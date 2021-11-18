Eight Wildcats receive honors
WAYNE — Wayne State College had eight players voted to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Football Team released Wednesday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Bohn was named NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year and South Division Second Team while junior place kicker Alex Powders collected All-NSIC South Division first-team honors on special teams.
Two Wildcats — senior offensive lineman Lou Gray and senior wide receiver Taurean Grady — were named All-NSIC South Division second-team offense with junior defensive back J’Von France, freshman linebacker Alex Kowalczyk, junior defensive lineman Ryan Parker and senior defensive back Kevin Ransom earning All-NSIC South Division second-team defense accolades.
Wayne State finished the 2021 season with a 7-4 record (3-3 NSIC South Division), the first seven-win season for the Wildcats since 2011.
All District D1-5 team named
STANTON — One of the most competitive districts in the area named first-team and honorable mention selections on Wednesday.
Four of the six teams in D1-5 made the playoffs this year. Howells-Dodge will play for a state championship on Monday.
D1-5 all-district team
First-team: Mitch Beeson, Carter Hanel, Eli Hays, Cooper Vance, Drew Beeson, Clarkson/Leigh; Coy Kreikemeier, Nate Niewohner, Guardian Angel Central Catholic; R.J. Bayer, Levi Belina, Evan Haas, Blake Sindelar, Jestin Bayer, Lance Brester, Aandy Dominguez, Howells-Dodge; Douglas Chicas, Diego Gastelum, Madison; Thomas Cunningham, Kamden Dusatko, Damien Erickson, Parker Krusemark, Becker Pohlman, Barrett Wilke, Stanton; Spencer Batenhorst, Beau Ruskamp, Hunter Palmer, August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger.
Honorable mention: Dylan Higby, Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh; Gavin Nelson, Cole Grovijohn, Aiden Meyer, Nathan Hegemann, Howells-Dodge; Daniel Paniagua, Dago Gastelum, Madison; Adam Arens, Ben Butterfield, Brayan Acuna, Owen Vogel, Mitchell Hupp, Stanton; Dominique Manning, Anthony Palmer, Devon Schultz, Wisner-Pilger.
WSC eighth in region
INDIANAPOLIS — The third and final NCAA Division II Volleyball Regional rankings have been released and the NSIC continues to have five of the top 10 teams in the central region.
St. Cloud State moved up two spots to second, while Winona State stayed in fifth. Concordia-St. Paul remained seventh while Wayne State stayed in eighth and SMSU 10th.
The NSIC, the Mid-America Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC) make up the 39-team NCAA Central Region.
The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA region tournament on Dec. 2-4 or 3-5.
Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the MIAA, GAC and NSIC postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.
The NCAA volleyball selection show will be streamed online on Monday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.
The championship quarterfinals, semifinals and final match will take place Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 9-11, at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center in Tampa, Florida.
Moore to play at Iowa Wesleyan
Former Norfolk High basketball player Kyla Moore is competing for Iowa Wesleyan this season. The junior guard started her college career at Northeast Community College before making the switch.
The Tigers are already 4-1 on the season. Their next game will be this Saturday, Nov. 20, at home against Hannibal-LaGrange University