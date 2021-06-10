Soccer
Panthers to host camp
Norfolk High School soccer coaches and players will be hosting a soccer camp for K-12 boys and girls the week of June 21st at the Norfolk Middle School fields.
Students entering grades K-4 will have camp June 24-25 from 10-11:30 a.m. Students entering 5th - 12th grade will have camp June 21-23.Fifth and 6th grade will run from 8 - 10 a.m. Seventh and 8th grade will go from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. while ninth through 12th grade will be 6 - 8 p.m. The cost is $20 for K-4 and $30 for 5th-12th grade.
For more information, please contact Kyle Mather at kylemather@npsne.org or Joe Myers at joemyers@npsne.org. You can register at www.norfolkpublicschools.org.
Baseball
Seniors beat South Sioux City
The Norfolk Seniors-Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank swept South Sioux City in a road doubleheader on Wednesday, defeating them 11-1 in Game 1 and 8-4 in Game 2.
The teams remained at a 1-1 standstill after four innings in Game 1. In the top of the fifth, an error by the third baseman allowed Nolan Strand to score, then Grant Colligan hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. The seniors then stymied any hope of a comeback in the top of the sixth. Colby Nelson drove in a run with a single and Ryland Bates drove in two more with a single of his own. A bases-loaded walk and a passed ball capped off a five-run inning for Norfolk.
Colton Price added a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Brayden Lammers added a two-RBI single to put the game out of reach.
Hudson Waldow went four innings allowing just one run and four hits while striking out six and earning the win. Bates and Brayden Lammers each drove in two runs.
It seemed as if it wouldn’t be Norfolk’s night in Game 2 when they trailed 2-0 after three innings. Then in the top of the fourth with the bases loaded, Strand hit a bases-clearing triple, then Nelson drove him in with a double to center field, making it a 4-2 ballgame in favor of the seniors.
South Sioux City would tie the game at 4 in the bottom of the sixth. Then in the top of the eighth, two errors led to two Norfolk runs. Colligan followed up with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. Lammers retired the side to put the game away.
Sean Barrett went six innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two. Strand drove in a team-high three runs.
The Norfolk seniors improve to 6-11 on the year. They’ll look to keep the momentum going in a doubleheader on Friday when they face Yankton Post 12 at 10:30 a.m. and Sioux Falls East Post 15 at 12:45 p.m.
Track and Field
Sullivan takes home honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jessie Sullivan of Albion was one of 11 Coyotes, six women and five men, to be voted to the Academic All-Summit League Outdoor Track and field teams on Wednesday.
Formerly an athlete at Boone Central, Sullivan won the discus at the Summit League Championships. He also placed third in the hammer throw and seventh in the shot put at the league meet for 18 points. His personal bests of 178-8 in the discus and 208-5 in the hammer throw qualified him for the NCAA West Preliminary in both events. This marks his third career Academic All-Summit League team. Sullivan boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a chemistry major.