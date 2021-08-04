Football
WSC 10th in preseason poll
Wayne — Wayne State College was picked 10th overall and fifth in the South Division in the 2021 NSIC Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Senior center Ryan Kennedy and senior defensive back Kevin Ransom were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.
The Wildcats received 60 points overall and 15 in the NSIC South Division in voting conducted by coaches from across the league. The 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WSC was 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division during the 2019 campaign.
The Wildcats’ Offensive Player to Watch is senior center Ryan Kennedy. A 6-0, 280-pounder from Norwalk, Iowa, Kennedy is a two-year starter on the Wildcat offensive line and was named All-NSIC South Division honorable mention following the 2019 season.
Wayne State’s Defensive Player to Watch is senior safety Kevin Ransom (Port Allen, Louisiana). Ransom is a two-year starter at safety and tied for third on the team in tackles in 2019 with 57 while leading the ‘Cats with six pass break ups.
Wayne State opens the 2021 season at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary in a 6 p.m. contest at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.
Tennis
NHS to begin practice soon
Boys tennis practice for all 9th through 12th grade Norfolk High School boys will begin on Monday, Aug. 9, at 3:45 p.m. at the courts in front of the school.
All participants must have a completed physical before they may practice. For additional information, please contact Coach Krueger at kellykrueger@npsne.org, or 402-841-6439.