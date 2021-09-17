Softball
Panthers throttle Links
LINCOLN — The Norfolk varsity team took care of business on Thursday, beating Lincoln High 15-4 in the capital city.
The maroon and white opened things up with a four-run first inning, which set the tone for the afternoon. They would add six more runs in the third and five more in the fourth before the mercy rule was invoked after the bottom of the fourth.
There was a second game scheduled as part of a doubleheader, which Norfolk won due to forfeit.
Payton Schnoor, Kylie Baumgard, Jessica Schmidt and Tara Koch each had a triple. Ava Borgman went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run.
Kiersten Linn was the winning pitcher of record. She went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four.
Norfolk improves to 15-8 on the season. It’ll take on Beatrice on Saturday at 9 a.m. as part of a tournament.
Cross Country
Knights, Blue Devils win Scotus
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk Catholic boys and the Wayne girls took home first place in the Columbus Scotus invite on Thursday.
Ben Hammond was first among Knights and won first place overall with a time of 17:58. His teammate Trey Foecking was right behind him with a time of 18:15. Norfolk Catholic had four boys finish in the top 10.
Kyla Krusemark of Wayne won gold in the girls division with a time of 21:58. Teammate Laura Hasemann finished fourth in 22:59.
COLUMBUS SCOTUS INVITE
Boys team scores: Norfolk Catholic 14, Battle Creek 55, Wahoo 64, Columbus Scotus 72, Logan View 99, Wayne 107, Boone Central 111, Columbus Lakeview 169, West Point-Beemer 169, Wisner-Pilger 183, David City Aquinas 191, David City 219.
Top 10: 1. Ben Hammond, NC, 17:58; 2. Trey Foecking, NC, 18:15; 3. Edward Pena, WPB, 18:20; 4. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 18:24; 5. Hunter Oestreich, BC, 18:41; 6. K. Francis, LV, 18:49; 7. Alec Foecking, NC, 18:49; 8. S. Shellito, WAH, 19:00; 9. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 19:03; 10. S. Peters, LV, 19:10.
Girls team scores: Wayne 19, Battle Creek 59, Logan View 60, Columbus Scotus 74, Wahoo 81, Boone Central 101, West Point-Beemer 103, Wisner-Pilger 107, Columbus Lakeview 156.
Top 10: 1. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 21:58; 2. M. Frasher, DCA, 22:12; 3. G. Frasher, DCA, 22:34; 4. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 22:59; 5. M. Beacom, LV, 23:14; 6. M. Weaklend, LV, 23:15; 7. W. Klug, SCO, 23:18; 8. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 23:35; 9. Olivia Hanson, WAY, 23:36; 10. CC Kann, NC, 23:40.
Wolverines, Knights win Pender
PENDER — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Oakland-Craig shined at the Pender invite on Thursday. They won the boys and girls divisions, respectively.
Grant Lander of Homer won first place while Chaney Nelson took gold for Oakland-Craig.
PENDER INVITE
Boys team scores: BRLD 43, Yutan 58, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60, Humphrey St. Francis 60, Winnebago 84, Oakland-Craig 86, Pender 103, Ponca 114, Homer 132.
Top 10: 1. Grant Lander, HOM, 17:35; 2. Dyami Berridge, WIN, 17:52; 3. Brody Taylor, PON, 18:35; 4. Caleb Schlicting, BRLD, 19:04; 5. Garret Zach, HSF, 19:19; 6. Dillon Olson, LCC, 19:29; 7. Dawson Meyer, OC, 19:36; 8. Braden Hegge, BRLD, 19:42; 9. I. Kult, YUT, 19:55; 10. Chance Mock, BRLD.
Girls team scores: Homer 16, Oakland-Craig 20.
Top 10: 1. Chaney Nelson, OC, 21:16; 2. Kairece Morris, Pender, 21:28; 3. Alexis Bodlack, Pender, 23:19; 4. Ali Albrecht, HOM, 23:56; 5. Tori Gaardner, HOM, 24:29; 6. Christina Brandl, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 26:35; 7. Brailyn Hogan, Ponca, 27:06; 8. B. Bussing, Yutan, 27:15; 9. Hannah Elsea, HOM, 27:40; 10. Madison Enstrom, OC, 28:14.
Tennis
NHS competes at Millard North
OMAHA — The Panthers boys varsity team traveled to Omaha on Thursday to compete in the Millard North Tennis Invitational. Norfolk finished in third place in the 10-team invitational with 45 team points.
Kalen Krohn won all of his matches to finish in first place in the No. 2 singles group. Jackson Schwanebeck finished in fourth place in the No. 1 group.
“A third place finish at the Millard North invite is the best finish the Panthers have ever had in the 15 years I’ve been going to this tournament,” coach Kelly Krueger said. “Considering all of the tennis we have played over the last 10 days, all of the varsity players have played at least 16 matches over the course of these 10 days.”
Krueger was especially impressed with Krohn’s performance.
“He is playing inspirational tennis for us right now, and his efforts are infectious with the rest of the boys,” he said. “They are simply trying to match his efforts as best they can.”
Millard North invitational
Team scores: Millard North 51, Omaha Westside 51, Norfolk 45, Papillion-La Vista South 44, Millard West 41, Papillion-La Vista 33, Millard South 29, Columbus 16, Omaha Burke 12, Omaha Central 8.
Norfolk’s individual results
No. 1 singles — Jackson Schwanebeck (3-2, fourth place): def. Bourdeau, PLV, 8-4; lost to Shefsky, OMW, 8-2; def. Staskiewicz, MLW, 8-0; def. Omaha Central, default; lost to Zhu, MLN, 8-5.
No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (5-0, first place): def. Pate, OMW, 8-5; def. Brocaille, PLS, 8-5; def. Goc, COL, 8-0; def. Tepley, MLS, 8-0; def. Sabirianov, MLN, 8-3
No. 1 doubles — Chase Carter and Michael Foster (3-2, fourth place): def. O’Keffe and Simmon, OMC, 8-1; lost to Rue and Kugler, OMW, 8-5; def. Mattuch and Perl, PLS, 9-7; def. Jedlicka and Wemhoff, COL, 8-4; lost to Muinovand Gharst, MLN, 8-4.
No. 2 doubles — Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh (2-3, fourth place): lost to Sunde and Decker, PLS, 8-5; lost to Ganti and Anugole, MLN, 8-6; def. Thomas and Cardona, MLS, 8-4; def. Fehringer and Zoucha, COL, 8-5; lost to Gordman and David, Omaha Westside, 8-1.
Soccer
NECC cruises past Iowa Lakes
SPENCER, Iowa — The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team dispatched Iowa Lakes Community College on Wednesday afternoon, 4-0 in Spencer, Iowa.
Kyler Bowman put the No. 15 Hawks (5-4) on the scoreboard first in the second minute. Naomi Pedroza quickly found the back of the net four minutes later in the sixth minute. Bowman scored again in the 44th minute to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.
Frida Aguilar-Ximello kept the Lakers at bay with a goal in the 82nd minute. The Hawks outshot the Lakers, 16-7.
The Hawks host No. 20 Hawkeye Community College in an ICCAC showdown at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Hawks fall to No. 4 Iowa Lakes
SPENCER, Iowa — The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team had a tough time keeping up with Iowa Lakes Community College, falling 9-0 in Spencer, Iowa.
The Hawks (1-9) were outshot 30-1 and trailed 5-0 at halftime.
Jyson Breitbarth had seven saves in the loss.
The Hawks take on Hawkeye Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Volleyball
Hawks win five-set thriller
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Despite leading by two sets on Wednesday, Northeast Community College was able to salvage a five-set victory over Ellsworth Community College in ICCAC play, 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26 and 15-13 in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
The Hawks (4-8, 2-1 ICCAC) went right to work in the first two sets, holding the Panthers to 15 points or fewer in both sets. The Panthers managed to crawl back and take the next two sets before the Hawks rallied in the final set.
Danielle Wadsworth led the Hawks with 14 kills and 20 digs. Lauren Kavan added 14 kills and seven digs, while Rachel Ecklund had 14 kills and six digs.
Edyn Sudbeck (Wynot) pitched in 44 assists and 13 digs. Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton) recorded 25 digs and Alexis Kapales had 18, respectively.
The Hawks are set to compete in the KCKCC Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Northeast will face Highland Community College at 4 p.m. and Kansas City Kansas Community College at 6 p.m. Friday. It will square off with Johnson County Community College at 10 a.m. Saturday and Cowley County Community College at 2 p.m.