Softball
Panthers seeded 4th in HAC
LINCOLN — Norfolk has earned the fourth seed for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament scheduled for Saturday at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
The Panthers will play the winner of a game between fifth-seeded Lincoln Pius X and No. 12 Lincoln High on Saturday at 12 noon.
HAC Tournament at Lincoln
Doris Bair Softball Complex, Saturday
Play-in games — 10 a.m. — Field 1: No. 8 Lincoln Southeast vs. No. 9 Kearney; Field 2: No. 5 Lincoln Pius X vs. No. 12 Lincoln High; Field 3: No. 6 Columbus vs. No. 11 Lincoln Northeast; Field D: No. 7 Grand Island vs. No. 10 Lincoln North Star.
Non-winners games — Noon — Field K: LSE-KEA loser vs. LPX-LH loser; Field 4: COL-LNE loser vs. GI-LNS loser.
Quarterfinals — Noon — Field 1: No. 1 Lincoln Southwest vs. LSE-KEA winner; Field 2: No. 4 Norfolk vs. LPX-LH winner; Field 3: No. 3 Fremont vs. COL-LNE winner; Field D: No. 2 Lincoln East vs. GI-LNS winner.
Consolation — 2 p.m. — Field 4: Losers of non-winners games; Field K: Winners of non-winners games.
Consolation semifinals — 2 p.m. — Fields 2 and D: Quarterfinal losers. Semifinals — 2 p.m. — Fields 1 and 3: Quarterfinal winners.
Final round — 4 p.m. — Field D: Seventh place; Field 2: Fifth place; Field 3: Third place; Field 1: Championship.
GACC earns top Mid-State seed
PIERCE — Defending Class C state champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic has earned the No. 1 seed in the Mid-State Conference softball tournament, set for Saturday at the Pierce Softball Complex.
The Bluejays earned a first-round bye and will take on the winner of the Pierce-Boone Central game in the opening round.
Mid-State Conference tournament at Pierce
pierce Softball Complex, Saturday
10 a.m. — North Field — Game 1: No. 4 Boone Central vs. No. 5 Pierce; South Field — Game 2: No. 2 Wayne vs. No. 3 O’Neill.
11:45 a.m. — North Field — Game 3: No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. BCEN-PIE winner; South Field — Game 4: WAY-O’NL loser vs. BCEN-PIE loser.
1:30 p.m. — South Field — third-place game: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser. North field — championship game: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner.
Tennis
Papillion-La Vista meet canceled
PAPILLION — The Papillion-La Vista boys tennis invitational scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to rain.
Norfolk High coach Kelly Krueger said some matches had been completed before the rain hit, but no team points were posted and no individual finishes were determined.
The Panthers’ next action will be the Heartland Athletic Conference championships on Friday in Lincoln.
Golf
Boone Central 3rd at Scotus invite
COLUMBUS — Boone Central finished third and Hartington Cedar Catholic tied for fourth at Wednesday’s Columbus Scotus girls golf invitational.
Host Scotus won the team title, 171-175, over runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic.
Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt earned medalist honors after winning a tie-breaker over Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messere. Both fired nine-hole rounds of 38.
Columbus Scotus Invitational
Team scores: Columbus Scotus 171; Grand Island Central Catholic 175; Boone Central 208; Hartington Cedar Catholic 221; Schuyler 221; Omaha Concordia 224.
Top 10: 1. Cecilia Arndt, SCO, 38; 2. Angela Messere, GICC, 38; 3. Ember Kleint, GICC, 40; 4. Alania Dierman, SCO, 41; 5. Kaelyn Dierman, SCO, 42; 6. Emery Obermiller-Snyder, GICC, 46; 7. Maci Schommer, HCC, 46; 8. Taylor Bierman, BCEN, 47; 9. Emmah Benson, BCEN, 48; 10. Esmeralda Sacarias, SCH, 50.