BASKETBALL
Husker women fall to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nebraska hit less than 33 percent of its shots from the field, as No. 20 Iowa pulled away in a 76-60 win over the Huskers on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
While Nebraska struggled to make open shots, Iowa hit 45.2 percent of its attempts from the floor, including 47.4 percent (9-19) from three-point range. The Huskers hit just 8-of-30 threes on the day, and just 22-of-67 field goals.
Nebraska slipped to 15-8 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten, while the Hawkeyes improved to 19-4 and 10-2 in the conference.
Husker sophomore Leigha Brown led the Big Red with 20 points off the bench, including 14 in the first half. Senior Hannah Whitish added 14 points and five assists. Kate Cain finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two steals.
The Huskers return to Big Ten home action this Sunday when they take on No. 18 Indiana. Tip-off between Nebraska and the Hoosiers is set for 2 p.m on Play4Kay day at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hagedorn receives honor
ATLANTA — South Dakota’s Tyler Hagedorn and Triston Simpson are two of 10 Summit League seniors named to the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Midseason watch list. The 2020 event is scheduled for April 3-5 at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, where it will be contested outdoors for the first time.
In what is the single largest gathering of draft-eligible talent in the months leading up to the NBA Draft, the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship features 128 seniors from all 32 Division I conferences vying for one of the biggest purses at any FIBA-sanctioned 3x3 event. Teams will compete for $150,000, with $100,000 going to the tournament champions. The winning team will once again earn an automatic berth to the 2020 USA Basketball 3x3 Open National Championship in May.
Hagedorn, a Norfolk High graduate, is currently the league’s leader with 19.2 points per game and is also the nation’s most efficient 3-point shooter with a 57 percent shooting effort from deep. He is the reigning Summit League Player of the Week for his performance in wins against Denver and Omaha in which he averaged 23.5 points per game. Hagedorn also earned January’s Summit League Player of the Month honors after shooting 59 percent from beyond the arc and 56 percent from the field for 22.3 points per game during the month.
Coyote fans look to break record
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson will lead a collective coyote howl in an attempt to break a world record Wednesday at halftime of the Coyotes’ men’s basketball game against Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The collective howl will occur in conjunction with the University’s second annual Unite for USD giving day.
Fiegen Construction has given a $10,000 gift in support of Unite for USD that will be unlocked if the record is broken.
Tipoff for South Dakota and Western Illinois is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Huskers open season with loss
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Nebraska fell to New Mexico State on Thursday night at the Troy Cox Classic by a score of 11-6.
Olivia Ferrell started and pitched three innings, giving up one run on three hits and recording three strikeouts.
At the plate, Ferrell went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer.
On offense, Nebraska recorded eight hits including a pair of home runs from Ferrell and Tristen Edwards. Anni Raley started at catcher and led the team at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.
The Troy Cox Classic was to have continued on Friday for Nebraska in a game versus UTEP.