Tennis
Panthers cruise past Hastings
HASTINGS — The Norfolk boys tennis team defeated Hastings 8-1 here Tuesday. Norfolk finished 5-1 in singles competition and 3-0 in duals play.
“First dual of the season and it always feels good to beat Hastings,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “The Panthers were ready to play against Hastings. In most of our matches, our experience paid dividends for us. The boys dictated play throughout and never let Hastings into very many of the matches.”
Winners in singles competition for Norfolk were Kalen Krohn, Michael Foster, Chase Carter, Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh.
The Panther doubles teams of Chase Carter/Joshua Sumner, Bauer/Bosh and Krohn/Jack Schwanebeck also recorded impressive victories in the dual.
Norfolk 8, Hastings 1
Singles — No. 1: Brayden Schram, H, def. Jack Schwanebeck 8-3; No. 2: Kalen Krohn, N, def. Jackson Graves 8-1; No. 3: Michael Foster, N, def. Parker Ablott 8-0; No. 4: Chase Carter, N, def. Ben Hafer 8-0; No. 5: Alex Bauer, N, def. Mason Kusek 8-0; No. 6: Logan Bosh, N, def. Ethan Zimmerman 8-5.
Doubles — No. 1: Carter/Joshua Sumner, N, def. Kusek/Wyatt Tate 8-0; No. 2: Bauer/Bosh, N, def. Ablott/Graves 8-3; No. 3: Krohn/Schwanebeck, N, def. Zimmerman/Hafer 8-2.
Softball
Norfolk splits with Fremont
FREMONT — Norfolk and Fremont split in a doubleheader on Tuesday with the Tigers winning the opener 5-4 before the Panthers took the nightcap 13-0 in five innings.
Norfolk’s Jessica Schmidt was the pitcher of record for both games. With the split, Norfolk’s record is 11-7.
The Panthers are back in action on Thursday when they host South Sioux City.
Game 1
Norfolk 002 000 2 — 4 6 2
Fremont 000 003 2 — 5 8 3
LP: Jessic Schmidt; 2B: (N) Ryllee Hoppe.
Game 2
Norfolk 022 09 — 13 14 1
Fremont 000 00 — 0 1 1
WP: Jessica Schmidt; HR: (N) Emerson Waldow; 3B: (N) Payton Schnoor; 2B: (N) Taylor Schmidt, Ava Borgman, Cydnee Hopkins (2).
GACC defeats Pierce
PIERCE — In a battle of the Bluejays, defending Class C state champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic scored 12 runs in the first two innings en route to a 13-5 victory over Pierce in five innings on Tuesday.
GACC outhit Pierce 8-6 while both teams committed just one error.
Pierce 410 00 — 5 6 1
GACC 571 0x — 13 8 1
Volleyball
Wayne State moves up in polls
WAYNE — Wayne State moved up seven spots to 17th in the first regular-season 2021 AVCA Division II Top 25 coaches poll released on Monday. The Wildcats received 347 points in voting conducted by Division II coaches from across the country.
Wayne State opened the season with three straight wins last weekend at the Patriot Tournament in Dallas.
The Wildcats will play in the Colorado Premier Tournament in Denver on Friday and Saturday, facing No. 5 Lewis of Illinois on Friday at 12:30 p.m. (central time) and No. 9 Western Washington at 3:30 p.m. to open pool play.
Golf
Valentine second at Chadron
CHADRON — Scottsbluff shot a 357 to outdistance runner-up Valentine (395) at the Chadron Invitational on Tuesday.
Three Badgers — Mekallyn Bancroft, Kaetryn Bancroft and Nichole Williams — finished in the top 10.
Chadron Invitational
Team scores: Scottsbluff 357, Valentine 395, Chadron 440, Mitchell 441, Alliance 441, Gering 452, Gordon-Rushville 517, Sidney 539.
Top 10: 1. Emily Krsyzanowski, GER, 78; 2. Anna Kelley, SBLF, 80; 3. Nielli Heinold, SBLF, 83; 4. Jacque Bowles, MIT, 86; 5. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 91; 6. Shae Willats, SBLF, 91; 7. Kaetryn Bancroft, VAL, 96; 8. Madison Mumm, GER, 99; 9. Nichole Williams, VAL, 100; 10. Julia Wilson, ALL, 103.
Football
JV team falls to Grand Island
The Norfolk junior varsity football team lost to Grand Island 37-0 on Monday.
On defense, Norfolk was led by Dylan Frohberg (five tackles) and Carter Ramaekers (interception).
Norfolk hosts Lincoln North Star on Monday, Sept. 13.
Softball
Norfolk JV finishes 2-1
Here are scores from the junior varsity portion of the Norfolk softball invite held on Saturday:
Lincoln East 9 Norfolk 4; Columbus 7 Fremont 6; Millard West II 4, Marian 3; Norfolk 12 Millard West II 3; Millard West I 10, Kearney 0; Lincoln East 7, Marian 3; Norfolk 19, Marian 1; Kearney 13, Fremont 3; Millard West I 13, Columbus 1; Columbus 7, Kearney 2; Fremont 11, Millard West I 4; Lincoln East 15, Millard West II 2. Pool A champion: Lincoln East. Pool B champion: Millard West I.