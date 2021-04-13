Soccer
Panthers topple Thunderbolts
LINCOLN — Norfolk High picked up a big road victory on Monday, defeating Lincoln Pius X, 3-2.
The Panthers trailed 1-0 at halftime then came roaring back to tally three second-half goals.
Arturo Castro, Brett Reestman, and Ben Schoenherr scored for Norfolk. Castro and Schoenherr were also credited with assists. Andrew Cudmore was solid in goal for the Panthers, recording seven saves including a penalty kick to secure the win.
Norfolk hosts Kearney on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field beginning at 5 p.m.
Athletics
Norfolk athletes named all-league
LINCOLN — The Heartland Athletic Conference has named its all-conference teams for the winter sports.
Twelve Norfolk High School athletes earned the distinction including five on the girls swim team.
One noteworthy absence from the list is 106-pound state wrestling champion Jesse Lewis. Only the first- and second-place finishers in the HAC tournament earned all-conference honors. Lewis lost two of his three matches all season in that tourney and finished fourth.
Norfolk all-HAC members
Girls basketball: Haley Kleinschmit.
Boys basketball: Kallan Herman.
Wrestling: Weston Godfrey, Jacob Licking, Joshua Licking, Brayden Heffner.
Girls swimming & diving: Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington, Marzia Gasparini.
Boys swimming & diving: Mason Olmer.
Golf
’Cats take fourth in Classic
WAYNE — The Wayne State women’s golf team placed fourth with a two-day score of 665 at the Wildcat Classic that concluded Monday at the Wayne Country Club.
Nebraska-Kearney edged Augustana 624-632 for the team title with Concordia-St. Paul third at 655. Wayne State was 10 shots back in fourth at 665 followed by Concordia (Neb.), Bemidji State, York College and Mount Marty.
The individual medalist for the meet was Faviola Gonzalez of Nebraska-Kearney with a six-over par 15.
Wayne State’s top finishers were freshman Abbey Kurmel and sophomore Paige Peters, who both tied for 11th at 163.
Riverside wins St. Francis quad
HUMPHREY — Riverside edged Humphrey St. Francis 194-195 to win a quad on Monday at Steepleview Golf Course.
Central Valley with third with 200 while Cross County/Osceola finished fourth at 219.
Riverside’s Carson Bloom and Trent Carraher tied for medalist honors with nine-hole rounds of 44. Jack Lubischer of St. Francis was one shot back at 45.
Eagles take second at Crofton
Lutheran High Northeast took second via a tiebreaker at the Crofton Invitational on Monday behind Pierce, who finished with a team score of 394.
Chaden Roth of Pierce finished as the medalist with a 92. Tucker Kirby and Mason Peterson led the Eagles with 103 and tied for sixth overall.
CROFTON INVITATIONAL
Team results: Pierce 394, Lutheran High Northeast 453, West Holt 453, Ponca 458, Summerland 472, Niobrara 499, Crofton 561, Homer 651.
Top LHNE finishers: Tucker Kirby 103, Mason Peterson 103, Quinn Pape 123, Savion Ralph 124, Brayden Thomas 142.
Softball
Northeast drops two on road
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Northeast Community College took a 4-3 lead over No. 8 Kirkwood Community College in game 1 of a doubleheader on Monday but couldn’t hold on.
The Eagles fought back to take the opener 10-8 and the nightcap, 10-0.
Jade Koch hit a three-run home run in the top of the third to give the Hawks (10-24, 4-18 ICCAC) a 4-3 lead, but the lead didn’t last long as the Eagles answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Koch went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a home run. Brianna Aguilera was 2-for-4 with two runs.
It was all Kirkwood in game 2 as they rushed out to an 8-0 lead after two innings. Abby Balfour had a double in the loss.
The Hawks host Iowa Central for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Baseball
Southeast sweeps Panthers
LINCOLN — Lincoln Southeast swept Norfolk on Monday, 16-6 and 10-9 at Densmore Field.
The Panthers led the second game 9-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but gave up seven runs in the frame to suffer the heartbreaking loss.
Norfolk is now 3-13 and will play in Lincoln at the HAC Tournament on Thursday at noon against Lincoln Southeast.
Game 1
Norfolk 000 042 — 6 9 4
Lincoln SE 240 127 — 16 19 2
LP: Brody Konz; 2B: (N) Colton Price, Jeht Stateler.
Game 2
Norfolk 220 040 1 — 9 10 2
Lincoln SE 100 011 7— 10 8 3
LP: Dustin Brenden; 2B: (N) Dustin Brenden, Jackson Schwanebeck, Hudson Waldow.
WSC doubleheader postponed
Due to predicted snow and cold weather in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Wayne State at University of Mary NSIC baseball doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday, April 13th has been moved to Wayne and will now be played Wednesday, April 14th with a doubleheader at 12 and 2 p.m. at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.