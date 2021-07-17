All-Academic
Northeast students recognized
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Forty-seven Northeast Community College student-athletes earned NJCAA All-Academic honors, it was announced by the NJCAA on Thursday.
In addition, each Northeast athletic team earned NJCAA All-Academic Team honors for maintaining a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Standards for each honor are first team (4.0); second team (3.0-3.8); third team (3.6-3.79).
Baseball
First team: Chris Mazzini (Parker, Colo.), Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.), Kobe Greenhalgh (Geelong, Australia)
Second team: Maximo De Leon (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), Matt Dreher (Blair), Tanner Olmstead (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Nate Zyzda (Sioux City, Iowa)
Third team: Garrett Dudley (Mead, Colo.), Houston Fogelstrom (Omaha), Cade Lynam (Springfield), Colin Lynam (Springfield)
Softball
First team: Morgan Haner (Sterling), Vada Kruse (Norfolk)
Second team: Lauryn Cardenas (Gothenburg), Jade Koch (Norfolk), Kierra Stewart (Dodge)
Third team: Maggie Berryman (Norfolk), Greta Lindberg (Tekamah)
Women’s Soccer
Second team: Mackenzie Byrnes (Brighton, Colo.), Londyn Cacciacarne (Layton, Utah), Meghan Colton (Norfolk), Madi Foutz (Brighton, Colo.)
Third team: Taryn O’Brien (Lakewood, Colo.), Jonatha Tighe (Broomfield, Colo.)
Men’s Soccer
First team: Jyson Breitbarth (Hilo, Hawaii), Riley Carlson (Norfolk), Jeremy Dreher (Norfolk)
Third team: Giulio Palombo (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Men’s Golf
First team: William Carroll (Harlan, Iowa)
Second team: Everette Carroll (Harlan, Iowa), Carter Schnoor (Randolph)
Men’s Basketball
Second team: Evan Decker (Omaha), Jared Lopez (Lincoln), Grant Stec (Ainsworth)
Women’s Basketball
First team: Lorna Maxon (Laurel), Taylor Peter (Chambers)
Second team: Molly Davis (Yutan), Kelly Kleffner (Spalding)
Third team: Breanna Stouffer (David City)
Volleyball:
First team: Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill), Makayla Forsberg (Laurel)
Second team: Taylor Stelling (Milford), Payton Weber (Alliance)
Third team: Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton)
Track and Field
Koehlmoos on to nationals
Norfolk native Jamaya Koehlmoos placed in the top three for four events at USATF Regionals as one of the youngest competitors in her age group, enough to send her to the Junior Olympics in Jacksonville.
Koehlmoos placed third in the 100-meter dash, second in the 200, second in the 400 and second in the 4x100-meter relay at the event.
She will run the 100, 200 and 400 Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1, competing in nine races over the course of four days representing the state of Nebraska.
Softball
Golden Girls win two
HAYS, Kan. — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18u won two more games in the USSSA National tournament. They beat Northern Colorado Sting-Meza 6-2 on Friday and the Winfield Wild 10-0 on Saturday.
On Friday, the Sting drew first blood with a run in the top of the first, but Norfolk scored three runs on three errors. Singles by Miley Wichman and Rylee Renner along with a double by Ava Borgman gave the team six more runs, which would be all they needed.
On Saturday, Addison Duranski got the scoring started with a home run to center field in the bottom of the first. The Golden Girls added another run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second.
Norfolk put up an eight spot in the third to put the contest away. Katie Stachura and Hannah Renner each drove in runs with singles while Taylor Scmidt had a home run.
Tara Koch and Stachura combined to throw nine innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs — one earned — and striking out 11. Stachura allowed no hits in her start.
The Norfolk Golden Girls return to action Saturday at 11:10 a.m. when they face an opponent to be determined.
Golf
Schellpeper competes in Cup
Hastings — The Nebraska Section PGA and Nebraska Golf Association put forth their best lineups of 12 players representing each organization in the 49th edition of the Nebraska Cup Matches.
Lochland Country Club played host to the annual event and the players were welcomed with perfect scoring conditions setting up for a fantastic day.
Coming into this year’s match, the Nebraska Section PGA led the all-time series 27-21 after a victory in 2020 at Bent Tree Golf Club.
The day consisted of six Four Ball matches in the morning worth six points each (two front, two back, two total) and 12. Singles matches in the afternoon worth three points each (one front, one back, one total).
Representing the PGA, Kyle Schellpeper of the Wayne Country Club lost to Calvin Freeman. In the team standings, the PGA leads the NGA after two rounds 42.5-29.5.
Utecht, Hausmann shine
Donna Utecht had the lowest score with a 41 and Wendy Hausmann had the lowest net score with a 26 in the Fair Play Ladies League on Wednesday.