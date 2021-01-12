NU’s Haiby honored again
LINCOLN — Nebraska junior Sam Haiby claimed a spot on the Big Ten women’s basketball weekly honor roll after strong back-to-back road efforts for the Big Red in Michigan.
The 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., produced the first double-double of her career with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with four assists in helping the Huskers to a 68-64 road win at No. 23 Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing.
Haiby’s performance against the Spartans followed a big 27-point, nine-rebound effort in a narrow 64-62 loss at unbeaten and No. 15 Michigan on Thursday. For the week, Haiby averaged 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. For the season, Haiby leads Nebraska in scoring (16.7 ppg), rebounding (7.8 rpg), assists (3.8 apg) and steals (1.3 spg).
She also earned a spot on the conference’s women’s basketball honor roll on Jan. 4, after leading the Huskers to wins over No. 15 Northwestern (Dec. 31) and Rutgers (Jan. 3). She claimed her first honor roll this spot of the season on Dec. 14, following her career-high 33-point performance in a Big Ten-opening win over Illinois (Dec. 10).
Janssen earns NSIC honor
WAYNE — Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen has been named the Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball south division player of the week following his performance in two Wildcat road wins over the weekend at Concordia-St. Paul. It’s the first time this season and third time overall that Janssen has been named NSIC player of the week.
Janssen, a 6-7 forward from Lincoln East, averaged 21 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 61.5 percent (16-26) from the field and 83.3 percent (10-12) at the free throw line. He produced 24 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s 88-76 win over the Golden Bears and followed that with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 82-60 win at CSP.
For the season, Janssen is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to rank eighth in the NSIC in scoring and tie for third in rebounding. He needs 26 points to become the 36th player in school history to reach 1,000 points at Wayne State.
Catholic girls JV edges BC
Norfolk Catholic’s girls junior varsity team won a close one against arch-rival Battle Creek on Friday, 53-51.
Kalea Fischer led the Knights with 17 points while Tiffani Peitz added 12.
Battle Creek 14 13 7 17 — 51
Norfolk Catholic 16 13 15 9 — 53
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Tiffani Peitz 12; Channatee Robles 7; Kalea Fischer 17; Allison Brungardt 8; Saylor Fischer 4; Morgan Miller 5.