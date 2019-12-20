Sports shorts and scores for Dec. 20

Basketball
Norfolk reserves post victory
On Thursday, the Norfolk High School reserve boys basketball team defeated Battle Creek 58-44 to improve to 4-0 on the year.
Devon Bader and Kalin Krohn each scored 10 points for the Panthers.
Norfolk reserves 14 19 12 13 — 58
Battle Creek 14 13 6 11 — 44
Norfolk: Kamari Moore 7, Cale Wacker 9, Devon Bader 10, Taelin Baumann 5, Kalin Krohn 10, Brett Reestman 6, Jackson Schwanebeck 5, Jared Speidel 3, Mano Veldt 7.
NHS reserve girls team falls
The Norfolk High School reserve girls basketball team was handed a 47-32 loss by Battle Creek on Thursday.
Amanda Sellin led Norfolk with 11 points.
Norfolk: Abbi Long 2, Paola Sanchez 5, Amanda Sellin 11, Kaidence Boyd 2, Kelsie Alberts 2, Lauren Hinrichs 3, CeCe Johnson 1, Keri Sanne 6.
NHS freshmen drop game
The Norfolk High School freshman girls basketball team suffered a narrow 39-36 loss at the hands of Columbus Lakeview on Thursday.
Tessa Gall led the Panthers with 14 points.
Norfolk: Tessa Gall 14, Brynn Headle 6, Abby Ruda 4, Cameryn Skiff 4, Kaia Kollman 4, Kyla Robinson 4.
Eighth-grade squad ends 6-2
The Norfolk Junior High eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 43-30 at Wahoo on Thursday.
Tanner Eisenhauer led the Panthers with 12 points. Norfolk finishes its season 6-2.
Norfolk: Tanner Eisenhauer 12, Mason Merkel 9, Rowdy Bauer 5, Payton Vietor 2, CJ Hoffman 2.
NJHS team finishes unbeaten
The Norfolk Junior High seventh-grade boys basketball teams wrapped up their seasons Thursday against Wahoo.
The second game saw a lot of defense, with the Norfolk “A” team coming out on top 25-14. Chase Swanson had 11 points to lead all scorers. The Panther “A” team finished the season with an 8-0 record.
Earlier, Norfolk’s “B” team fell 27-19. Noah Hinrichs paced the Panthers with six points.
Norfolk “A” team: Chase Swanson 11, Peyton Ternus 3, Wes Koenig 3, and Ethan Synovec 2, Cole Fundus 2, Haydon Kuehner 2, Braylon Votta 2.
Norfolk “B” team: Noah Hinrichs 6, Hudson Merkel 4, Dominic Drews 3, Wil Anderson 2, Ethan Machuca 2, Landon Fredrickson 2.
YMCA to host annual tourney
The Norfolk Family YMCA is hosting its 34th annual youth tournament for girls and boys in fourth through eighth grades.
Games will be played at the YMCA as well as venues all over the city of Norfolk.
Tournament dates are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, but teams will play only one day.
For more information, contact Alesha at 402-371-9770 or check norfolkymca.org.
Wrestling
Hartington tournament set
HARTINGTON — The Hartington League of Heroes youth wrestling tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Monsignor Werner Activity Center.
The tourney is for preschool through eighth graders. Pre-registration entry fee is $20 and walk-ins $25.
To register or for more information email hartingtonleagueofheroes@gmail.com or call coach Schrempp at 605-200-0549.