Panthers top South Sioux City
In their first meet of the year, the Norfolk boys and girls varsity teams topped South Sioux City in a dual between the teams on Thursday. The boys won by a score of 106-50 and the girls won their division 136-22.
“It was good to start the season and have our athletes compete after training hard the past two weeks,” coach David Nelson said. “We swam well and had a lot of surprises for this early in the season.”
Girls Division
Norfolk 136, South Sioux City 22.
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk, (Elsie Olberding, Sierra Raider, Isabel Calvillo, Maggie Waddington), 2:07.38. 200 freestyle: 1. J. Jacobs, NOR, 2:04.87. 200 IM: 1. Adeline Olberding, NOR, 2:26.01. 50 freestyle: 1. Cecilia Kann, NOR, 29.79.
100 butterfly: 1. Olberding, NOR, 1:04.10. 100 freestyle: 1. J. Jacobs, Nor, 1:03.23. 500 freestyle: 1. Olberding, NOR, 5:37.75 . 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk, (J. Jacobs, Danielle Carney, Rader, Ava Miller), 1:55.05.
100 backstroke: 1. Waddington, NOR, 1:30.46. 100 breaststroke: 1. Danica Jacobs, NOR, 1:30.46. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk, (Adeline Olberding, Giannah Ortez, Kann, J. Jacobs), 4:07.53.
Boys Division
Norfolk 106, South Sioux City 50.
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk, (Tim Spray, Emmett Haake, Teagan Cleveland, Nathan Filipi), 1:52.75. 200 freestyle: 1. T. Cleveland, NOR, 1:59.61. 200 IM: 1. E. Haake, NOR, 2:16.41. 50 freestyle: 1. T. Spray, NOR, 24.68.
100 butterfly: 1. T. Spray, NOR, 1:01.15. 100 freestyle: 1. T. Cleveland, NOR, 54.17. 500 freestyle: 1. Peyton Flohr, NOR, 6:01.49. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk, (T. Cleveland, Trey Foecking, E. Haake, T. Spray), 1:42.15. 100 backstroke: 2. N. Filipi, NOR, 1:12.94. 100 breaststroke: E. Haake, NOR, 1:12.47. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk, (N. Filipi, P. Flohr, Owen Ash, T. Foecking), 3:56.85.
CSG accepting applications
LINCOLN — The Cornhusker State Games is accepting applications for its high school ambassador program.
To be eligible, you must be a high school student with a passion for sports, be outgoing, self-motivated and enthusiastic, have a basic understanding of marketing principles and have an ability to utilize social media.
Applications will be accepted through April 1, 2022. To apply, visit cornhuskerstategames.com.
Hammer’s big day leads WSC
Wayne — Thanks to a career-high 26 points from senior guard Kylie Hammer, Wayne State edged Southwest Minnesota State 69-65 in overtime Thursday evening in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball played at Rice Auditorium.
Hammer finished with a career-high 26 points for WSC, going 8 of 14 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free throw line. Pingel recorded her second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats will be on the road Saturday afternoon visiting Sioux Falls in a NSIC South Division contest starting at 5:30 p.m.
Eagins helps Wayne State to win
Wayne — Redshirt freshman Justin Eagins scored a career-high 21 points to lead Wayne State in a 68-65 Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball victory over Southwest Minnesota State Thursday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
Eagins paced Wayne State in scoring with his career-high 21 points, going 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 8 behind the 3-point line, to go with 4 of 6 at the charity stripe. Janssen reached double digits for the 25th straight game with 15 points while Saunders and Alec Millender also hit double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively.
The Wildcats will be in action Saturday afternoon traveling to the University of Sioux Falls for an NSIC South Division contest starting at 3:30 p.m.
Area athletes sign to Wayne St.
Wayne — Wayne State College head track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced the signings of four student-athletes who will attend Wayne State and compete in track and field in the 2022-23 academic year. The list includes Dalton Gieselman of Bloomfield, Mitchell Rudie from Springfield, Waylon Sherman of Wahoo and Keaton Wattier of O’Neill.
“We believe these young men fit well with the type of student-athletes that we need and want in our program to help us climb in the NSIC standings,” coach Marlon Brink said. “We are excited to see what they can do as future WSC Wildcat track and field athletes.”
Women ranked 11th in polls
Wayne — Wayne State is picked to finish 11th in the 2021-22 Preseason NSIC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Coaches’ Poll released Thursday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Graduate student thrower Mckenzie Scheil and sophomore hurdler Megan Hansen have been listed as Wildcats to Watch in the NSIC this season.
Wayne State opens the 2022 indoor track season Friday (December 3rd) at the SDSU Holiday Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota.
Men tabbed eighth in NSIC
WAYNE — The Wayne State College men’s indoor track and field team was picked eighth in the Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll released Thursday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Graduate student Cole Christoffersen and senior Noah Lilly were selected as Wildcats to Watch in the NSIC this season.
Wayne State opens the 2022 indoor track season Friday (December 3rd) at the SDSU Holiday Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota