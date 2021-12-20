Basketball
Panther teams split at home
The Norfolk boys earned their first victory of the year, but the Panther girls fell to 0-6 on Saturday.
Norfolk’s boys defeated North Platte 55-47 after North Platte had downed the Panther girls 45-33.
Colby James led the Panther boys with 19 points while Kamari Moore added 16. Tessa Gall’s 11 points was tops for the Norfolk girls while Erin Schwanebeck had eight.
Both teams will next see action in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, beginning Monday, Dec. 27.
Girls game
North Platte 11 11 3 20 — 45
Norfolk 6 4 11 12 — 33
NORTH PLATTE (2-4): Clancy Brown 12; Emily Hansen 2; Macie Freeze 2; Carly Purdy 15; Ellie Blakely 3; Kylie Harvey 8; Sedina Hayes 3.
NORFOLK (0-6): Haley Bovee 2; Emerson Waldow 3; Tessa Gall 11; Abbigail Long 2; Erin Schwanebeck 8; Cameryn Skiff 4; Lauren Hinrichs 3.
Boys game
North Platte 16 9 12 10 — 47
Norfolk 15 16 9 15 — 55
NORTH PLATTE (3-3): Stats not provided
NORFOLK (1-5): Colby James 19; Kamari Moore 16; Jack Borgmann 8; Chase Swanson 5; Tanner Eisenhauer 4; Devon Bader 3.
Zacharias leads WSC to win
FAYETTE, Iowa — Wayne State got 10 straight points in the fourth quarter and a career-high 29 from junior guard Lauren Zacharias as the Wildcats rallied for a 65-61 NSIC South Division women’s basketball victory at Upper Iowa here Saturday evening.
Hughes and Kylie Hammer each hit double digits with 11 points apiece.
WSC is now 7-4 and 4-3 in the NSIC South. Next action for WSC will be Sunday, Jan. 2, visiting Augustana at 5:30 p.m.
WSC men fall at Upper Iowa
FAYETTE, Iowa — No. 24 Upper Iowa shot 60 percent in the second half as the host Peacocks broke away for an 88-76 NSIC South Division men’s basketball win here Saturday.
Justin Eagins led Wayne State in scoring with 23 points. Freshman guard Alec Millender added a season-high 19 points with Jordan Janssen scoring 17.
WSC fell to 7-5 and 4-2 in league play. Next action for the Wildcats will be on Sunday, Jan. 2, when they visit No. 23 Augustana at 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
NHS competes in Lincoln
The Norfolk swim teams participated in the Lincoln Southeast invite over the weekend, finishing eighth in the girls division and 14th in the boys.
“I thought we swam well seeing some of the best competition in the state. All but 2 of the best teams in the state were at this meet so it was good to see where we stand at this stage of the season,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We will need more swimmers to step up in order to make improvement as a team as a whole. Our girls one point out of seventh. I believe we have the makings of another top 10 team in the state on the girls end.”
Highlighting the meet for the Panthers was Elsie Olberding, who qualified for state in the 500 freestyle.
Norfolk results
Girls division — Girls 200 medley relay: 6. Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Adeline Olberding, Maggie Waddington, 1:55.39; 200 freestyle: 7. E. Olberding, 2:02.39; 200 individual medley: 2. Jacobs, 2:13.08; 500 freestyle: 5. E. Olberding, 5:27.76. 200 freestyle relay: 15. Sierra Rader, Gianna Ortez, CeCe Kann, Liz Wicker, 1:55.12; 100 breaststroke: 3. Jacobs, 1:07.75; 400 freestyle relay: 5. E. Olberding, Waddington, Adeline Olberding, Jacobs, 3:48.38
Boys DIVISION — 200 medley relay: 13. Tim Spray, Emmett Haake, Teagan Cleveland, Nathan Filipi, 1:53.46; 200 Freestyle: 14. Spray, 1:55.17; 500 freestyle: 7. Spray, 5:07.25; 14. Filipi, 5:28.41; 400 freestyle relay: 8. Spray, Trey Foecking, Filipi, Cleveland, 3:37.19.
Wrestling
Flatwater Fracas duals
Boys dual scores: Norfolk 62, Smith Center, Kan. 10; Columbus 35, Norfolk 31; Norfolk 60, Lincoln Southeast 20; Norfolk 51, Waverly 21; Norfolk 66, Bellevue East 12; Hastings 33, Norfolk 32; Norfolk 36, Bennington 27; Norfolk 52, Beatrice 18.
Norfolk — 106: Ryder Kahny, 5-3; 113: Jesse Lewis, 8-0; 120: Jesus Monrroy, 1-7; 126: Calvin Empkey, 4-4; 132: Gavin Van Driel, 5-3; 138: Devan Schmit, 2-5; 145: Dylan Busch, 6-2; 152: Jacob Licking, 7-1; 160: Hudson Waldow, 7-1; 170: Jaeden Thompson, 5-3; 182: Kayden Kettler, 6-2; 195: Rylee Hammer, 3-4; 220: Jackson Bos, 5-3; 285: Brayden Heffner, 7-0; Parker Arnold, 0-1.
Girls team scoring: Grand Island 171, Norfolk 120.5, Minden 115, Manhattan, Kan. 84, Bellevue East 80, Aurora 62, Beatrice 55, Columbus 36, Bennington 33.5, Waverly 10.
114: (round robin) 1. Sonny Sowles, MIN; 2. Fallon Trojanowski, MAN; 3. Jazmin Haller, NOR; 4. Claudia Vazquez, GI; 114B: (round robin) 1. Bailey Wright, MAN; 2. Mia Chicoj, GI; 3. Cinthya Juarez, GI; 4. Caidence Bethards, NOR; 126: 1. Victoria Maxey, NOR, over Aliena Osterbuhr, MIN, 2:18. 3. Genesis Solis, GI, over Sophie Wright, MAN, 15-2; 132: (round robin) 1. Rylee Hoppe, NOR; 2. Sage McCallum, GI; 3. Saleen Wallace, MAN; 4. Megan Althouse, MIN; 138: (round robin) 1. Laila Cuevas, NOR; 2. Kehlanee Bengston, AUR; 3. Lluvia Fierro, GI; 4. Savanna Rogers, MIN; 145: (round robin) 1. Adriana Cabello, GI; 2. Kayla Bobeldyke, NOR; 3. Samantha Torres, GI; 4. Alitza Bolinger, BE.
Boone Central duals
Boys dual scores: Boone Central 60, Norfolk Catholic 19; Aurora 66, Norfolk Catholic 10; Boone Central 48, Central City 34; Central City 54, Norfolk Catholic 30; Aurora 45, Boone Central 34; Wood River 45, Norfolk Catholic 36; Boone Central 63, Wood River 16.
Boone Central — 113: Talan Stokes, 2-2; 120: Jaden Hageman, 0-4; 126/132: Carson Wood, 4-0; 126: Marty Bailey, 1-0; 132: Tracy Perez, 2-0; 138: Gavin Dozler, 4-0; 145: Jaxon Schafer, 4-0; 152: Samuel Grape, 2-2; 160: William Karmann, 2-2; 170: Ashton Schafer, 4-0; 182: Colton Ray, 2-2; 195: Eli Dozler, 2-0; 195/220: Hank Hudson, 3-1; 285: Dakota Rose, 3-1.
Norfolk Catholic — 106: Carter Fisher, 1-3; 113/120: Yair Santiago, 3-0; 132/138: Mason Dusek, 1-3; 145: Noah Morland, 2-2; 152/160: Allan Olander, 4-0; 170: Brenden Flood, 0-4; 182: Mason Weidner, 1-0; 195: Shaun Clinch, 1-3; 220: Isaac Wilcox, 3-1; 285: Ben Sousek, 2-2
Elgin Public/Pope John invite
Boys team scoring: Plainview 144.5, Summerland 130.5, Twin River 124, Pender 107, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 82, Palmer 63, Central Valley 61, Nebraska Christian 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Riverside 47, Arcadia/Loup City 37.5, Kenesaw 31, Fullerton 28.5.
106: Results not available; 113: (round robin) 1. Landon Hansen, PLA; 2. Cannon Holley, CV; 3. Abraham Lopez, GACC; 4. Kaedean Schwarting, EP/PJ; 120: 1. Matthew Ferris, PEN, over Maddox Wagoner, KEN, 3:39. 3. Trevor Carraher, RIV, over Jonah Green, NEBC, :43; 126: 1. Carter Beckman, EP/PJ, over Jordan Mosel, PLA, 8-2. 3. Alex Thiele, SUM, over Trey Johnson, PEN, 2:42; 132: 1. Scout Ashburn, PLA, over Ted Hemmingsen, RIV, 5:13. 3. Mitchell Kelly, PEN, over Jesse Thiele, SUM, :47; 138: 1. Kyler Mosel, PLA, over Gatlin Reimers, PAL, 11-4. 3. Ashton Johnson, TR, over Kaden Reeves, A/LC, 2:47; 145: 1. Kyle Oakley, CV, over Daniel Musgrave, NEBC, 1:15. 3. Juan Davalos, TR, over John Lejia, PLA, 4-2; 152: (round robin) 1. Tanner Frahm, PLA; 2. Ethan Baumert, GACC; 3. Micah Green, NEBC; 4. Braxton Volk, PEN; 160: 1. Norman Grothe, TR, over Quinton Heineman, PEN, 3:43. 3. Brody Krusemark, PEN, over Donovan Burns, CV, 9-7; 170: 1. Chase Stieb, A/LC, over Beau Zoucha, TR, 19-4. 3. Kendrick Schroeder, SUM, over Luke Hagedorn, GACC, :48; 182: 1. Jed Jones, TR, over Brett Bridger, FUL, 7-3. 3. Jacob Bruns, PEN, over Cale Schwer, GACC, 3:26; 195: 1. Colton Thiele, SUM, over Stone Swantek, NEBC, 9-4. 3. Samuel Hemenway, EP/PJ, over Dominick Dohmen, TR, 2:36; 220: 1. Gunner Reimers, PAL, over Colton Sanderson, PEN, 2:40. 3. Wyatt Chipps, SUM, over Grayson Petersen, PLA, 1:43; 285: 1. Logan Mueller, SUM, over Gunner Fink, TR, :24. 3. Xander Albin, PLA, over Jacob Stromberg, PAL, 2:45.
Osmond invite
Boys team scoring: West Point-Beemer 157.5, Ponca 106, North Central 99.5, Osmond 88, West Holt 86, Wakefield 66, O’Neill St. Mary’s 57.5, Madison 52, Battle Creek 34, Creighton 21, Tri County Northeast 20, Niobrara/Verdigre 6.
106: (round robin) 1. Robert Aschoff, OSM; 2. Kristopher Pena, WP-B; 3. Holden Velez, PON; 4. Carter Bourqin, AWH; 113: (round robin) 1. Edward Pena, WP-B; 2. Tristen Krueger, NoC; 3. Samuel Chase, WAK; 4. Chris Estrada, MAD; 120: (round robin) Alex Borboya, WP-B; 2. Dominic True, OSM; 3. Nathaniel Nelson, AWH; 3. Tyler Gleason, O’NSM; 126: (round robin) 1. Dalton Anderson, PON; 2. Eduardo Pedraza, MAD; 3. Tanner Renner, WP-B; 4. Trever Reiser, O’NSM; 132: (round robin) 1. Caleb Chase, WAK; 2. Jaxson Vinson, OSM; 3. Franco Tapia, WAK; 4. Keven Maldonado, MAD; 138: 1. Gabriel Lamprecht, WAK, over Payton Ebert, NoC, 5-1. 3. Gavin Prewitt, NoC, over Asher McCart, AWH, 2:22; 145: 1. Benjamin Klemesrud, NoC, over Ryan Woitaszewski, WP-B, 10-1. 3. Shane Farnik, CRE, over Tripp Uecker, AWH, :26; 152: (round robin) 1. Levi Lewis, NoC; 2. Caleb Davis, AWH; 3. Channing Ogden, AWH; 4. Kaleb Kummer, BC; 160: 1. Isaac Pistulka, AWH, over Patrick Vinson, OSM, 4:34. 3. Sam Taylor, PON, over Lawrence Werth, O’NSM, 2:22; 170: (round robin) 1. Aiden Cook, PON; 2. Nathen Kaup, WP-B; 3. Jace Rosenkrans, O’NSM; 4. Grant Osborne, AWH; 182: (round robin) 1. Ryan Anderson, TCN; 2. Kemper Carlson, PON; 3. Juan Lemus, WP-B; 4. Chase Gewecke, NoC; 195: (round robin) 1. Cooper Colson, WP-B; 2. Carson Bolz, OSM; 3. Bradley Haglund, WAK; 220: (round robin) 1. Matt Logue, PON; 2. Beau Kaufman, NoC; 3. Gabriel Casarrubias, MAD; 4. Daniel Paniagua, MAD; 285: (round robin) 1. Jason Hagedorn, WP-B; 2. Andrew Koehlmoos, O’NSM; 3. Mason Planer, BC; 4. Beau Hrbek, N/V.
Pierce invite
Boys team scoring: Pierce 204.5, Crofton/Bloomfield 164, Omaha Burke 96.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71.5, Elkhorn Valley 71, Stanton 28, Lutheran High Northeast 16.5.
106: (round robin) 1. Keegan Carl, HCC; 2. Jakob Booth, BUR; 3. Corbin Pfeil, PIE; 113: (round robin) 1. Robbie Fisher, C/B; 2. Zakary Abler, PIE; 3. Brenyn Ames, LHNE; 120: (round robin) 1. Hudson Barger, C/B; 2. Locklen Lemley, BUR; 3. Waylon Warneke, EV; 4. Tavious Pinkelman, HCC; 126: 1. Isaiah Adams, PIE, over Owen Vondra, EV, 4:43. 3. Braeden Guenther, C/B, over Nathan Halsey, EV, 4-2; 132: 1. Brock Bolling, PIE, over Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, 3:35. 3. Isaac Eckert, EV, over Jayden Reed, STA, 3:00; 138: 1. Zack Hartl, EV, over William Travis, BUR, 1:10. 3. Evan Willits, PIE, over Valen Searight, LHNE, :31; 145: (round robin) 1. Jayden Coulter, PIE; 2. William Poppe, C/B; 3. Nash Albers, HCC; 4. Anton Wurdinger, STA; 152: (round robin) 1. Blake Bolling, PIE; 2. Conner Hochstein, HCC; 3. Aidan Hartley, BUR; 4. Blayze Meyer, PIE JV; 160: 1. Wyatt Tramp, C/B, over Parker Sackville, PIE, 10-4. 3. Tylor Kment, STA, over Damien Erickson, STA, 3-2; 170: (round robin) 1. Michael Kruntorad, PIE; 2. Alex Mainor, BUR; 3. Jay Halsey, EV; 4. Clayton Carlson, PIE JV; 182: (round robin) 1. Matt Christensen, PIE; 2. Casey Jeannoutot, C/B; 3. Becker Pohlman, STA; 4. Thomas Reid, BUR; 195: (round robin) 1. Ty Tramp, C/B; 2. Zavien Buol, PIE; 3. Tyler Friesz, PIE JV; 220: (round robin) 1. Jared Janssen, C/B; 2. Nick Erickson, PIE; 3. Lincoln Manyimo, BUR; 285: (round robin) 1. Paxton Bartels, C/B; 2. Payton McDonald, BUR; 3. Dawson Raabe, PIE; 4. Jesse Huwaldt, PIE JV.
Girls team scoring: Pierce 113, Lexington 91.5, Omaha Westside 60, Omaha Burke 49, Stanton 43, Boone Central 40, Battle Creek 38.5, Crofton 32, Norfolk Catholic 18, Wayne 16.
100: (round robin) 1. Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, LEX; 2. Arya Erickson, STA; 3. Mia Sackville, PIE; 4. Rose Pearsall, LEX; 114: (round robin) 1. Ella Reeves, BC; 2. Corah Linnaus, STA; 3. Hayle DeBoer, PIE; 4. Sandra Velasquez, LEX; 120: (round robin) 1. Madisen Petersen, CRO; 2. Kytzia Hernandez, LEX; 3. Callie Arnold, PIE; 4. Hannah Jearue, BUR; 126: 1. Regan Rosseter, OW, over Jaycee Bruns, WAY, 1:41. 3. Micah McGillvray, STA, over Karen Santoyo, LEX, forfeit; 132: (round robin) 1. Maggie Painter, PIE; 2. Alicia Gubalke, OW; 3. Rahlonda Britt, OW; 4. Alexis Hoffmann, BC; 138: (round robin) 1. Angeline Skrdla, PIE; 2. Isabelle Skrdla, PIE; 3. Andrea Melendez, LEX; 4. Grace Koch, NC; 152: (round robin) 1. McKenzye Olguin-Hernandez, BC; 2. Kaylynn Samano, BUR; 3. Kaylee Gomez, LEX; 165: (round robin) 1. Piper Zatechka, OW; 2. Annabelle Poppe, C/B; 3. Elsa Garcia, LEX; 185: (round robin) 1. Belle Brodersen, BC; 2. Mariah Eckert, PIE; 3. Chantal Hernandez, LEX; 4. Ashlynn Rath, BC; 235: 1. Kinzie Parsons, PIE, over Quinlyn Kennel, NC, :32.
Logan View invite
Boys team scoring: Milford 156, Fillmore Central 142, Columbus Lakeview 138.5, Battle Creek 129, Logan View 124, Superior 113, Howells-Dodge 91, Syracuse 91, Fort Calhoun 70.5, Tekamah-Herman 55, Lincoln Northeast 50, Columbus Scotus 32, North Bend Central 28, Logan View JV 13, Southern 8.
106: 1. Ryan Stusse Jr., BC, over Levi Lutjelusche, CL, 9-0. 3. Holden MacDonald, SUP, over Gage Nixon, FC, 10-9; 113: 1. Aidan Trowbridge, FC, over Cooper Rea, MIL, 5:05. 3. Garrett Finke, BC, over Brett Miller, SUP, :25; 120: 1. Joshua Shaner, LNE, over Jacob McGee, LV, 11-4. 3. Dylan Brichacek, H-D, over Jace Goebel, SYR, 7-5; 145: 1. Hayden Johnston, CL, over Aaron Allgood, SUP, 4:25. 3. Aiden Hinrichs, FC, over Lane Belina, H-D, 4:58; 152: 1. Jack Chapman, MIL, over Logan Burt, T-H, 3-0. 3. Cy Petersen, SYR, over Treven Stassines, FC, 7-0; 160: 1. Korbyn Battershaw, BC, over Carter Springer, MIL, 10-8. 3. Spencer Pagels, T-H, over Yordi Dominguez, CL, 3-1; 170: 1. Levi Belina, H-D, over Christopher Scdoris, MIL, 6-1. 3. Riley Eickmeier, CS, over Dawson Schram, T-H, 14-6; 182: 1. Jestin Bayer, H-D, over Thomas Vance, MIL, 3:17. 3. Ian Virka, NBC, over Jordan Brown, SUP, 2:18; 195: 1. Dylan Silva, LV, over Ty Woerner, SUP, :47. 3. Jackson Nordhues, SYR, over Dahkota Zlomke, BC, 4-3; 285: 1. Dahlas Zlomke, BC, over Payton Christiancy, SUP, 3-2. 3. Markey Hinrichs, FC, over Kase Thompson, BC, 8-6.
Platteview invite
Girls team scoring: West Point-Beemer 137, Schuyler 134, Nebraska City 103, South Sioux City 90, Papillion-La Vista 84, Louisville 82, Fremont 78, Yutan 56, Weeping Water 55, Ralston 52, Millard South 48.5, Millard West 48, Crete 39, Conestoga 38, Omaha Marian 38, Platteview 35, Omaha North 33, Scribner-Snyder 27, Southwest Iowa 19, Omaha Bryan 12, High Plains Community 8, Falls City 6, Malcolm 0.
114: 1. Aubrie Pehrson, YUT, over Brisa Figueroa, WP-B, 1:49. 3. Kylee Plowman, CON, over Marisa Dennis, P-LV; 126: 1. Diana Cervantes, WP-B, over Kylie Sullivan, FRE, 1:34. 3. Pacie Lee, NEBC, over Jocelyn Davis, NEBC, :10; 132: 1. Selena Zamora, SSC, over Brooklin Kuester, WP-B, 1:53. 3. Morgan Hensch, CON, over Lexi Southard, NEBC, 1:40; 138: 1. Dylen Ritchey, RAL, over Ashley Stadt, S-S, 3:13. 3. Jenna Second, P-LV, over Ann Marie Meiman, ON, 1:54; 152: 1. Daysha Jones, LOU, over Angela Velasquez, SCH, 1:52. 3. Saige Miserez, WP-B, over Promise Smeal, MS, 1:42; 235: 1. Claire Paasch, WP-B, over Caitlyn Sohm, SSC, :35. 3. Stephanie Donjuan Mendoza, CRE, over Julissa Guerrero-Pena, FRE, :36.