Golf
Panthers top Discoverers
Isaac Heimes fired a nine-hole round of 39 to lead Norfolk to a 170-179 victory over Columbus on Monday at the Norfolk Country Club.
The Discoverers’ Brock Kuhlman earned medalist honors with a 38.
Columbus won the junior varsity competition, 209-236. Zyon Gangwer of Norfolk and Kayden Aschoff of Columbus both shot 47s.
VARSITY
- Norfolk 170: Isaac Heimes 39; Carson Klein 41; Tyson Wingate 45; Cale Wacker 45; Gabe Claussen 53.
- Columbus 179: Brock Kuhlman 38; Brody Mickey 45; Emmit McMeekin 48; Tyson Weber 48; Landen Hastreiter 56.
JUNIOR VARSITY
- Columbus 209: Kayden Aschoff 47; Nic Kriech 52; Andon Beringer 52; Zandyr Kohl 58.
- Norfolk 236: Zyon Gangwer 47; Jackson Merkel 61; Carter Hattery 63; Mason Dover 65; Jescey Bright 65.
Track and Field
Bassett meet postponed
BASSETT — The Sandhills Invitationaql scheduled for Tuesday at the Rock County High School track has been postponed due to expected weather conditions.
The meet will not be held in conjunction with the junior high meet next Tuesday, April 13.
Baseball
West Pointers down Wayne
WEST POINT — Guardian Angles Central Catholic/Scribner/Snyder/West Point-Beemer scored just one run on Monday but it was enough as the West Pointers held on to win a 1-0 pitchers dual over visiting Wayne.
Cody Steffen drove in Cole Hutchinson in the fourth inning for the game’s only run.
Reese Schlecht was the winning pitcher after working six innings and striking out 11 Blue Devils. Brenden Rief worked the seventh inning to earn the save.
Brooks Kneifl was the hard-luck loser, giving up just the one run on two hits over five innings.
Wayne 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
GACC/SS/WPB 000 100 x — 1 3 0
- WP: Reese Schlecht; LP: Brooks Kneifl.
FOOTBALL
WSC, UNK to scrimmage
WAYNE — Wayne State will host Nebraska-Kearney for a scrimmage on Saturday, April 17 at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.
It’s set to start at 2 p.m. with group practice drills between both teams – 1-on-1s and 7 vs. 7.
Following a short break at around 2:30 p.m., the two teams will face each other in a controlled scrimmage that will last from 2:45 p.m. until around 4 p.m. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
Admission will not be charged but fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items in support of the Wayne State College campus food pantry that is being organized by the Wayne State Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
Fans will be required to wear masks/face coverings at all times except when eating or drinking and are encouraged to sit in family groups and social distance from other groups of people.
Concessions will be available as well as a pre-game tailgate lunch located inside Memorial Stadium ($8-adults, $6-kids) sponsored by Pac N Save beginning at 1 p.m.
Huskers land Florida receiver
World-Herald News Service
LINCOLN — Nebraska has landed Orlando Olympia High School receiver Victor Jones.
Jones felt a connection to Nebraska coach Scott Frost before Frost ever left Central Florida.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound three-star prospect is NU’s second commit for the 2022 class after choosing the Huskers over a host of other offers.
Jones recently ran a 22-second 200 meters and a 10.9-second 100 meters. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last season fto go with his 36 catches for 663 yards and eight touchdowns.
Road race registration open
LINCOLN — The annual Nebraska Football Road Race will return to an in-person format this summer with the family-friendly event set for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20.
The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Track Club and features a one-mile fun fun set to begin at 8 a.m. and the 5-K run to follow at approximately 8:30 a.m. Both races will start and finish on Stadium Drive on the west side of Memorial Stadium.
All of the funds generated will go directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Buffet Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The relationship was sparked by the 69-yard touchdown run by pediatric brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman in the 2013 Spring Game.
On-line registration is now open and continues through June 15 at Huskers.com/RoadRace. The entry fee is $25 for the one-mile fun run and $30 for the 5K.
Those registering will receive a t-shirt and bracelet. Additionally, the first 1,000 registrants will be invited to view a practice during fall camp before the Huskers take the field for the 2021 season.