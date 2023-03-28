Track and field
Ochoa named MVP at USD meet
VERMILLION, S.D. — Norfolk High junior Isaac Ochoa earned boys most valuable performer honors at Monday’s Dan Lennon Invitational at the University of South Dakota.
Ochoa won the 1,600-meter run in 4:32.33 and the 3,200 in 9:46.40. His victory in the 3,200 was almost 29 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Rowdy Bauer also took gold for the Panthers, winning the long jump (22 feet, 3 inches).
Norfolk earned two medals in the pole vault. Brendyn Luna was fourth (11-6) and Shaun Gustman sixth (11-0).
Samuel Zazueta took sixth in the shot put while the 1,600 relay of Ryan Prim, Bauer, Gustman and Daxton Dickey finished fifth.
(Winners and Norfolk medalists)
n BOYS — 4x200: 1. Spencer, 1:35.98; 4x400: 1. Lewis Central, 3:39.99; 5. Norfolk (Ryan Prim, Rowdy Bauer, Shaun Gustman, Daxton Dickey), 3:45.61; 1,600 sprint medley: 1. South Sioux City, 3:46.01; 60 hurdles: 1. Connor Plahn, Lincoln North Star, 8.46; 60: 1. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan, 7.13; 400: 1. Avery Bradshaw, Dakota Valley, 53.13; 800: 1. Easton Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 2:05.29; 1,600: Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:32.33; 3,200: 1. Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:46.40;
LJ: 1. Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk, 22-3; TJ: 1. Daniel Agyeman, Sioux Falls Washington, 37-10.75; HJ: 1. Sione Fifita, Lemars, 6-3; PV: 1. Beau Karst, Harrisburg, 14-6; 4. Brendyn Luna, Norfolk, 11-6; 6. Shaun Gustman, Norfolk, 11-0; SP: 1. Kael Miedema, Sioux Falls Washington, 60-3.25; 6. Samuel Zazueta, Norfolk, 46-11.5.
n GIRLS — 4x200: 1. Spencer, 1:51.01; 4x400: 1. Spencer, 4:19.97; 1,600 sprint medley: 1. Vermillion, 4:37.71; 60 hurdles: 1. Jerra Merchant, Spencer, 8.97; 60: 1. Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 7.99; 400: 1. Lizzie Tyler, Mitchell, 1:02.09; 800: 1. Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley, 2:28.72; 1,600: 1. Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley, 5:28.85; 3,200: 1. Hope Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 11:57.93
LJ: 1. Nyariek, Kur, Sioux Falls Washington, 17-4; 35-10.5 TJ: 1. Nyariek Kur, Sioux Falls Washington, ; HJ: 1. Claire Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-3; PV: 1. Ciana Stiefel, Custer, 12-1; SP: 1. Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 45-8.75.
HSF girls win at HLHF invite
HUMPHREY — The Humphrey St. Francis girls took the team title at Monday’s Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family invite while the Flyers were runners-up in the boys division behind Riverside.
GIRLS: Humphrey St. Francis 204, Riverside 148, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 100, Elba 27, Aquinas Catholic 21, Riverside JV 12, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family JV 1.
(Winners and area athletes finishing in top two)
100: 1. Grace Mahony, RIV, 13.55; 2. Ali Brandl, HLHF, 13.81. 200: 1. Isabel Preister, HSF, 29.17. 400: 1. Emma Baumgart, HSF, 1:08.38; 2, Emily Dohmen, HLHF, 1:10.65. 800: 1. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 2:51.94; 2. Kali Jarosz, HSF, 2:57.59. 1,600: 1. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 6:21.79; 2. Anna Stricklin, HSF, 6:26.22. 3,200: 1. Josie Hemmingsen, RIV, 15:45.55; 2. Christina Brandl, HLHF, 14:50.26. 100 HH: 1. Grace Mahony, RIV, 17.52. 300 LH: 1. Grace Mahony, RIV, 50.27; 2. Anna Stricklin, HSF, 50.50. 4x100: 1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 55.24. 4x400: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 4:41.32. 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 11:12.94; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12:49.83.
HJ: 1. Kylee Wessel, HSF, 4-8; PV: 1. Mackenzie Lamberson, ELBA, 7-0; LJ: 1. Kayce Martinsen, RIV, 14-3.5; TJ: 1. Jayda Krings, HSF, 31-3; SP: 1. Karley Vering, HLHF, 30-3/75; 2. Leah Kosch, HSF, 29-11.25; DIS: 1. Leah Kosch, HSF, 81-5; 2. Lilie Bell, HLHF, 79-6.
Boys: Riverside 226, Humphrey St. Francis 120, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 90; Aquinas Catholic 57, Elba 14, Riverside JV 14.
(Winners and area athletes finishing in top two)
100: 1. Carson Bloom, RIV, 11.27. 200: Carson Bloom, RIV, 23.22. 400: 1. Randal Gronenthal, HLHF, 54.27. 800: 1. Ted Hemmingsen, RIV, 2:22.77; 2. Easton Baumgart, HLHF, 2:26.25. 1,600: 1. Garret Zach, HSF, 5:11.93; 2. Jacob Preister, HLHF, 5:14.06. 3,200: 1. Garret Zach, HSF, 11:58.37; 2. Cole Preister, HLHF, 12:11.32. 110 HH: 1. Andrew Krick, RIV, 16.61. 300 LH: 1. Andrew Krick, RIV, 46.20. 4x100: 1. Riverside, 45.33; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 49.28. 4x400: 1. Riverside, 3:56.59; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3:59.10. 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 9:31.09.
HJ: 1. Klayton Kleffner, RIV, 5-8; 2. Carson Wessel, HSF, 5-6. PV: 1. Izek Leslie, RIV, 11-6. LJ: 1. Carson Bloom, RIV, 21-9.5. TJ: 1. Klayton Kleffner, RIV, 38-10; SP: 1. Brady Junck, AQU, 37-8.25; 2. Owen Weidner, HSF, 36-2.25. DIS: 1. Cael Classen, HSF, 122-2.5.
Moeller earns NSIC honor
WAYNE — Wayne State College sophomore Logan Moeller was announced on Monday afternoon as the Northern Sun Conference men’s outdoor field athlete of the week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota, following his performance at the Wildcat Classic Saturday in Wayne.
A graduate of Pierce High School, Moeller collected a first-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 24 feet, 7 inches, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. The mark currently leads the NSIC and is second in NCAA Division II to open the outdoor track and field season.
Wayne State will compete again on Saturday at the Central Nebraska Invite hosted by Nebraska-Kearney.
Soccer
NC/LHNE boys pick up 2-0 win
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team earned their first win of the season on Saturday by shutting out Omaha Gross 2-0.
Mason Maas pitched a shutout in goal. Braden Feddern gave the Knights a lead midway into the first half with a shot from outside the 18-yard box on an assist from Emerson Meyer.
Max Hammond widened the score even more 18 minutes into the second half with a header from a corner kick by Feddern.
The win snapped a 12-game losing streak by Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast dating back to the 2021 season.
Norfolk High JV falls to Spartans
The Norfolk High boys junior varsity soccer team lost to Lincoln East 4-1 on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Omar Nava scored for the Panthers.
Baseball
NHS junior varsity routs Links
After trailing 3-2 in the third inning, the Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team scored 11 unanswered runs to rout Lincoln High 13-3 in five innings on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Braylon Votta had two of the five hits by the Panthers (3-1-1). Kyler Kolm drove in two runs and scored twice.