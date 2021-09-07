Volleyball
W-P wins Jean Groth NEN Classic
WISNER — Class C No. 3 Wisner-Pilger won the Jean Groth NEN Classic on Saturday, taking the gold division with victories No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast and Fremont Bergan.
Jean Groth Northeast Nebraska classic
Gold Division
Wisner-Pilger 2, GACC 1
Class C No. 3 Wisner-Pilger won an early-season battle over Class C No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-17, 20-25, 25-19. Emily Buhrman and Lindsey Kneifl had 12 and 10 kills, respectively, for Wisner-Pilger. Joslyn Jacobs knocked down a trio of ace serves, while Lily Otten was credited with four blocks. Adi Meyer handed out 21 set assists, while Shelby Braun had 21 digs for the Gators. Taylor Timmerman finished with 10 kills, three ace serves and three blocks for GACC. Reese Throener handed out 25 set assists, while Isabel Hass finished with 15 digs.
Fremont Bergan 2, lutheran high northeast 0
Class C No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast dropped a 25-23, 26-24 decision to Fremont Bergan. Paige Frickenstein led Bergan with seven kills and Rebecca Baker had 17 digs.
GACC 2, Fremont Bergan 0
Sophia Hass pounded 12 kills as Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated Fremont Bergan 25-19, 28-26. Teammate Megan Plagge had two ace serves and 28 set assists for the Bluejays. Isabel Hass led the defensive charge with 19 digs.
Wisner-Pilger 2, lutheran High northeast 0
With the help of 10 kills from Lily Otten, Wisner-Pilger beat Lutheran High Northeast 25-20, 25-22. Lindsey Kneifl and Emily Buhrman had two ace serves apiece. Cameryn Beller had a team-leading 16 set assists, while Emily Buhrman finished with 19 digs in the win.
GACC 2, Lutheran high northeast 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic topped Lutheran High Northeast 25-23, 25-23. Sophia Hass and Taylor Timmerman had 13 and 11 kills, respectively, for GACC. Taylor Timmerman knocked down three aces, while Jayden Ehrisman had 20 set assists.
Wisner-Pilger 2, Fremont Bergan 0
Wisner-Pilger capped off tournament play with a 5-0 record following a 25-21, 25-23 win over Fremont Bergan. Lily Otten had eight kills and Lindsey Kneifl finished with two blocks to lead Wisner-Pilger. Adi Meyer finished with 17 set assists. Emily Buhrman and Joslyn Jacobs had 17 digs apiece to lead the Gators.
Records: Guardian Angels Central Catholic (6-1), Wisner-Pilger (5-0), Lutheran High Northeast (4-3).
NC finishes fifth at Scotus Invite
COLUMBUS — Class C No. 8 Norfolk Catholic rebounded from a first-round loss to Class B Platteview to win a pair of consolation-bracket matches over Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pierce to take fifth place at the Scotus Invitational on Saturday.
Columbus Scotus invitational
first round
Columbus lakeview 2, Stanton 0
Columbus Scotus opened tournament play with a 25-9, 25-18 win over Stanton.
Wahoo Neumann 2, Pierce 0
Pierce fell to Wahoo Neumann 25-18, 25-22 in the opening round of tournament play.
Platteview 2, Norfolk Catholic 0
Class C No. 8 Norfolk Catholic lost to Class B Platteview 25-23, 25-21. Alli Brungardt led the Knights with seven kills. Morgan Miller had two solo blocks, Addison Corr had nine digs and Saylor Fischer dished out 22 assists.
Columbus Scotus 2, Cedar Catholic 0
Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic lost a hard-fought 25-23, 17-25, 25-21 match to Columbus Scotus. Laney Kathol’s 11 kills led the Cedar Catholic hitting attack. Kathol and Cady Uttecht were credited with three ace serves apiece.
Consolation Semifinals
Pierce 2, Stanton 0
Pierce advanced to the fifth-place match by defeating Stanton 25-23, 25-20.
Norfolk Catholic 2, Cedar Catholic 0
Norfolk Catholic topped Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-15, 25-15. Avery Yosten led the Knights with six kills. Alli Brungardt had three solo blocks, Addison Corr and Saylor Fischer finished with nine digs apiece while Fischer added 14 assists. Katy Jones had five kills and five digs to lead Cedar Catholic. Meredith McGregor handed out five set assists and Annika Kuehn had five digs.
Seventh place
Stanton 2, Cedar Catholic 0
Stanton outlasted Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-21, 25-16. Laney Kathol’s five kills led Cedar Catholic. Teammate Meredith McGregor had three ace serves and nine set assists for the Trojans.
fifth place
Norfolk Catholic 2, Pierce 0
Norfolk Catholic earned fifth place with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Pierce. Avery Yosten’s nine kills was tops for the Knights. Tiffani Peitz had three solo blocks, Addison Corr had nine digs and Saylor Fischer had 19 assists.
Records: Stanton (2-4), Pierce (2-3), Norfolk Catholic (3-2), Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-4).