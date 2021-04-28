RODEO
Hurlburt competes for Wyoming
Austin Hurlburt is competing for the University of Wyoming rodeo team and over the weekend took fourth place in the steer-wrestling average at the Laramie River Rendezvous.
Hurlburt is a 2017 graduate of Battle Creek High School.
BASEBALL
Brenden shines in Norfolk win
Norfolk defeated South Sioux City on Tuesday evening 9-1 in Norfolk.
Dustin Brenden set the career record for stolen bases last night with his 19th stolen base. He did this in only one season. The previous record was 18, which was set in 2005-2007.
The Norfolk pitching staff had its 21-inning scoreless streak come to an end Tuesday after South Sioux City scored a run in the top of the seventh inning. However, the pitching staff still has not given up an earned run in 22 consecutive innings.
Norfolk is now 10-15 on the season and has won 8 of its last 9 games.
SSC 000 000 1— 1 4 4
Norfolk 420 102 X— 9 6 5
WP: Landon Vaughan (7 IP, 4 hits, 0 earned runs, 4 K)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 4, 1 SB)
Grant Colligan (1 for 3, 4 runs, 1 SB)
Hudson Waldow (1 for 3, 1 double, 1 run, 1 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (1 for 3, 1 double, 2 runs, 1 RBI)
Colby Nelson (1 for 1)
SOCCER
Pedroza nets hat trick for Hawks
Naomi Pedroza did what she does best on Tuesday.
One of the top-goal scorers in the NJCAA, Pedroza tallied a hat trick as the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team defeated Hawkeye Community College, 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Pedroza, the third-best goal scorer at the NJCAA DII level, put the Hawks on the board early in the 15th-minute to give Northeast a 1-0 at halftime. Hawkeye found a goal early in the second half, but Pedroza countered with a goal in the 59th-minute. She later gave the Hawks an edge with her third goal in the 73rd-minute.
Mackenzie Byrnes tallied three saves in goal for Northeast.
Late goal sinks Northeast in OT
The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday at the hands of Hawkeye Community College in overtime by the final score of 4-3 at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Hugo Santos scored the first goal for the Hawksin the 14th-minute, but the RedTails made quick work to grab a 2-1 lead heading into halftime. Santos tallied another goal in the 50th-minute and shortly followed with another in the 60th-minute to record a hat trick. Hawkeye got the winning goal in the 95th-minute off an open shot in front of the goalie’s box.
Northeast’s Jyson Breitbarth recorded eight saves in the net.
Norfolk shuts out Fremont 1-0
One goal was all the Norfolk girls soccer team needed as the Panthers went on to fend off Fremont, 1-0 on Tuesday.
Halfway through the second half, Mallory Easland played a ball over the top down the left side, while Macy Fundus was able to run onto and chipped the ball over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net.
Later, Fremont missed a penalty kick with 7 minutes remaining that would have tied the game.
“I was proud of the girls’ effort, and it was nice to see us create several scoring chances throughout the game,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “Things got a little scary in the last 10 minutes with Fremont putting a lot of pressure on our defense, but we found a way to keep them out of our goal.”
Norfolk’s Emerson Waldow continued her great play in goal in her second start in a row. Waldow recorded nine saves and earned the shutout.
The Norfolk girls JV squad lost 2-0 to Fremont on Tuesday, with Lanee Johnson and Raina Andreasen both sharing time in goal. They each had five saves.
Knights fall to Madison 4-1
MADISON — The Knights of Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast lost their match with Madison on Tuesday, 4-1.
Madison took the lead in the first half, with a goal with 15:13 left. That lead held to halftime.
In the second half Madison added three more goals, to take a 4-0 lead.
The Knights got on the board with 18:49 left with a goal from freshman Braden Feddern.
The Knights tried to close the gap, but they could not get any closer.
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast’s Nolan Fennessy did his best in goal as he had 13 saves.
GOLF
West Holt wins NVC tourney
NELIGH — Cameron Adkisson and West Holt took home the hardware as West Holt edged out Neligh-Oakdale by three strokes.
Adkisson fired the lowest score of the day with an 80, while Jesse Green of Neligh-Oakdale came in second place with an 86.
Neligh-Oakdale had three golfers finish in the top five, while West Holt had four golfers finish in the top 20.
Niobrara Valley Conference tournament
1 West Holt 368; 2. Neligh-Oakdale 371; 3. Summerland 401; 4. EPPJ 408; 5. Niobrara/Verdigre 409; 6. West Holt JV 437; 7. Boyd County 456; 8. Stuart 457; 9. Neligh-Oakdale JV 487; 10. Elkhorn Valley 502; 11. EPPJ JV 52; 12. Niobrara/Verdigre JV 588.
Top 15 individual results
1. Cameron Adkisson, WH, 80; 2. Jesse Green, NO, 86; 3. Jaxson Cadwallader, WH, 87; 4. Garret Belitz, NO, 89; 5. Gavin Longsdorf, NO, 93; 5. Paiton Hoefer, EPPJ, 93; 7. Daley Bearinger, S, 94; 8. Austin Good, EPPJ, 96; 8. Rafe Grebin, S, 96; 10. Preston Crosley, NV, 98; 11. Max Hollmann, NV, 99; 11. Nathaniel Ketteler, WH JV, 99; 11. Luke Olson, WH, 99; 14. Tim Atkinson, BC, 100; 15. Anthony Heiser, S, 101.