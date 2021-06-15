Golf

Wayne pairs compete at pro-am

Two pairings from Wayne finished tied for 10th in the Awarii Dunes Pro-Am on Monday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.

Joey Baldwin and Kelly Hansen of Wayne State College tied with Kyle Schellpeper and Rich Rethwisch at 67, good for five strokes under par.

Caleb Malenke and Nolan Luetkenhaus of Quarry Oaks, finished first with 62 strokes.

Two teams tied at the top at 10-under-par in the 18-hole One Net Best Ball format, while two NEPGA Professionals fired impressive rounds of 67 (5-under-par) to tie at the top of the Professional-only leaderboard.

Tags

In other news

Webb's turnaround sparked by coach's message

It took moving more than 500 miles, overcoming a plethora of off-the-court issues and leading a team often dismissed as an afterthought, but Madison High School’s Jakwon Webb has made a name for himself in Northeast Nebraska and completed quite the turnaround to do so.

White shocks Red to win All-Star Classic 17-10

Mason Walsh of O’Neill threw a touchdown pass to Haustyn Forney of Humphrey St. Francis with seven seconds left and the White team beat the Red team 17-10 in the ninth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic at Veterans Memorial Field on Saturday afternoon.