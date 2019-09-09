TENNIS
Norfolk 2nd at shortened invite
COLUMBUS — The No. 1 doubles team of Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman finished in first place, and the Norfolk boys tennis team took home runner-up as a team at the rain-shortened Columbus invite here Saturday.
Mrsny and Borgman dominated in winning all four of their matches by scores of 8-2 or better. They won one 8-0, one 8-1 and the other two by the 8-2 margin.
“They really played well (Saturday) and are building great chemistry as a doubles team,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said.
Norfolk finished with 24 points, two behind champion Lincoln Northeast, but Krueger said that was because coaches only counted team scores through the third round instead of adding points for the partial fourth round prior to the tournament’s cancellation.
“If we would have counted the points for that done division at No. 1 doubles, we would have won the tournament and Lincoln Northeast and Hastings would have tied for second,” he said. “Apparently Mother Nature didn’t want that, so we will gladly accept the runner-up finish. Honestly, at this juncture of the season, I’m only worried about how we played and competed.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner, and Kalen Krohn in No. 2 singles, finished with 2-1 records.
Team scores: Lincoln Northeast 26; Norfolk 24; Hastings 22; Columbus 16; Lexington 12; Holdrege 8.
No. 1 singles — Jared Ertzner Kitto (2-2, third place): Def. Huston, HOL, 8-3; lost to Power, HAS, 8-2; lost to Kamrath, COL, 8-0; def. Perez, LEX, 8-6.
No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (2-1, third place): Def. Aldama, HOL, 8-0; lost to Schram, HAS, 8-5; def. Flyr, COL, 8-6.
No. 1 doubles — Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman (4-0, first place): Def. Hamling and Borden, HOL, 8-2; def. Johnson and Hays, HAS, 8-0; def. Wiehn and VunCannon, COL, 8-1; def. Allen and Goodwin, LEX, 8-2.
No. 2 doubles — Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner (2-1, second place): Def. Swanson and Hess, HOL, 8-4; lost to Kusek and Narezi, HAS, 8-6; def. Larsen and Hastreiter, COL, 8-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Beller boosts Wildcats in win
JOPLIN, Mo. — Senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller powered 17 kills and six blocks to push Wayne State to a four-game win over Colorado State-Pueblo at the Missouri Southern tournament on Saturday.
The Wildcats finished the season-opening tournament with a 4-0 record after the 25-16, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19 triumph.
WSC recorded a match-high 19 kills, seven from Beller, to win game one. Junior Jaci Brahmer led a balanced attack in the second, notching five kills in six attempts. The third game of the match was the first such loss of the season for the Wildcats, but the team stormed back and recorded five blocks in the fourth.
In addition to Beller, who hit .630 with no attack errors, Brahmer hit double digits in kills with 13 while freshman Kelsie Cada notched a double-double with 11 kills and 16 digs.
Hope Carter was credited with 12 digs and two service aces while Maddie Duffy recorded 11 digs and two service aces. Rachel Walker had 46 set assists and three blocks.
In its other match Saturday, the Wildcats cruised to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 win Saturday morning over Black Hills State (South Dakota).
Wayne State returns to action Friday, facing Belmont Abbey College (North Carolina) and Grand Valley State (Michigan) at the Nova Southeastern invite in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
SOCCER
Wayne State plays to 0-0 draw
KEARNEY — Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney played to a 0-0 double overtime tie in non-conference women’s soccer Sunday at Foster Field in Kearney. The Wildcats are now 0-1-1 on the season while the Lopers are 0-0-2.
The Wildcats held an 11-6 edge over the Lopers in shots and 9-4 in shots on goal. WSC had twice as many corner kicks at UNK, 6-3, and was whistled for 19 fouls compared to 10 on the Lopers.
Sophomore Megan Phillips paced Wayne State on the attack with six shots and five shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham recorded a shutout with three saves.
Wayne State returns to action Friday with a non-conference contest at Missouri Western.