Wrestling
Knights win, split at triangular
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team defeated Tekamah-Herman 51-18 before drawing even with Wisner-Pilger at the Knights’ home triangular Tuesday.
Kanyon Talton claimed both of his contested matches at 126 pounds to lead the hosts. Also claiming two wins were Clayton Christensen (106), Noah Wattier (160), Ben Morland (170/182) and Francisco Mendez (170/182).
Norfolk Catholic 51, Tekamah-Herman 18 — 106: Clayton Christensen, NC, won by open; 113: Marissa Burt, T-H, won by open; 120: Logan Burt, T-H, won by open; 126: Kanyon Talton, NC, over Tony Braniff 3:21; 132: Wyatt Metzger, T-H, won by open; 138: Carter Wattier, NC, over Nery Pintor 3:00; 145: Allan Olander, NC, over Lukus Braniff 14-12.
152: Wyatt Smydra, NC, over Kody Bitter 3:56; 160: Noah Wattier, NC, won by open; 170: Francisco Mendez, NC, over Dawson Schram 1:31; 182: Ben Morland, NC, won by open; 195: Caden Arens, NC, won by open; 220: Both open; 285: Both open.
Norfolk Catholic 36, Wisner-Pilger 36 — 106: Clayton Christensen, NC, won by open; 113: Both open; 120: Both open; 126: Kanyon Talton, NC, over Cesar Mares 1:13; 132: Devon Schultz, W-P, won by open; 138: Samuel Good, W-P, over Carter Wattier 1:04; 145: Gavin Lampman, W-P, over Wyatt Smydra 5:31.
152: Allan Olander, NC, won by open; 160: Noah Wattier, NC, won by open; 170: Ben Morland, NC, won by open; 182: Francisco Mendez, NC, won by open; 195: Anthony Palmer, W-P, over Caden Arens 1:47; 220: Landon Beaver, W-P, won by open; 285: Ben McDuffee, W-P, won by open.
Randolph to host youth tourney
RANDOLPH — Registrations are open for the Randolph junior wrestling trophy tournament to be held Friday, March 13, at Randolph High School.
Wrestling begins at 5:30 p.m. for preschool through second-graders, with competition for third- and fourth-graders, fifth- and sixth-graders, and seventh- and eighth-graders to follow.
For more information, contact Jackie Loberg at 402-360-4194.
Battle Creek tourney upcoming
BATTLE CREEK — The Battle Creek Brave Elite wrestling club youth trophy tournament on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Battle Creek High School.
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. for those in the preschool-kindergarten and first- and second-grade divisions, with competition for third- and fourth-graders, fifth- and sixth-graders, and seventh- and eighth-graders to follow at approximately noon.
For more information, contact Cody Wintz at 402-360-4162 or cwintz@bcpsne.info.
Basketball
Moore named player of week
Northeast Community College sophomore Kyla Moore was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division I women’s basketball player of the week after leading the Hawks (14-2) to two wins last week.
The Norfolk native tied her career-high with 26 points in a 59-57 victory over North Dakota State College of Science and followed with a team-high 16 points in a 95-54 win over Mount Marty College JV. She leads the ICCAC with 16.3 points per game and is second in three-point shooting percentage at 45 percent.
Moore and the Hawks are back in action at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 when they face Central Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
NHS freshmen girls victorious
The Norfolk freshmen girls team defeated Fremont 17-10 in a game shortened to two quarters.
Abby Ruda led the Panthers with 12 points.
NORFOLK: Abby Ruda 12, Kaia Kollman 2, Ashanti Dillard 2, Brynn Headle 1.
Norfolk eighth-graders win two
The Norfolk eighth-grade boys basketball teams played Yankton on Tuesday, with two of the three teams ending the day with victories.
In the “C” game, Norfolk won 44-10, led by Diego Carrillo’s eight points. They finish the season 4-0. In the “B” game, the Panthers won 34-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Yankton won the “A” game 38- 31. Leading Norfolk’s “A” team was Tanner Eisenhauer with 10 points. Norfolk is 5-1 on the season.
Norfolk “C” team: Diego Carrillo 8, Tanner Bloom 6, Gavin Dixon 6, Eric McCovery 5, Gabe Claussen 5, Jacob Schamp 4, Braxsten Jensen 4, Aariyon Williams 3, Adam Heinemann 3.
Norfolk “B” team: Sam Zazueta 8, Drake Dieter and Chase Bradley 6, Brayden Hendershot 5, Carson Wachholtz 4, Jarrett Carlisle 3, Jeremiah Sanchez 2.
Norfolk “A” team: Tanner Eisenhauer 10, CJ Hoffman 8, Rowdy Bauer 5, Mason Merkel 3, Coleson Barritt 3, Eason Sullivan 2.
NJHS seventh-graders sweep
YANKTON — The Norfolk Junior High seventh-grade boys basketball teams traveled to Yankton on Tuesday evening and came home with three victories.
The Panthers controlled the “C” game from the beginning, winning 35-16 to end their season with a perfect 6-0 record.
In the “B” contest, Norfolk extended a four point halftime lead to a 36-23 win.
Norfolk jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter in the “A” game and held the lead throughout to finish with a 30-27 victory, led by Chase Swanson’s 11 points.
Norfolk “A” team: Chase Swanson 11, Peyton Ternus 6, Wes Koenig 6, Hayden Kuehner 3, Ethan Synovec 2, Cole Fundus 2.
Norfolk “B” team: Ethan Machuca 9, Hudson Merkel 9, Colin Broders 7, Wil Anderson 4, Ethan Branz 3, Max Pearson 2, Cole Fundus 2.
Norfolk “C” team: Noah Hinrichs 10, Zach Roberts 6, Max Pearson 6, Dominic Drews 5, Damien Jones 4, River Craig 4.
YMCA hosting annual tourney
The Norfolk Family YMCA is hosting its 34th annual youth tournament for girls and boys in fourth through eighth grades.
Games will be played at the YMCA as well as venues all over the city of Norfolk.
Tournament dates are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15 and 16, but teams will play only one day.
For more information, contact Alesha at 402-371-9770 or check norfolkymca.org.