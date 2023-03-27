Baseball
SMSU rallies past Wildcats
WAYNE — A four-run eighth inning by Southwest Minnesota State handed Wayne State a stunning 4-1 Northern Sun Conference baseball loss on Saturday afternoon at Overin Field. The games were moved to Wayne due to unplayable conditions in Marshall, Minnesota.
SMSU is now 11-7 and 3-5 in the NSIC while WSC drops to 8-14 and 2-6.
he game was a pitcher’s battle between Wayne State’s Nathan Anderson and Southwest Minnesota State’s Kolby Kiser.
WSC got on the board in the third inning when Braden Cannon singled to start the inning, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cade Lynam, advanced to third on a Chase Douglas single and scored on a ground out by Quinn McCafferty for a 1-0 lead.
That was the only score of the game until the eighth inning outburst by the Mustangs.
The Wildcats’ next action is Wednesday at the University of Mary for an NSIC doubleheader.
Panthers fall to Papio 9-4
PAPILLION — Papillion-La Vista scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 4-0 deficit and went on to top Norfolk High 9-4 on Saturday.
Sawyer Wolff and Hudson Waldow each had two hits for the Panthers.
Norfolk (2-2) hosts Lincoln High on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Norfolk High JV team earns win
PAPILLION — The Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team topped Papillion-La Vista 11-1 in five innings on Saturday.
Six players had a hit apiece for the Panthers. Braden Boyle earned the win, allowing one unearned run on no hits with five strikeouts and six walks over three innings.
TRACK AND FIELD
WSC women win three events
WAYNE — The Wayne State College women’s track and field team opened the 2023 outdoor season with three event wins at the Wildcat Classic held on Saturday at Leroy Simpson Track. The meet attracted 14 teams ranging from NCAA Division I and II schools to NAIA.
The Wildcats had four of the top eight finishes in the hammer throw as Brooklynn Chipps took first at 192 feet, 4 inches with teammate Mckenzie Scheil right behind in second at 191-9. Both were NCAA provisional marks.
Emily Smollen and Keyla Sambo each recorded first place finishes in the jumps. Smollen had a mark of 17-8¼ to win the long jump and was second in the triple jump (35-6) while Sambo was first in the triple jump at 35-11½ and was third in the long jump at 16-10¾.
Wildcats’ Moeller wins long jump
WAYNE — Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller opened the outdoor track and field season on Saturday with a first-place finish in the long jump to lead the Wildcat men’s team at the Wildcat Classic held at Leroy Simpson Track. The meet attracted 14 teams in NCAA Division I and II along with NAIA schools.
The Wildcats had four of the top five finishers in the long jump, led Moeller’s first place mark of 24 feet, 7 inches. Wayne natives Mason Lee and Cody Rogers came in third and fourth respectively with marks of 22-11¾ and 22-2½ with Braden Johnson taking fifth at 22-1¾.
Wayne State will compete again next Saturday at the Central Nebraska Invite hosted by Nebraska-Kearney.
SOCCER
Kearney shuts out LHNE/NC
KEARNEY — Kearney exploded for eight goals in the second half to hand the Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team a 10-0 defeat in the Eagles’ season debut on Saturday. Addison Corr had the lone shot for LHNE/NC. Kayleigh Cattau finished with 16 saves.