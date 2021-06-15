Golf
Wayne pairs compete at pro-am
Two pairings from Wayne finished tied for 10th in the Awarii Dunes Pro-Am on Monday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
Joey Baldwin and Kelly Hansen of Wayne State College tied with Kyle Schellpeper and Rich Rethwisch at 67, good for five strokes under par.
Caleb Malenke and Nolan Luetkenhaus of Quarry Oaks, finished first with 62 strokes.
Two teams tied at the top at 10-under-par in the 18-hole One Net Best Ball format, while two NEPGA Professionals fired impressive rounds of 67 (5-under-par) to tie at the top of the Professional-only leaderboard.