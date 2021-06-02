Soccer
Panthers receive honors
Three members of the Norfolk boys varsity team were named to the Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention all-state team for the 2021 season.
Sophomores Jacob Licking and Ben Schoenherr were selected along with senior Arturo Castro, who led the team with five goals scored this past season.
The Panthers finished their 2021 season with a 7-8 record. They faced Lincoln Southeast in the district A-7 semifinals but lost 3-2.
Baseball
Seniors swept by Grand Island
The Norfolk Seniors-Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank dropped both games of its doubleheader to Grand Island on Tuesday, losing the first game 10-2 and the second game 9-0.
Grand Island delivered a steady offensive barrage throughout the first game, scoring at least one run in each inning.
Grant Colligan was tagged for eight runs — six earned — across four innings while taking the loss. Nolan Strand drove in the only two runs for Norfolk.
Grand Island got the scoring started much earlier in the second game, as it scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Brayden Lammers went just one-third of an inning giving up seven runs — four earned — on three hits and walking one. Kyle Liewer went 42-e in relief, striking out two and allowing two earned runs.
Norfolk is now 2-8 on the season. It’ll look to bounce back on Friday when it hosts Omaha Northwest at Veterans Memorial Park.
Golden Girls play in classic
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18u team competed in the Heroes Classic in Grand Island over Memorial Day weekend.
The team was the No. 3 seed in the Gold Bracket and finished 4-1-1 in pool play. Their only loss was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Northeast Nebraska Moonlight Madness. Norfolk’s field was unplayable Monday morning, so it did not have any bracket play.
Taylor Schmidt led the Golden Girls with a .583 batting average, .643 on-base percentage. and 6 runs scored in their 6 games. Natalia Linn hit .545 with 1.571 OPS while driving in 11 runs. Pitchers Tara Koch, Katie Stachura, and Rylee Renner combined to hold hitters to a .257 average while only allowing 6 runs.
The Golden Girls return to action on Friday, when they travel to York to compete in the York Summer Classic from Friday to Sunday.