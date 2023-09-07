The sports co-op between Humphrey Public School and Lindsay Holy Family will extend to the Lindsay Academy.

The NSAA Board of Directors approved a request from both schools to extend the co-op providing the Lindsay Academy is approved for accreditation through the Nebraska Department of Education and is approved as an NSAA member school.

Humphrey school superintendent Brice King and Holy Family principal Andy Bishop attended.

King asked about the co-op between the two schools and the Lindsay Academy.

Bishop was only there on behalf of Holy Family and is not associated with the Lindsay Academy.

According to the minutes of the NSAA board meeting, “The board heard from Humphrey and Lindsay Holy Family regarding a renewal of a cooperative sponsorship in football for the 2024-25 scheduling cycle, while considering a pending merger within the archdiocese that could affect Lindsay Holy Family during the 2025-26 school year. The board reached a consensus that a transition from Lindsay Holy Family to Lindsay Academy within the cooperative sponsorship would be permitted, provided that Lindsay Academy gains accreditation through the Nebraska Department of Education and is approved as an NSAA member school.”

The Archdiocese of Omaha has proposed merging Holy Family and St. Francis for grades 7-12, and residents of Lindsay are discussing starting their own 7-12 school.

The NSAA board approved Humphrey-Holy Family co-ops for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls track and field and boys golf.

Tags

In other news

Assistants make Wildcats move forward

Assistants make Wildcats move forward

WAYNE — Coming off a trip to the NCAA Division II volleyball regional tournament and hosting as the No. 1 seed, Wayne State coach Scott Kneifl gives a huge amount of credit to his assistant coaches for the reason the Wildcats keep moving forward and getting better and better.