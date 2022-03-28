Moeller leads WSC
WAYNE — Freshman Logan Moeller took first place in the long jump while graduate student Cole Christoffersen hit an NCAA provisional mark in the hammer throw to lead the Wayne State College men’s outdoor track and field team at the Wildcat Outdoor Classic held Saturday at LeRoy Simpson Track in Wayne.
Moeller, a graduate of Pierce, won the long jump with a top mark of 22’ 9 ¼” while the 4 x 100 meter quartet of Theo Huber, Noah Carr, Wyatt Nissen and Moeller crossed the line first in 43.95 seconds.
In the weight throw, graduate student Cole Christoffersen posted an NCAA provisional mark with a third place finish at 189’ 11”.
Gabe Peitz earned a second place finish in the 800-meter run at 1:59.28, Alex Brandt was second in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.81) and Dylan Kneifl was second in the long jump at 21’ 4 ¾”.
Freshman Theo Huber was third in the 100-meter dash (11.35), Dylan Kneifl came in third in the high jump clearing 6’ 6 ¾” and Braden Johnson took third in the long jump at 20’ 10”.
The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Jacob Ladage, Michael Kueny, Jackson McIntyre and Bryce Holcomb recorded a second place finish in 3:29.93.
Wayne State’s next meet is Saturday at the South Dakota Early Bird Invite at Vermillion.
Scheil’s performance leads ‘Cats
WAYNE — The Wayne State College women’s track and field team won four events and had two NCAA provisional qualifying marks to open the outdoor season Saturday at the Wildcat Classic held at LeRoy Simpson Track in Wayne.
Event winners for the Wildcats were freshman Maya Couch in the 100-meter dash (12.62), Megan Hansen in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.40 seconds, Sarah Cotton in the 200-meter dash at 26.69 seconds and Emily Smollen in the triple jump at 36’ 5”.
NCAA provisional qualifying marks were recorded in the hammer throw by graduate student Mckenzie Scheil with a second place finish of 201’ 4” followed by junior Brooklynn Chipps in third at 192’ 7”.
Second place finishes were posted by Cotton in the 100-meter dash (12.66), Kevona Brown in the 200-meter dash (26.87), Kenzie Moeller in the long jump (17’ 1 ¼”) and Keyla Sambo in the triple jump with a leap of 35’ 5 ¾”.
Emily Erickson took third place in the 400-meter dash (1:04.09) and the triple jump (34’ 7”), Kevona Brown was third in the 100-meter dash in 12.80 seconds, Emily Smollen was third in the long jump (16’ 11 ¼”) and Kendra Paasch earned a third place mark in the shot put (44’ 11”).
Wayne State will compete again on Saturday at the South Dakota Early Bird Invite in Vermillion.
Baseball
Wildcats swept by St. Cloud State
WAYNE — The Wayne State Wildcats lost two games on Saturday 4-1 and 11-0 and the finale on Sunday 10-0 at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
The opener on Saturday saw the Huskies score three runs in the first as SCSU starter Riley Ahern outdueled Wildcat starter Brody Sintek for a 4-1 win.
Sintek (2-2) was the hard luck loser, allowing just six hits and four runs with three walks and three strikeouts.
The second game saw St. Cloud State take an 8-0 lead after three innings while holding the Wildcats to just one hit in an 11-0 seven inning win.
Starting pitcher Ryan Obrecht (0-4) was tagged with the pitching loss in 2⅔ innings of work. Jacob Kneifl, Josh Yelick and Nate Sailors worked in relief for the ‘Cats.
After a scoreless first in Sunday’s game, the visiting Huskies put up four runs in the second and third innings, followed by a one-run fourth for a 9-0 lead. The Wildcats continue their NSIC home stand hosting Minot State in a doubleheader Tuesday, March 29 starting at 12 p.m.