion in pool B of the Nebraska Duals tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Central Community College.
The Panthers went 10-0 in dual competition during the two-day event.
Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Jacob Licking, Joshua Licking, Brayden Splater, Laikon Ames and Brayden Heffner were each named to the all-tournament team for Norfolk.
Ty Rainforth and Brady Thompson were all-tournament team selections for O’Neill.
Dual scores
Norfolk 62, Schuyler 18; Norfolk 69, Cozad 12; Norfolk 66, Overland Park-Blue Valley West 18; Norfolk 69, Columbus Scotus 9; Norfolk 72, Twin River 6; Norfolk 63, Malcolm 15; Norfolk 67, Bishop Heelan Catholic 3; Norfolk 43, David City 42; Norfolk 40, Columbus Lakeview 24; Norfolk 69, Ralston 12.
Columbus 58, O’Neill 18; O’Neill 43, Ralston 42; David City 60, O’Neill 24; O’Neill 71, High Plains Community 10; Columbus Lakeview 48, O’Neill 28; O’Neill 60, Shelby-Rising City 12; O’Neill 46, Bishop Heelan Catholic 34; Schuyler 42, O’Neill 34; O’Neill 48, Cozad 36.
Twin River 51, Columbus Scotus 27; Overland Park-Blue Valley West 45, Twin River 31; Twin River 57, Cozad 21; Schuyler 51, Twin River 18; Twin River 36, Bishop Heelan Catholic 33; Twin River 51, Malcolm 24; Columbus 64, Twin River 15; Twin River 54, Ralston 27; Twin River 66, Shelby-Rising City 18.
Individual results
Norfolk — 106: James Cole, 3-7; 113: Kalvin Empkey, 8-2; 120: Chase Jensen, 7-3; 126: Weston Godfrey, 10-0; 132: Aaron Dittmer, 9-1; 138: Kaleb Van Driel, 6-4; 145: Jacob Licking, 9-1; 152: Joshua Licking, 10-0; 160: Brayden Splater, 10-0; 170: Austin Miller, 8-2; 182: Colton Obermeyer, 4-6; 195: Laikon Ames, 10-0; 220: Brayden Heffner, 8-2; 285: Jake Jensen, 8-2.
O’Neill — 106: Zachary Mitchell, 3-6; 113/120: Zachary Osborne, 3-6; 120/126: Ty Rainforth, 9-0; 126: Shayd Rokahr, 2-6; 132: Oscar Lopez, 7-2; 138: Brady Thompson, 9-0; 145/152: Fabian Acevado, 7-2; 152: Clay Shaw, 1-1; Thomas Garcia, 1-5; 160: Levi Drueke, 2-1; 160/170: Servando Gonzalez, 4-3; 170: Enrique Sanchez, 4-4; 182/195: Riley Davis, 6-3; 195: Korbyn Grenier, 4-4; 220: Noah Shabram, 1-1; 220/285: Salvador Rodriguez, 4-5.
Twin River — 106: Ashton Johnson, 4-5; 113: Jackson Strain, 6-4; 120/126: Logan Reeg, 3-2; Korbe Urkoski, 5-5; 126/132: Juan Davalos, 5-5; 138/145: Beau Zoucha, 8-2; Isaac Booth, 4-6; 152: Mason Tenski, 4-5; 160/170: Jed Jones, 5-5; Spencer Kula, 3-7; 182: Lucas Cook, 3-7; 195/220: Tucker Alexander, 7-3; Jonathon Mundahl, 5-4; 285: Gunner Fink, 5-5.
Swimming and diving
Norfolk teams third at invite
COLUMBUS — Norfolk’s boys and girls swimming and diving teams each finished third at the Columbus invite on Saturday.
The boys placed first in seven events. Kellen Carney won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Nate Hopkins won diving; Mason Olmer won the 200 individual medley and Benjamin Spray won the 200 freestyle.
The Panthers also won the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
On the girls side, Norfolk won three events.
Annika Harthoorn won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Joslyn Jacobs won the 200 individual medley.
“It was good to swim in an Invite with quality teams in Lincoln Pius and Lincoln Southwest,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “I felt we did very well with where we are at in the season and with how hard our training has been. We now have all boys qualified for state with the 200 freestyle qualifying today. We are now looking forward to a dual at home with Grand Island.”
Girls division
Lincoln Southwest 220, Lincoln Pius 154, Norfolk 108, Columbus 12.
Winners and highest Norfolk finishers
200 medley relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:53.37; 3. Norfolk (Courtney Flohr, Katherine Meuret, Maggie Waddington, Morgan Herley), 2:06.40; 200 freestyle: 1. Theil, LP, 1:58.21; 6. Elsie Olberding, NOR, 2:10.20; 200 individual medley: 1. Joslyn Jacbos, NOR, 2:17.13; 50 freestyle: 1. Annika Harthoorn, NOR, 25.59.
Diving: 1. Phelan, LP, 193.35; 3. Kiran Wlker, NOR, 178.7; 100 butterfly: 1. Harthoorn, NOR, 1:00.30; 100 freestyle: 1. Walstad, LSW, 56.49; 5. Flohr, NOR, 59.09; 500 freestyle: 1. Morales, LSW, 5:18.43; 8. Taylor Rossman, 6:12.52; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.60; 3. Norfolk (Jacobs, Olberding, Maggie Waddington, Harthoorn), 1:45.76; 100 backstroke: 1. Owens, LP, 1:03.01; 3. Jacobs, NOR, 1:03.83; 100 breaststroke: 1. Morales, LSW, 1:09.95; 3. Oberding, NOR, 1:14.21; 400 freestyle: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:48.28; 3. Norfolk (Harthoorn, Flohr, Olberding, Jacobs), 3:52.08.
Boys division
Lincoln Southwest 183, Lincoln Pius 131, Norfolk 122, Columbus 53.
Winners and highest Norfolk finishers
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Kellen Carney, Mason Olmer, Nate Liess, Benjamin Spray), 1:41.16; 200 freestyle: 1. Spray, NOR, 1:50.50; 200 individual medley: 1. Olmer, NOR, 2:01.96; 50 freestyle: 1. Kempf, LP, 22.40; 9. Owen Ash, NOR, 30.70.
Diving: 1. Nate Hopkins, NOR, 200; 100 butterfly: 1. Newland, LP, 55.94; 2. Olmer, NOR, 56.00; 100 freestyle: 1. Carney, NOR, 49.28; 500 freestyle: 1. Welsh, LP, 5:13.34; 4. Benjamin Bugenhagen, NOR, 5:33.23; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Olmer, Liess, Spray, Carney), 1:32.19; 100 backstroke: 1. Carney, NOR, 54.60; 100 breaststroke: 1. Newland, LP, 1:01.69; 10. Keiichiro Tatuchi, NOR, 1:22.72; 400 freestyle: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:25.27; 4. Norfolk (Cameron Korth, Trey Foecking, Nathan Filipi, Bugenhagen), 4:03.78.
Basketball
Wildcats down Lady Panthers
MILLARD — Millard West’s girls raced out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back on the way to a 57-36 victory over Norfolk on Saturday.
Hailey Kleinschmit was the only Panther to score in double figures with 14.
Norfolk 7 11 8 10 — 36
Millard West 19 16 15 7 — 57
NORFOLK (1-2): Anden Baumann 7; Karly Kalin 4; Chelsea Strom 7; Hailey Kleinschmit 14; Agdaly Sanchez 2.
MILLARD WEST (2-2): Emmy Hol 2; Jeanne Rausis 1; Kennedy Darner 21; Reese Peterson 10; Laney Schipper 8; Gabby Felker 2; Honnah Leo 7; Jenna Bohaty 6.
Cleary too much for Wildcats
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Minnesota Crookston senior Harrison Cleary scored 35 of his game-high 52 points in the second half as the host Golden Eagles pulled away for a 92-78 Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball win over Wayne State on Saturday.
Crookston led by as many as seven at 35-28 in the first half, but Wayne State tied the score at 35-35 right before the break until the host Golden Eagles sank a pair of free throws with four seconds to play in the half to take a 37-35 lead at intermission.
The second half belonged to Cleary and the Golden Eagles. Wayne State’s final lead of the game was 48-47 at the 15:55 mark.
UMC built the lead to 10 at 63-53 with 11:23 to play. The Wildcats got as close as four at 65-61, but Cleary took over from there and the Golden Eagles pulled away making 8 of 14 3-pointers in the second half and 17 of 21 free throws.
Al’Tavius Jackson paced Wayne State in scoring with 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting.
Wayne State (5-8, 2-3 NSIC) closes out its non-conference on Wednesday against Nebraska-Kearney at Kearney High School.
Cold shooting dooms WSC women
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Wayne State made just 3 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter allowing Minnesota Crookston to rally for a 66-65 victory over the Wildcats Saturday in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball.
The Wildcats started strong against the Golden Eagles, making 10 of 15 shots in the opening quarter to build a 22-17 lead.
The Wildcats used 3-pointers from Kylie Hammer and Halley Busse followed by a pair of baskets from Erin Norling.
Wayne State then went ice cold from the field in the second quarter, going just 4 of 19 as Minnesota Crookston outscored the Cats 18-11 for a 35-33 lead at intermission.
Wayne State found its shot again in the third quarter, going 6 of 11 from the field, as Norling and Busse combined to score 14 of the Cats’ 19 points in the period and a 52-49 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The streaky shooting for the Wildcats continued in the fourth quarter as Wayne State could not make key baskets late, going just 3 of 14 in the final 10 minutes.
Wayne State led 65-62 with 1:55 remaining but that would prove to be the last point for the Wildcats in the contest.
Minnesota Crookston’s Abby Guidinger made a running left handed shot in the lane with 13.2 seconds to play giving the hosts a 66-65 lead.
Wayne State set up for the final shot but Norling was called for traveling.
The Golden Eagles then iced the game away at the free throw line.
Norling led Wayne State with a game-high 30 points.
The Wildcats close out their non-conference schedule with a makeup game at home on Wednesday against Mount Marty College at 6 p.m.