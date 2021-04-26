Track and Field
Wildcats compete at Drake
Wayne — The Wayne State track and field team put up strong numbers in the women’s hammer throw and shot put as well as the men’s hammer throw in the Drake Relays on Saturday.
Junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil recorded a third place finish in the hammer throw while also placing fifth in the shot put.
Scheil, a graduate of Fillmore Central HS, took third place in the hammer throw at 182’ 6” and was fifth in the shot put with a mark of 45’ 2 ½”.
In the men’s division, Cade Kalkowski, Dylan Kaup and Cole Christoffersen finished second, third and fourth in the hammer throw.
Kalkowski posted a mark of 199’ 3” to take second in the hammer throw followed by Kaup in third at 197’ 10” and Christoffersen fourth with a throw of 185’ 8”.
The teams return to action Saturday, May 1 when they host the Wildcat Challenge at Leroy Simpson Track in Wayne.
Baseball
Hawks drop 3 of 4 to Indian Hills
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The Northeast Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 3-2 and 15-3, before falling twice on Sunday, 2-0 and 8-6.
In Game 1 on Saturday, the Hawks (27-21, 21-13 ICCAC) needed only three runs to defeat the Warriors, which all came in the top of the fourth inning.
Maxim Fullerton went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Zane Zielinski was 2-for-3 with a run, a triple and an RBI. Jeremy Schneider was the winning pitcher of record. The righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs off five hits. Matt Dreher was credited with the save.
In the finale, the Hawks had a tough time scoring runs after the Warriors tallied nine runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Nick Carlson went 3-for-3 with two runs, while Parker Dorrance had a triple. Christian Carew tossed five and two-thirds innings, allowing two earned runs off six hits.
In Game 1 on Sunday, the Hawks came close as both teams had strong-pitching performances. Preston Tenney threw six innings, but was ultimately dealt the loss after allowing two earned runs off six hits.
The Hawks took an early 3-0 lead until the Warriors clawed back to add three runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth to keep the Hawks at bay. Northeast managed to add two runs in the top of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to salvage the split.
Colin Lynam went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a walk. Monroe was 2-for-5 with two runs and a double, while Zielinski had two hits. Clay Beaumont was dealt the loss on the mound.
The Hawks look to get back to their winning ways when they host Des Moines Area Community College for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Softball
Northeast swept over weekend
The Northeast Community College softball team fell to Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 17-6 and 21-5 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.
The Hawks (10-38, 4-32 ICCAC) couldn’t find any answers on Sunday, dropping a doubleheader, 17-7 and 22-1.
In Game 1 on Saturday, the Hawks held a 5-2 lead through two innings until the Warriors scored seven runs in the top of the third inning. The Warriors went on to pour on more runs, tallying eight in the final three innings.
In the late game on Saturday, the Hawks were able to plate five runs, but couldn’t keep the Warriors off the scoreboard.
On Sunday, the Warriors jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but the Hawks managed to score a run in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the bottom of the sixth.
In the final game of the weekend, the Hawks pushed across a run in the bottom of the fourth, but it was the Warrior pitching that kept the Hawks’ bats in check.
The Hawks hit the road for an ICCAC doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa.
Soccer
Knights fall to Scotus
The Knights of Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast dropped their road make-up game on Saturday 6-0.
The red and blue were only able to get 5 shots on goal the entire game, while Scotus built a 4-0 lead in the first half. In the second half, Scotus added 2 more goals.
The Knights fall to 2-3 and will travel to Madison on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in their penultimate game of the regular season.
Tennis
Panthers sixth at Fremont
The Norfolk girls traveled to compete in the Fremont Tigers Invitational on Saturday. The Psanthers finished sixth among partticipating teams with Lincoln Southeast finishing first.
The event was the maroon and white’s first competitive invite of the season.
Sydney Reynolds and Kyla Robinson won three of their four doubles matches in the bracket style tournament for a fifth place finish. Hope fossum won two of her singles matches with Karly Kalin and Chelsea Strom winning two of their doubles matches.
“The Fremont Invite is always a good measuring stick for how well you are competing as there are all levels of competition,” coach Kelly Krueger said, “Overall, I was pleased with our efforts today.
Everyone won matches today, so we are continuing to improve each week and that is was I am looking for.”
Softball
Wildcats split with Northern
WAYNE — Kim Vidlak and Jenna Etmans each hit home runs for Wayne State in the opener, helping the Wildcats to a 6-4 win over Northern State followed by a 10-3 Wolves win in the second game of a Northern Sun Conference doubleheader played on Saturday at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
A five-run second inning fueled Wayne State in the opener as the Wildcats held off a Northern State rally for the win.
Wayne State had nine hits in the win, led by Etmans going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and a home run.
Sloan Cooksey fired a complete game win, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
The second game saw the visiting Wolves bounce back with a 10-3 win.
Wayne State had nine hits in the game, led by Emily Hale going 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Senior Maddie Moser suffered the pitching loss, working 52-e innings.
Baseball
Spartans top Huskers 4-2
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nebraska saw its five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday with a 4-2 loss to Michigan State.
The Huskers managed just five hits, walked six times and stranded 10 base runners.
Luke Roskam led the offense with a pair of hits, including a solo home run.
Michigan State produced eight hits on the day, including a total of five from its No. 8 and 9 hitters.
Chance Hroch went six innings for the Huskers and fell to 3-1 on the year. The senior was tagged with four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks, while striking out six.
Wildcats drop two to Mavericks
Minnesota State, ranked 20th in this week’s Collegiate Baseball Division II Top 30 coaches Poll, used dominant pitching in shutting down Wayne State College on Saturday, 7-1 and 10-2 in Northern Sun Conference baseball played at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
The first game saw MSU starter Jon Ludwig limit the Wildcats to just three hits in a 7-1 win.
Alex Logelin went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Wayne State at the plate while Fiene singled.
Starter Aidan Breedlove (2-3) was tagged with the pitching loss, working four innings.
The second game saw the visiting Mavericks pull away late with six runs in the final two innings for a 10-2 win.
Andrew Hanson went 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored to lead the ’Cats at the plate.
Senior starter Hunter Wienhoff (1-3) was the losing pitcher, working 72-e innings with eight strikeouts.
Soccer
Hawk women win fourth straight
MASON CITY, Iowa — The No. 16 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team blanked Southeastern Community College on Saturday, 2-0.
Naomi Pedroza recorded a goal in the eighth minute to give the Hawks an early lead. Sara Pedroza followed with a goal in the 38th minute, thanks to an assist from sister Naomi.
Mackenzie Byrnes tallied three saves in the win. The Hawks outshot the Blackhawks, 9-5.
“We started strong from the whistle and were able to get a quick goal,” coach Chad Miller said. “That has been very helpful for us in the past couple of games.
“In the second half we had some really good chances to add to it, but the real story in our goalkeeper Mackenzie Byrnes who kept Southeastern off the board.”
The Hawks welcome Hawkeye Community College for a 3 p.m. match on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Northeast men lose road match
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Northeast Community College had a tough time keeping up with Southeastern Community College on Saturday, falling 6-1 in West Burlington, Iowa.
The Hawks trailed 2-0 at halftime and eventually only by a goal after Samuel Holland scored early in the second half.
However, the home team kept on adding goals throughout the second half that kept the Hawks searching for momentum.
Jyson Breitbarth recorded eight saves in the net.
“This game got away from us in the second half,” head coach Chad Miller said. “Early in the second half, we got the score to 2-1 from Sam’s goal. Southeastern picked up their third goal about 10 minutes later. Then, late in the second half, in about a 10-minute span, we had some breakdowns that gave them three more goals.”
The Hawks entertain Hawkeye Community College for a 1 p.m. match on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Golf
Husker Smith wins Big Ten
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Nebraska’s Kate Smith shot a scorching 64 (-8) to tie her own record for the best individual round in school history and capture Nebraska’s first ever Big Ten women’s golf individual title on Sunday.
With Smith leading the charge, the Huskers earned a tie for second with No. 19 Maryland and No. 25 Michigan to post their best team finish at a conference championship since earning runner-up honors in the Big Eight in 1984.
WSC women ninth in NSIC
MORTON, Minn. — Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course.
Wayne State closed the three-day tournament with a round of 369, closing the 54-hole event with a team score of 1062.
Freshman Abbey Kurmel, Wayne State’s top finisher, tied for 17th in a field of 63, shooting 249 with rounds of 83, 81 and 85.