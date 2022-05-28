WSC gets top 3 finishes in hammer
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Mckenzie Scheil and Brooklynn Chipps placed second and third in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor National Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State University.
Scheil, a graduate of Fillmore Central, scratched on her first two attempts in prelims before recording a mark of 180-10 to qualify eighth for the finals. In the finals, Scheil scratched on her first throw but followed with marks of 187-10 and 195-5 on her final throw to move up to second place.
It’s the third time Scheil has collected All-American honors in the hammer throw, placing second last year (2021) along with a seventh place finish in 2019. Scheil entered nationals with the top regular season mark of 201-4 at the Wildcat Classic in Wayne on March 25.
Chipps, a junior from Elgin (Clearwater High School), finished third in the hammer throw with a top heave of 192-11. In prelims, Chipps scratched on two of her three attempts but posted a mark of 186-7 on her second attempt to enter finals with the fifth-best throw.
Chipps recorded her top mark of 192-11 on her second attempt in finals after scratching on her first throw. She finished finals with a mark of 182-9 and collects her first-ever All-American honor.
Wayne State has one other qualifier who will compete at nationals as Scheil will compete in the shot put on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.
WSC’s Christoffersen at nationals
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Wayne State’s Cole Christoffersen finished 17th out of 20 competitors on Thursday in the men’s hammer throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State University.
Christoffersen, a graduate student from Lyons-Decatur, posted a mark of 186-0 on his third and final throw in prelims after fouling on his first two attempts. A mark of at least 197-9 was needed to qualify for finals.
Wayne State has one more national qualifier who will compete as sophomore Dylan Kneifl (Wisner-Pilger) will be in the high jump on Friday competing at 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan earns academic honor
VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota fourth-year senior Jessie Sullivan was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VI team announced on Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He will be added to the national ballot for Academic All-America to be announced on Wednesday, June 22.
Sullivan, the 2021 Summit League Scholar Athlete of the Year, garners the recognition from CoSIDA for the first time of his career. He also recently received the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, a $10,000 scholarship to be used for postgraduate study.
A native of Albion and a Boone Central graduate, Sullivan is a two-time Summit League champion in the discus and a six-time all-league honoree. He qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in both the discus and the hammer throw for the second-straight season.
He’s a four-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree and has made four Summit League All-Academic teams to date. He ranks in the top five of USD history for the hammer throw, weight throw, discus, indoor shot put and outdoor shot put.
golf
Bellevue’s Temple ties for 48th
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Bellevue University narrowly missed the cut after two rounds of play at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship at the par-72, 6,013-yard Lincoln Park Golf Club (West Course) on Thursday.
Bellevue finished 19th with the top 17 teams advancing.
Senior and Norfolk High graduate Allison Temple carded a 5-over par 77 and finished the tournament at 8-over and in a tie for 48th place. Temple’s round was highlighted by consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.