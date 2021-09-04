Cross Country
Ochoa sixth at Augustana meet
SIOUX FALLS — Both the Norfolk girls and boys cross country teams participated in the talent-rich Augustana Twilight Meet at the Yankton Trail Park on Friday.
Isaac Ochoa led the boys, finishing the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds. The Norfolk sophomore’s time was 38 seconds off the pace of champion Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche, S.D.
Daniel Yowell had Norfolk’s second-best time of 17:14 which was good for 32nd place.
As a team, the Panthers finished in seventh out of 11. Fremont took the the team title, outscoring Rock Bridge High School of Columbia, Missouri, 54-64.
On the girls side, Norfolk employed the strategy of pack running to a 10th-place finish among 26 teams.
Molly Meier was the fastest Panther finisher, crossing the line in 60th place in a time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds. Rachel Mortimer, Paige Godfrey and Esther Protzman all finished within seven seconds of Meier, in 61st, 62nd and 66th places respectively.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens finished 13th place in a time of 19:24.
The defending Class D state champion was nearly two minutes off the pace of the meet winner, Alea Hardie of Sioux Falls O’Gorman. As a team, the Warriors finished 22nd.
Augustana Twilight Meet
Girls team scores: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 90, Brandon Valley 113, Rock Bridge 155, Fremont 160, Williston 177, Sioux Falls Lincoln 210, Woodbury 232, Custer 263, Hill City 279, Norfolk 286, Aberdee Central 336, Lennox 355, Sioux Falls Christian 357, Sioux Falls Washington 358, Sioux City Heelan 358, Harrisburg 383, Yankton 399, Vermillion 412, Watertown 423, May-Port CG 457, Hillsboro/Central Valley 521, Crofton 524, George-Little Rock 576, Sioux City North 618, Hot Springs 666, Kasson Mantorville 670.
Top 15 plus Norfolk finishers: 1. Alea Hardie, SF O’Gorman, 17:46.24; 2. Ali Bainbridge, SF Lincoln, 18:01.36; 3. Libby Castelli, SF O’Gorman; 4. Elli Dahl, Fremont, 18:22.04; 5. Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley, 18:27.79; 6. Carolyn Ford, Rock Bridge, 18:38.35; 7. Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley, 8. Kaia Downs, SC East; 9. Eleni Lovgren, Williston, 18:51.94; 10. Ellie Maddox, SF Christian, 18:53.51; 11. Ruth Pardy, SF O’Gorman, 18:55.30; 12. Hallie Person, Lead-Deadwood, 19:18.80; 13. Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 19:24.22; 14. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 19:24.66; 15. Brooke Walker, Rock Bridge, 19:35.42; 60. Molly Meier, Norfolk, 21:04.89; 61. Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk, 21:07.03; 62. Paige Godfrey, Norfolk, 21:07.46; 66. Esther Protzman, Norfolk, 21:11.97; 78. Sierra Rader, Norfolk, 21:20.87; 139. Abby Foster, Norfolk, 22:16.54; 154. Nishyia Ponniah, Norfolk, 22:38.45; 158. Amelia Pinkelman, Norfolk, 22:47.40; 171. Madison Hall, Norfolk, 23:05.03; 188. Ashlynn Millikan, Norfolk. 23:35.23; 191. Pareena Poniah, Norfolk, 23:42.01; 198. Rebekah Guenther, Norfolk, 24:17.62.
Boys team scores: Fremont 54, Rock Bridge 64, Sioux City North 64, Creighton Prep 119, Sioux Falls Christian 172, Sioux Falls Lincoln 221, Norfolk 233, Harrisburg 259, Aberdeen Central 276, Brandon Valley 281, Sioux Falls Jefferson 326.
Top 15 plus Norfolk finishers: 1. Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 15:34.67; 2. Andrew Hauser, Rock Bridge, 15:47.76; 3. Carter Waters, Fremont, 15:53.36; 4. Natnael Kifle, SC North, 15:55.26; 5. Braden Taylor, Fremont, 16:06.67; 6. Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:12.71; 7. Gabe Nash, SC North, 16:19.09; 8. Isaac Davelaar, SF Christian, 16:24.46; 9. Josh Martin, Aberdeen Central, 16:26.14; 10. Ian Kemey, Rock Bridge, 16:26.66; 11. Will Lohr, SC North, 16:27.21; 12. Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:32.50; 13. Yemane Kifle, SC North, 16:35.01; 14. Weston Jokerst, Rock Bridge, 16:38.60; 15. Kadin Groen, SF Lincoln, 16:40.13; 32. Daniel Yowell, Norfolk, 17:14.55; 58. Cole Uzzell, Norfolk, 17:39.37; 73. Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk, 17:53.05; 106. Wyatt Mead, Norfolk, 18:17.75; 128. Isaac Guenther, Norfolk, 18:33.38; 149. Billy Reynolds, Norfolk, 18:51.47; 234. Daniel Weitzmann, Norfolk, 20:00.32; 266. Devan Schmit, Norfolk, 20:52.16.
Norfolk Catholic claims title
ALBION — The Norfolk Catholic boys cross country team had the fastest time with a time of 1:13:01.95 at the Boone Central Invitational on Friday.
Ben Hammond, Trey Foecking and Dalton Brunsing all finished in the top five of overall times while Noah Lawrence of Columbus had the fastest time of the day with a time of 17:27.51.
On the girls side, Wayne finished on top with a total time of 1:28:23.16, right ahead of Columbus.
Kyla Krusemark of Wane finished in second place overall as she ran a 21:11.60, right behind Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian.
Boone Central invite
GIRLS
- Team scores: Wayne 36, Columbus 51, Pierce 66, Nebraska Christian 69, Fullerton 70, Hastings 71, Columbus Scotus Central Catholic 107, O’Neill 143, Boone Central 148.
- Top 10 girls: 1. Hannah Swanson, NC, 20:27.32; 2. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 21:11.60; 3. Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 21:15.53; 4. Jala Krusemark, WAY, 21:26.62; 5. Callie Arnold, PIE, 21:28.01; 6. Payton Simmons, PIE, 21:35.69; 7. Kelyn Henry Perlich, HAS, 21:46.52; 8. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 22:01.74; 9. Ashley Dickau, ON, 22:05.19; 10. Marlie Mundt, NC, 22:08.95.
BOYS
- Team scores: Norfolk Catholic 20, Columbus 31, Pierce 61, Hastings 89; Columbus Scotus Central Catholic 91; Wayne 101, Boone Central 131, Nebraska Christian 145, O’Neill 149, Twin River 190, St. Edward 236, Riverside 239.
- Top 10 boys: 1. Noah Lawrence, COL, 17:27.51; 2. Jesus Zavala, WAY, 17:39.78; 3. Ben Hammond, NORC, 18:03.43; 4. Trey Foecking, NORC, 18:14.88; 5. Dalton Brunsing, NORC, 18:16.17; 6. Brock Bolling, PIE, 18:20.17; 7. Brandon Urkoski, COL, 18:25.34; 8. Alec Foecking, NORC, 18:27.47; 9. Heath Dahlke, COL, 18:28.60; 10. Justin Horn, FUL, 18:38.62.
Wildcats place 15th at invite
WAYNE — The Wayne State College women’s cross country team opened the 2021 season Friday evening with a 15th place finish at the Augustana Twilight Invitational held at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Wildcats had a team score of 452 out of 27 teams from NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA ranks competing in the event.
South Dakota captured the team title with 70 points followed by Augustana and Nebraska tied for second at 83 points. South Dakota State edged Minnesota State 94-95 for fourth place in the team standings.
Wayne State’s top finisher was senior Allie Rosener, who was 69th overall out of a field of 329 runners with a time of 19:51 on the 5,000-meter course.
WSC men place 15th at invite
WAYNE — The Wayne State College men’s cross country team placed 15th out of 31 teams with 441 points Friday evening competing at the season-opening Augustana Twilight Invitational held under the lights at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event attracted 343 runners from Division I, II and III schools to go with NAIA and junior college teams.
South Dakota State edged Augustana 29-35 for the men’s team title followed by Dordt (123), South Dakota State unattached (144), South Dakota (145) and Nebraska (172).
Will McGonigal was the top Wildcat finisher, crossing the line in 39th place overall on the four-mile course in a time of 20:46. Senior Brock Hegarty was next in 87th place at 21:35.
Freshman Isaac Richards came in 117th place with a time of 22:04 followed by Abe Schroeder in 154th at 22:39.
Wayne State’s next meet is Friday, Sept. 17 at the Morningside Invitational held at the Adams Nature Preserve in McCook Lake, South Dakota.
Football
Lutheran High edges West Holt
ATKINSON — In a game that saw seven lead changes, Lutheran High Northeast rallied to beat West Holt 30-26 on Friday.
Landon Johnson completed 5 of 10 passes for 152 yards for Lutheran High. Johnson also carried the ball 24 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles the lead for good.
Cort McKeown had nine tackles and two interceptions for the Eagles while Johan Rojas tallied 11 tackles.
Jakeem Brown rushed the ball 14 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns to lead West Holt. Mason Mitchell caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Lincoln Konrad in the fourth quarter for the Huskies. Defensively, Caid McCart finished with six unassisted tackles.
LHNE (2-0) 0 16 8 6 — 30
West Holt (0-2) 6 6 8 6 — 26
- Scoring summary
WH: Jakeem Brown 18 run (run failed)
LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 1 run (Champion White run)
WH: Brown 2 run (run failed)
LHNE: Landon Johnson 30 run (Johnson run)
WH: Brown 52 run (Caid McCart run)
LHNE: Johnson 23 run (Josh Rojas run)
WH: Mason Mitchell 40 pass from Lincoln Konrad (PAT failed)
LHNE: Johnson 15 run (run failed)
- NEXT UP
Lutheran High Northeast hosts Guardian Angels CC, Thursday
West Holt at Hartington Newcastle, Friday
Golf
Panthers take 9th at G.I. invite
GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk girls golf team shot a 401 and finished in 9th place at the Grand Island invite on Friday.
Becca Asbury finished with a 97 to lead the Panthers individually, with Brooke Burbach and Kyla Robinson right behind with a score of 100.
For the second invite in a row, Lincoln Southwest took top team honors after shooting a 307. Kate Strickland led Lincoln Southwest with a 69 and finished at the top of the leaderboard, while Lincoln Pius X’s took second with a 70.
Grand Island Invite
-1. Lincoln Southwest 307, 2. Lincoln East 322, 3. Lincoln Southeast 337, 4. Lincoln Pius X 348, 4. Kearney 348, 6. Millard West 350, 7. Columbus 357, 8. North Platte 373, 9. Norfolk 401, 10. Fremont 409, 11. Beatrice 415, 12. Hastings 450.
-1. Kate Strickland, LSW, 69; 2. Nicole Kolbas, PIUS, 70; 3. Sarah Lasso, COL, 75; 4. Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 76; 4. Karson Morrison, NP, 76; 4. Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 76; 4. Ansley Sotham, LSE, 76; 8. Neely Adler, LSW, 78; 8. Alysen Sander, LSW, 78; 10. Emma Moss, LE, 80; 10. Hannah Lydiatt, KEA, 80; 10. Hailey Kenkel, GI, 80; 13. Avery Van Horn, LE, 81; 14. Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 82; 14. Lauryn Ball, LSW, 82.
-Norfolk scores: Becca Ashbury 97; Mailin Bertus 104; Brooke Burbach 100; Kyla Robinson 100; Ashtyn Magnussen 109.
West Point-Beemer wins invite
STANTON — The West Point-Beemer girls golf team took home the hardware on Thursday as they shot a 384 at the Stanton Invitational.
Brooke Diekemper led the way for West Point-Beemer as she finished with an 85, while her teammate Allie Boeil tied for fourth place with a 94.
Sarah Karnes of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge led her team to a second place finish with a 90 as they totaled 397 strokes.
Stanton Invite
-1. West Point Beemer 384, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 397, 3. Hartington Cedar Catholic 446, 4. Pender 470, 5. Stanton 482, 6. Clarkson/Leigh 506.
-1. Brooke Diekemper, WPB, 85; 2. Sarah Karnes, LCC, 90; 2. Kelsi Decora, WIN, 90; 4. Allie Boeil, WPB, 94; 5. Maci Schommer, HCC, 97; 6. Kaitlyn Fehrer, CL, 98; 6. Shelby Jenkinson, ST, 98; 8. Riley Haschke, WAY, 90; 9. Shelbie Woeman, 100, WPB; 10. Sidney Groene, LCC, 102; 10. Delaney Hall, LCC, 102; 12. Jenna Wiebelhaus, HCC, 103; 12. Maddy Graham, LCC, 103; 14. Valerie Lierman, WPB, 105; 14. Joslyn Johnson, WAY, 105.
Volleyball
WSC opens season with a win
WAYNE — The 24th-ranked Wayne State College volleyball team opened their 2021 season Friday afternoon with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Westminster (Utah) at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Texas. Wayne State’s second match Friday evening against host Dallas Baptist was canceled late Friday afternoon due to COVID-19 testing protocols within the Dallas Baptist program.
Wayne State finished the match with a .210 attack percentage, recording 35 kills on 105 attacks with just 13 errors. Westminster hit .121 with 31 kills, 18 errors and 107 attempts.
Wayne State is scheduled to face Arkansas Tech and Eastern New Mexico on Saturday at the Dallas Baptist Tournament.