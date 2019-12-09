Sports shorts and scores for Dec. 9

Basketball
Bradley scores season-high 24
FORT WORTH, Texas — Senior Jaycee Bradley scored a season-high 24 points, and junior Lauren Heard chipped in with 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to lead TCU past Auburn 80-65 Saturday afternoon in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Schollmaier Arena.
TCU took a nine-point lead into the second quarter only to see Auburn come back and tie the game at 24. The Horned Frogs responded with 14 straight points to take a 44-31 lead into the break and then outscored the Tigers 20-16 in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead. TCU led by as many as 25 midway through the final period before closing with a 15-point victory.
The Norfolk High graduate Bradley led all TCU players with her 24 points as she tied a season-high with five three-pointers made.
Northeast surges ahead of Snow
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team scored 21 points in the final quarter to surge past Snow College (Utah) 64-57 on Saturday at the Reiver Classic.
The Hawks (12-2) did most of their work in the first half, scoring 17 and 21 points to take a 37-28 lead at halftime.
Snow College held tough in the third quarter, holding the Hawks to only six points. Ultimately, it was Northeast that came out on top in the end, forcing Snow to commit 24 turnovers.
Kyla Moore of Norfolk recorded 17 points, five steals and four rebounds. Beth Matas and Emina Hadzihusejnovic added 14 points, while Breanna Stouffer tallied 11 points and five steals.
The Hawks host North Dakota State College of Science for a 5 p.m. non-conference tilt Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center.
Wayne State men come back
WAYNE — Wayne State broke away from a tie game at 63 with 1:18 to play to defeat Winona State 70-63 Saturday evening in a Northern Sun Conference South Division men’s basketball game at Rice Auditorium.
The host Wildcats are now 5-6 overall (5-0 at home) and 2-1 in the NSIC while Winona State slips to 3-6 and 0-3 in league games.
Wayne State came up big in the final minute, starting with a Nick Ferrarini 3-pointer with 59 seconds to put the Wildcats in front for good at 66-63. Nate Mohr’s jumper right of the lane put WSC ahead 68-63 with 18 seconds left, and Jordan Janssen sealed the win with a pair of free throws with seven seconds left.
Janssen carried the Wildcats again with his eighth double-double of the year recording 28 points with 14 rebounds. He was 9 of 12 from the field and a perfect 10 of 10 at the line. Janssen also had a team-high five assists and two blocked shots. Ferrarini finished with 12 points and Mohr had 10.
The Wildcats embark on a four-game road trip starting with NSIC games at Bemidji State on Friday and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.
Warriors rally versus Wildcats
WAYNE — Winona State outscored Wayne State 26-16 in the fourth quarter to rally and defeat the Wildcats 76-73 in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball action Saturday at Rice Auditorium.
The visiting Warriors remain unbeaten at 7-0 and 3-0 in the league, while the Wildcats drops to 6-2 and 2-1 in NSIC play.
Wayne State led for 32:44 of the game, including a 30-21 advantage early in the second quarter, 41-31 at intermission, and the entire third quarter — including a lead of 11.
Brittany Bongartz and Halley Busse each scored 18 points to lead Wayne State followed by Erin Norling with 11 points and eight rebounds. Busse handed out six assists.
Wayne State will play their first NSIC road games of the season next weekend, starting Friday at Bemidji State followed by a Saturday contest at Minnesota Crookston.
NC doubles up Lincoln Lutheran
GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk Catholic girls held Lincoln Lutheran in check as the Knights rolled to a 38-19 victory to take third place in the Grand Island Central Catholic invite on Saturday.
Anna Kassmeier led Norfolk Catholic with 12 points while Anna Neuhalfen and Hanna Neesen grabbed four rebounds apiece.
Norfolk Catholic 11 13 8 6 — 38
Lincoln Lutheran 5 5 5 4 — 19
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (1-1): Carly Marshall 3p, 1r, 1a, 1s; Anna Neuhalfen 4r; Hanna Neesen 3p, 4r, 1a; Anna Kassmeier 12p, 2r, 1a, 1s; Hayden Wolf 7p, 3r, 3a, 2s, 2b; Abby Miller 8p, 4r, 1a, 2s, 1b; Elly Piper 2r; Jozy Piper 5p, 2r, 1a, 1s.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN (0-2): Stats not provided.
Knights fall at Crusaders
GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team was held to two points in the first quarter, and Grand Island Central Catholic defeated the Knights 78-39 on Saturday.
Preston Burbach led the Knights with 13 points, and Nate Brungardt chipped in 11.
Norfolk Catholic 2 14 12 11 — 39
Grand Island CC 23 23 19 13 — 78
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (1-1): Preston Eisenmenger 3; Preston Burbach 13; Jacob Cerny 2; Alex Lammers 1; Travis Kalous 4; Ben Hammond 3; Nate Brungardt 11; Jackson Clausen 2.
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (2-0): Russ Martinez 6; TJ Williams 8; Koby Bales 12; Connor Henke 4; Brayton Johnson 5; Tanner Turek 9; Isaac Herbek 6; Marcus Lowry 16; Dei Jengmer 12.
Spartans drop Lady Panthers
LINCOLN — The Norfolk girls scored just 11 second-half points in dropping their second straight game, 60-33 to Lincoln East.
Hailey Kleinschmit was the only Panther in double figures with 11 points.
Norfolk 12 10 3 8 — 33
Lincoln East 16 16 15 13 — 60
NORFOLK HIGH (1-1): Anden Baumann 5; Jalen Hoffman 2; Karly Kalin 4; Chelsea Strom 3; Hailey Kleinschmit 11; Makenna Skiff 2; Nealy Brummond 2; Erin Schwanebeck 4.
LINCOLN EAST (1-1): Stats not provided.
Norfolk boys fall at Lincoln East
LINCOLN — Lincoln East scored at least 15 points in every quarter, and Norfolk could not overcome a double-digit halftime deficit in a 68-59 boys basketball loss Saturday.
No individual scoring was provided for NHS.
Norfolk 11 10 19 19 — 59
Lincoln East 18 18 15 17 — 68