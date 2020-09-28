Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 28

Volleyball
Lutheran High wins invite
CEDAR RAPIDS — Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast improved to 21-0 on the season after sweeping three matches at Saturday’s Riverside Invitational.
In pool play, the Eagles defeated the host Chargers 25-13 and 25-14, then downed O’Neill 25-17, 25-6, before defeating Class B Hastings 25-16, 25-21 for the championship.
O’Neill finished third place, defeating Riverside in pool play, 25-18, 25-18 and Wood River in the consolation match, 30-28, 25-22.
Lutheran High is at Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday for a triangular with the Knights and Crofton while O’Neill (10-8) is at Ainsworth on Thursday.
Norfolk Catholic rolls over Boone
ALBION — Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic swept Boone Central on Thursday 25-13, 25-13, 25-23.
Mary Fennessy and Channatee Robles led the way for the Knights with 13 kills piece. Fennessy also had four service aces, Taylor Kautz led the way with seven digs and Carly Marshall provided 32 set assists.
Mara Ranslem’s six kills was tops for the Cardinals. Claire Weidner finished with two ace serves. Marysa Duerksen had 15 digs and Paige Nelson, eight set assists.
Norfolk Catholic improved to 9-2 on the year and is in action on Tuesday night, hosting a triangular with Lutheran High Northeast and Crofton.
Softball
Panthers finish 1-2 at Lincoln
LINCOLN — Norfolk won its opener but dropped its next two contests to finish play in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational with a record of 1-2 at the Doris Bair Softball Complex on Saturday.
The Panthers downed Bennington 9-1 in six innings. Paeton Coler worked the complete game from the pitcher’s circle, giving up just tree hits. Offensively, Emerson Waldow went 3-for-3 and Miley Wichman homered for Norfolk.
The Panthers next took on host Southeast and led 2-1 through 4½ innings, but gave up seven runs in the bottom of the fifth in an 8-2 loss. Jessica Schmidt suffered the pitching loss. Brandy Unger was 2-for-2 with a home run.
In the nightcap, the Panthers and Bellevue East were knotted at 2-all through four, but the Chieftans tallied five runs in the top of the fifth en route to an 8-2 win. Unger took the loss while Taylor Schmidt finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and triple while Coler homered.
The Panthers are now 23-7 on the season and host Columbus in a doubleheader, beginning Tuesday at 5 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Game One
Bennington 100 000 — 1 3 2
Norfolk 000 036 — 9 10 1
- WP: Paeton Coler; 2B: (N) Taylor Schmidt, Payton Schnoor; HR: (N) Miley Wichman.
Game Two
Norfolk 101 00 — 2 7 1
Lincoln Southeast 001 07 — 8 7 2
- LP: Jessica Schmidt; 2B: (N) Bailey Bernstrauch; HR: (N) Brandy Unger.
Game Three
Bellevue East 101 051 — 8 11 1
Norfolk 110 000 — 2 5 1
- LP: Brandy Unger; 2B: Taylor Schmidt, Ryllee Hoppee; 3B: Taylor Schmidt; HR: Paeton Coler.