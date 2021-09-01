Softball
NHS sweeps North Star
The Panthers won both games of a doubleheader at Lincoln North Star on Tuesday, winning the first game 9-0 and the second game 10-6.
After a scoreless first in game 1, Norfolk added a run in each of the next three innings, then poured it on for six runs in the top of the fifth.
Jessica Schmidt pitched five innings, allowing no runs and two hits and striking out six while earning the win. The team had four doubles, two by Taylor Schmidt. Ryllee Hoppe went 3-for-3 with a double and two home runs.
In game 2, North Star got the scoring started with a run in the bottom of the first. The lead was short-lived as the Panthers put up eight runs in the top of the second, enough to secure the win and the sweep.
As the winning pitcher, Tara Koch went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four. Jessica Schmidt earned the save.
Miley Wichman and Ava Borgman each had a double. Payton Schnoor and Koch each had a home run.
For its next games, Norfolk heads southeast on 275 to take on Fremont in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Norfolk 011 16X X — 9 13 0
Lincoln North Star 000 00X X — 0 2 1
WP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (NOR) Ava Borgman, 2 Taylor Schmidt, Ryllee Hoppe. HR: 2 Hoppe
Norfolk 080 020 0 — 10 14 1
Lincoln North Star 101 022 X — 6 6 2
WP: Tara Koch. 2B: Miley Wichman, Ava Borgman. HR: Tara Koch, Payton Schnoor.
Volleyball
Knights fall to Bluejays
WEST POINT — Class C No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic won a hard-fought 24-26, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 match over Class C No. 8 Norfolk Catholic.
Sophia Hass and Taylor Timmerman finished with 15 and 14 kills, respectively, for the Bluejays. Timmerman also had a pair of ace serves in the win. Megan Plagge handed out 40 set assists, while Isabel Hass tallied 46 digs.
Avery Yosten led Norfolk Catholic with 14 kills. Letizia Fumagali’s 14 digs led the team. Fumagali and Addison Corr both fired two service aces, Morgan Miller had three solo blocks and Saylor Fischer delivered 27 assists.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said her team played well in the first set. “It was a back-and-forth kind of game, which we were kind of hoping. And then after that, we made a lot of errors in the second, third and fourth sets, and when you make too many errors against a good team, it makes it really tough to win.”
RECORDS: Norfolk Catholic (0-1), Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-0).
Pierce upends WPB
The Pierce Bluejays knocked off the West Point-Beemer Cadets 14-1 on Tuesday.
Lauren Darnall led Pierce with three runs batted in followed by two from Alexis Sporleder and Makinzie Parsons. Trina Wetzel went all three innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out two.
The Bluejays return to action Thursday when they host O’Neill. West Point-Beemer travels to face Tekamah-Herman on Thursday.