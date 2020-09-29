Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 29

Cross Country
Noecker, Sindelar win at UNK
KEARNEY — Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker and Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar won the Class C boys and girls divisions of the UNK Invitational on Monday, on the same Kearney County Club course that will be used for the state championship races in late October.
Noecker, a Cedar Catholic student, blistered the 5,000-meter course with a time of 15 minutes, 48 seconds while rival Mason Sindelar of Pierce — Alexus’ brother — finished second in a time of 16:21.
Brady Thompson of O’Neill was the only other area athlete in the Class C top 10, finishing ninth in 17:31 while Grant Lander of Homer was fourth in Class D with a time of 17:57.
Noecker had the best time of all four class champions. Evan Caudy of North Platte, who won the Class A boys run, recorded the second-fastest effort of 16:01.
Alexus Sindlar crossed the finish line first in the Class C girls competition in 20:03, eight seconds ahead of runner-up Lindee Henning of Ogallala.
Two area athletes finished among the Class D top 10: Chaney Nelson of Oakland Craig, fifth in 21:20 and Daisy Frick of North Central, 10th in 21:30.
Tennis
Fremont tops Panthers 6-3
FREMONT — Norfolk and Fremont split the six singles matches, but the host Tigers swept the three doubles matches en route to a 6-3 victory over the Panthers on Monday.
“Going into this I knew that it was going to be very close,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Their top two singles players are better than us, and we have split some matches with their doubles teams, but the big problem was being swept at the doubles positions.
“If we dualed them 10 times, it might end up 5-5, or 6-4 but they were a little better than us tonight.”
Josh Sumner, Ethan Mortimer and Chase Carter all recorded singles wins for Norfolk.
Fremont 6, Norfolk 3
Singles — No. 1: Alex Bigsby, FRE def. Jack Schwanebeck, 8-0; No. 2: Shane Miller, FRE def. Kalen Krohn, 8–2; No. 3: Josh Sumner, NOR def. Cameron Indra, 8–2; No. 4: Ethan Mortimer, NOR def. Logan Schlautman, 8–5; No. 5: Chase Carter, NOR def. Alex Berry, 8-5; No. 6: Will Furnas, FRE def. Alex Bauer, 8-1.
Doubles — No. 1: Indra/Schlautman, FRE def. Mortimer/Sumner, 9-7; No. 2: Berry/Furnas, FRE def. Carter/Gannon Pokorny, 9-8 (7-3); No. 3: Miller/Bigsby, FRE def. Krohn/Schwanebeck, 8-1.
Golf
Cadets dominate East Husker
BEEMER — West Point-Beemer golfers recorded the four lowest scores — and five of the top seven — to win the East Husker Conference championship at Indian Trails Country Club on Saturday.
Brook Diekemper’s 85 led the Cadet onslaught. Teammate and runner-up Shelbie Woerman was 10 shots back, while Kailey Johnson and Allie Boell shot rounds of 97 and 102 for third and fourth places.
Emma Beutler led Pender/Tri County Northeast to a second-place team finish with a 105.
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE
Team scores: 1. West Point-Beemer 379; 2. Pender/Tri County Northeast 457; 3. Oakland-Craig 462; Stanton 539.
Top 10: 1. Brook Diekemper, WP-B 85; 2. Shelbie Woerman, WP-B 95; 3. Kailey Johnson, WP-B 97; 4. Allie Boell, WP-B 102; 5. Edie Anderson, O-C 104; 6. Emma Beutler, P/TC 105; 7. Almarosa Urquidez, WP-B 106; 8. Harlie Nolze, P/TC 107; T9. Emily Carmichael, O-C 110; T9. Emily Luedert, P/TC 110.
Morrow records hole-in-one
Dave Morrow recorded a hole-in-one on Friday at Fair Play Golf Course. Morrow used a rescue club to drain an ace on the 151-yard No. 11. Royce Gehring and Rob Lamm witnessed the feat.
Lawson 10th in state four-ball
FREMONT — Norfolk’s Lance Lawson and his playing partner, Dylan Heng of Omaha, finished in a tie for 10th in the championship flight of the Nebraska Golf Association’s state four-ball championship on Sunday at the Fremont Golf Club.
David Easley of Lincoln and Joel Wisdom of Omaha captured the title with a two-round score of (-12) 130. Lawson and Heng were part of a four-way tie for 10th, five shots back with a (-7), 135.
Volleyball
Norfolk JV 4th in own invite
The Norfolk junior varsity volleyball team finished fourth place in its own invitational on Saturday, defeating Fremont in the opening round before falling to Columbus in the semifinals and Lincoln East in the consolation match.
The Panthers opened the tournament with a three-set nail-biter over Fremont 26-24, 12-25, 15-12. Amber Schwanebeck had six kills, Carly Ries finished with four kills and a pair of blocks. Lauren Henrichs also had two blocks while Ries, Henrichs and Paige Thompson all delivered service aces.
The Panthers then fell to Columbus in the semifinal 18-25, 25-12, 15-9. Cameryn Skiff led the way with six kills while Henrichs had two ace serves.
Lincoln East then earned third place with a 25-17, 25-17 victory over the hosts. Henrichs, Ries and Chloe Signor all finished the match with two kills.
The Panther JV is 10-6 on the year hosts Fremont on Tuesday.
Football
Kaden Ternus scored the lone touchdown for the Panthers on a 65-yard run. Norfolk is now 2-2 on the season.