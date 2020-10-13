Volleyball
East Husker pairings announced
Clarkson/Leigh is the top seed for the East Husker Conference tournament which gets underway on Thursday in Clarkson, West Point, Oakland and Howells.
The tournament concludes on Saturday in Stanton.
East Husker Conference Tournament
Thursday
- At Clarkson, 6 p.m.: No. 8 Pender vs. No. 9 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; 7 p.m.: winner vs. No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh.
- At West Point, 5 p.m.: No. 12 Madison vs. No. 13 Twin River; 6 p.m.: winner vs. No. 5 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur; 7 p.m.: winner vs. No. 4 West Point-Beemer.
- At Oakland, 6 p.m.: No. 7 North Bend Central vs. No. 10 Tekamah-Herman; 7 p.m.: winner vs. No. 2 Oakland-Craig.
- At Howells, 6 p.m.: No. 6 Wisner-Pilger vs. No. 11 Stanton; 7 p.m.: winner vs. No. 3 Howells-Dodge.
Saturday
At Stanton
- Pool A — Triangular of lowest three seeds not in semifinals: auxiliary gym beginning at 9:15 a.m.
- Pool B — Triangular of middle three seeds not in semifinals: auxiliary gym beginning at 1:15 p.m.
- Pool C — Triangular of highest three seeds not in semifinals: main gym beginning at 9:15 a.m.
- Semifinals — Main gym beginning at 1:15 p.m.: Oakland pod winner vs. Howells pod winner; Clarkson pod winner vs. West Point pod winner
- Third place — Semifinal losers.
- Championship — Semifinal winners.
Goldenrod tourney starts Thursday
Humphrey St. Francis has earned the top seed for the Goldenrod Conference tournament which is set for Thursday and Saturday. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Central Valley High School near Greeley on Saturday.
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Thursday
- At Humphrey, 5 p.m.: St. Edward vs. Spalding Academy; 6:30 p.m.: winner vs. Humphrey St. Francis.
- At Fullerton, 6:30 p.m.: Central Valley vs. Fullerton.
- At Burwell, 5 p.m.: Riverside vs. Elba; 6:30 p.m.: winner vs. Burwell.
- At Central City, 5 p.m.: Heartland Lutheran vs. Palmer; 6:30 p.m.: winner vs. Nebraska Christian.
Saturday
At Central Valley High School, Greeley
- Semifinals — 10 a.m: Humphrey pod winner vs. Fullerton pod winner; 11:30 a.m.: Burwell pod winner vs. Central City pod winner.
- Third place — 1 p.m.: Semifinal losers.
- Championship — 2:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
Norfolk JV goes 3-1 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — The Norfolk junior varisty team improved to 14-12 on the year after winning three matches and losing one at Saturday’s Lincoln High invitational.
Lincoln High Junior Varsity invitational
- Norfolk defeated Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-17
- Millard South defeated Norfolk, 25-19, 25-10
- Norfolk defeated Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-22
- Norfolk defeated Bellevue East, 25-18, 25-5
Football
Tremayne earns GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY — Former Ponca High School standout Dalton Tremayne has been named Great Plains Athletic Conference special teams player of the week.
The Midland University return specialist had a big day on Saturday, averaging 15.8 yards per punt return and added a kickoff return for 23 yards.
His play helped set up the Midland offense with great field position all afternoon. In addition to his returns, he hauled in one pass for 45 yards as Midland defeated Hastings 43-0.
Tennis
NSAA announces state draws
LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced draws for the Class A boys state tennis tournament, which is set to begin Thursday morning and run through Friday at the Harry S. Koch Tranquility Tennis Center in Omaha.
Three of Norfolk’s four entries have earned seeds.
Norfolk’s No. 2 singles player, Kalen Krohn has been seeded 11th and will open against Frank Fehringer of Columbus.
The Panthers’ No. 1 singles entry, Jackson Schwanebeck is the 13th seed and will take on Grand Island’s Kaleb Brosz.
Meanwhile, the Panther No. 1 doubles team of Ethan Mortimer and Josh Sumner has also earned a No. 13 seed and faces an opening-round contest against Lincoln High’s Amir Tarkian and Tai Frederick.
Norfolk draws for state tennis tournament
- No. 1 singles: No. 13 Jackson Schwanebeck, Norfolk vs. Kaleb Brosz, Grand Island.
- No. 2 singles: No. 11 Kalen Krohn, Norfolk vs. Frank Fehringer, Columbus.
- No. 1 doubles: No. 13 Ethan Mortimer and Josh Sumner, Norfolk vs. Amir Tarkian and Tai Frederick, Lincoln High.
- No. 2 doubles: Chase Carter and Gannon Pokorney, Norfolk vs. No. 13 Akhil Ganti & Arjun Anugole, Millard North.
Football
Allen leads Crofton past Ponca
CROFTON — Junior running back Jimmy Allen ran for all five of his team’s touchdowns, and Crofton improved to 4-3 on the season by defeating Ponca 34-7 in a game that was postponed from Friday to Monday.
It was the second time this season that the Warriors have had to play a Monday game this season.
Crofton 14 6 8 6 — 34
Ponca 0 0 0 0 — 7
n Scoring summary
CRO: Jimmy Allen 5 run (Paul Konechne kick)
CRO: Allen 3 run (Konechne kick)
CRO: Allen 15 run (PAT failed)
CRO: Allen 25 run (Austin Tramp run)
CRO: Allen 12 run (PAT failed)
PON: Aden Anderson 5 pass from Bryar Bennett (Brady Camelle kick)
- NEXT UP
Ponca (1-6) hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic, Friday
Crofton (4-3) at Norfolk Catholic, Friday