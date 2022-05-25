Northeast Nebraska all-star rosters named
Northeast Community College is excited to announce that rosters for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match have been finalized. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The light-colored jerseys team will be coached by Traci Krusemark of Wayne and Taryn Janke of Howells-Dodge.
The roster is Kiara Krusemark, Wayne; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger; Kennedy Warneke, Pierce; Addison Schneider; Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family; Paige Beller, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family; Sydney Redden, Wayne; Lexi Schroder, Stuart; Elly Piper, Pierce; Lauren Buhrman, Lutheran High Northeast; Savannah Siebrant, Stanton.
The girls dark-colored jerseys team will be coached by Cody Wintz of Battle Creek and Zach Weber of Pierce.
The roster is Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek; Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig; Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton; Ella Wraggle, Crofton; Lily Otten, Wisner-Pilger; Kennedy Settje, Clarkson-Leigh; Jozy Piper, Pierce; Jadyn Meiergard, West Point-Beemer; Kaitlyn Pochop, Battle Creek; Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk; Alexis Folkers, Crofton.
track and field
Albion native Sullivan honored
VERMILLION, S.D. — University of South Dakota track and field athlete Jessie Sullivan has been awarded an NCAA postgraduate scholarship for his dedication in the classroom and on the track. Sullivan will receive a one-time $10,000 scholarship to be used for postgraduate study.
The NCAA postgraduate scholarship program was created in 1964 to promote and encourage postgraduate education by awarding the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes. The NCAA awards 126 scholarships across all sports and divisions each year. Awardees must carry a minimum 3.2 grade-point average, be nominated by the faculty athletics representative and intend to pursue graduate studies.
Sullivan joins 32 other Coyotes who have received this scholarship, 21 of which were also members of the Coyote track and field program. Sullivan is USD’s first indoor track and field recipient.
Sullivan was the 2021 Summit League scholar athlete of the year, the most prestigious individual award presented annually by the league to one male and one female. Sullivan is a two-time Summit League Champion in the discus and a six-time all-league honoree. He broke the South Dakota program record in the hammer throw at the Summit Championships two weeks ago.
A native of Albion and a graduate of Boone Central, Sullivan qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the discus and hammer throw for the second-straight season. He’s a four-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree and has made four Summit League all-academic teams to date.
In addition to the school record in the hammer throw, he ranks in the top five of USD history for the weight throw, discus, and both the indoor and outdoor shot put. He’s been named to the Summit League commissioner’s list of academic excellence and the Summit League honor roll throughout his career.
Sullivan graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry while carrying a perfect undergraduate GPA of 4.00. He plans to attend UNMC in Omaha next year.
running
Torch run returns to Norfolk area
The Nebraska Sports Council invites residents to run a mile with the Cornhusker State Games Torch Run on Saturday, June 18 between Norfolk and Bloomfield.
Similar to Olympic tradition, runners will relay the torch in one-mile segments along Highway 13 as it passes through the communities of Hadar and Pierce. The route will continue north on Highway 121 through Osmond and Wausa before heading west on Highway 84 into Bloomfield. The route will conclude at the Bloomfield Country Market to celebrate Bloomfield Appreciation Dayz.
Those wishing to carry the torch in person may choose from the six routes during registration. Schedulers will use runners’ addresses to make assignments as convenient as possible, unless otherwise directed. Miles will be scheduled according to Nebraska Department of Roads mile marker numbers on a first-come, first-served basis.
There is no charge to participate in the Torch Run, either in-person or virtually, and all runners receive a free shirt. To register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, go to CornhuskerStateGames.com.