Mixed Martial Arts
Norfolk’s Heiderman wins by DQ
Norfolkan Jordan Heiderman remains undefeated in mixed martial arts after winning by disqualification last week.
Chad “Big Rig” Johnson landed a soccer kick knockout against Heiderman, which was also illegal.
Johnson was able to flip Heiderman to the ground. As Heiderman went to the ground, his left elbow hit the canvas. Johnson then struck Heiderman in the head with his right foot, which was an illegal strike to the head of a downed opponent.
The stoppage came after just 25 seconds of action and because Heiderman couldn’t continue, it was ruled a disqualification win for the Norfolkan.
Heiderman climbed to 5-0 while Johnson fell to 6-3 with the failure to follow the rules.
Heiderman had been ranked No. 10 in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), while Johnson was No. 6 in the rankings out of 112 active fighters.
Golf
Kansas wins 2nd straight title
GLENCOE, Ill. — The Kansas men’s golf team secured its second straight tournament title Tuesday when the Jayhawks captured the Windon Memorial at Lake Shore Country Club, shooting 12-under in the final round to finish the tournament at -18. In addition, sophomore Davis Cooper earned medalist honors, shooting a final-round 67 to win the tournament at -10.
The Jayhawks earned co-champion honors last time out at the Gopher Invitational, before winning the championship at the Windon outright. It marks the first time since 2016 that Kansas has won back-to-back events.
All five Jayhawks in the lineup Tuesday fired under-par rounds, led by Cooper, who was four-under to equal his score in the first round. Cooper went 67-70-67 to earn his first collegiate championship. His win comes on the heels of teammate Luke Kluver winning the Gopher Invitational earlier this month.
Kluver also picked up another top 10, finishing tied for 10th at -3, and he has been inside the top 10 in all three events for the Jayhawks this year. The sophomore shot a final-round 70 and has been even par or under par in all nine of his rounds so far this season.
Cross Country
Panthers rated in top 10
In this week’s Class A cross country team poll, the Norfolk High boys and girls cross country teams made an appearance in the top 10.
The boys currently sit in eighth place with 27 points, while the girls round out the top 10 with seven points.
Millard West is at the top of the boys ranking, and Lincoln East leads the girls.
Class C rankings announced
In the third poll of the NXCCA Class C cross country rankings, Sidney sits atop the list of the boys while Douglas County West is No. 1 in the girls division.
On the girls side, Wayne sits in seventh place while Pierce and North Bend Central also received votes.
Football
Norfolk JV fends off Columbus
COLUMBUS — Norfolk JV took a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter and held on to beat Columbus 22-18 on Monday.
Tanner Eisenhauer scored on an 85-yard run, while C.J. Hoffman also had a 17-yard touchdown.
Brooks Reiman had the other Panther score, a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Panther defense forced three turnovers and also had a safety.
The Panther JV is next in action on Monday at Lincoln Southwest.
Volleyball
Panthers defeat GACC
The seventh-grade Norfolk Panther volleyball team was able to beat beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Tuesday.
In the C match, Norfolk defeated GACC 25-19, 25-12, 25-16. The leading servers were Taya Frederick with 10 aces, while Mia Swain and Hayden Dixon each had five. On the attack, Kennedy Werner had four kills, Jazzy Meaux had three kills, Brooklyn Dickey and Brielle Carmichael both had two.
In the B match, the Panthers defeated GACC 25-12, 25-8. Leading the way at the service line, Rylee Bauer served five aces, while Melia Claussen and Kendall Dennis combined to have eight. Dennis contributed on the attack with five kills, Bella Larson and Grace Hoffman each had two.