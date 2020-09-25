Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 25

Panthers top Columbus 7-2
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk boys picked up a big road win on Thursday with a 7-2 victory over arch-rival Columbus at Pawnee Park.
“By winning two out of three doubles matches, I knew we would be in good shape as I really felt comfortable with our singles lineup versus them,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “My intuition was correct as we won five out of six varsity matches and many of the scores weren’t close.”
Norfolk’s top two singles players, Jack Schwanebeck and Kalen Krohn, along with No. 4 player Ethan Mortimer, all claimed 8-0 victories.
“It’s always good to beat your close rival but we will face them again later in the season and I know they will want to seek a little revenge," Krueger said. “We’ll be ready.”
Singles — No. 1: Jack Schwanebeck, NOR def. Ted Fehringer, 8-0; No. 2: Kalen Krohn, NOR def. Frank Fehringer, 8-0; No. 3: Josh Sumner, NOR def. Colin Flyr, 8-6; No. 4: Ethan Mortimer, NOR def. Alex Larson, 8-0; No. 5: Landen Hastreiter, COL def. Chase Carter, 8-2; No. 6: Alex Bauer, NOR def. Bohden Jedlicka, 8-4.
Doubles — No. 1: Mortimer and Sumner, NOR def. Hastreiter and Jedlicka, 8-4; No. 2: Flyr and Larson, COL def. Carter and Gannon Pokorney, 9-7; No. 3: Krohn and Schwanebeck, NOR def. F. Fehringer and T. Fehringer, 8-1.
NC teams second at Crofton
CROFTON — Both Norfolk Catholic girls and boys teams finished second place at the Crofton invite held at Lakeview Golf Course.
Bloomfield/Wausa won the girls team race while South Sioux City took home the boys championship trophy.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker blew away the boys’ field with a winning time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds over the 5,000-meter course. Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won the girls race in 19:38.
Ben Hammond posted the best Norfolk Catholic boys time, finishing third in 17:19 while C.C. Kann paced the Knights girls with a fifth-place time of 22:08. Ronald Molina of Lutheran High Northeast finished 36th in 21:14.
Team scores: Bloomfield/Wausa 27, Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 44, South Sioux City 50, Hartington-Newcastle 80, Summerland 80.
Top 10 and Norfolk Catholic individuals: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 19:38; 2. Emane Ahmed, SSC, 20:31; 3. Christina Martinson, B/W, 21:20; 4. Darla Nelson, B/W, 21:37; 5. C.C. Kann, NC, 22:08; 6. Kaci Wickersham, SUM, 22:15; 7. Charli Fischer, NC, 22:23; 8. Ashley Hedquist, SSC, 22:30; 9. Ella McFarland, B/W, 22:33; 10. Emily Faltys, NC, 22:42; 21. Jordan Aschoff, NC, 25:29.
Team scores: South Sioux City 23, Norfolk Catholic 28, Hartington-Newcastle, Bloomfield/Wausa, Osmond 84, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 107, Crofton 114, Summerland 146, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 150, Randolph 192.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 15:32; 2. Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 17:11; 3. Ben Hammond, NC, 17:19; 4. Moises Lubercio, SSC, 17:22; 5. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 17:25; 6. Connor Arens, CRO, 17:54; 7. Juan Balderas, SSC, 17:57; 8. Dominic Liess, NC, 18:03; 9. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 18:05; 10. Dhugomsa Mohammed, SSC, 18:11.
Other city individuals: 12. Travis Kalous, NC, 18:14; 13. Wyatt Ash, NC, 18:19; 17. Trey Foecking, NC, 18:42; 36. Ronald Molina, LHNE, 21:14; 61. Zachary Baumann, LHNE, 30:08.
Norfolk senior places ninth
LINCOLN — Kylie Ehnes-Blume posted a ninth-place individual finish with an 86 to lead the Norfolk High School girls golfers at Thursday’s Lincoln East invite at Mahoney Golf Course.
The senior carded a 44 on the front nine and a 42 over the final nine holes.
Lincoln Pius X swept the top finishes, led by Nicole Kolbas’ 70 for medalist honors. The Thunderbolts won as a team by a 13-stroke margin over the host Spartans. Norfolk finished ninth in the team standings with a 410.
Team scores: Lincoln Pius X 336, Lincoln East 349, Lincoln Southeast 355, Columbus 358, Kearney 367, Lincoln Southwest 369, Millard West 383, Grand Island 399, Norfolk 410, Bellevue West 434, Lincoln Northeast 434, Lincoln North Star 459.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kolbas, LPX, 70; 2. Sothan, LSE, 75; 3. Maiyo, LSE, 80; 4. Dumler, LE, 80; 5. Honnens, LE, 82; 6. Sander, LSW, 83; 7. Ball, LSW, 85; 8. Lewis, KEA, 85; 9. Kylie Ehnes-Blume, NOR, 86; 10. Hyten, LSW, 87.
Other Norfolk individuals: Paxton Peters 104, Mia Bertus 107, Kyla Robinson 113, Ashtyn Magnussen 115.
WAYNE — Battle Creek edged Laurel-Concord-Coleridge by five strokes for the team championship, and Abby Brodersen of Boone Central claimed the individual gold by a six-stroke margin at the Wayne Metteer Invitational Thursday.
Norfolk Catholic was ninth in the team standings, led by Carly Thramer’s 13th-place finish.
Team scores: Battle Creek 393, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 398, Albion Boone Central 416, Columbus Scotus 416, Pierce 424, Hartington Cedar Catholic 427, O’Neill 436, Columbus Lakeview 437, Norfolk Catholic 462, Fremont Bergan 468, Norfolk JV 474, Schuyler 486, South Sioux City 526, Elkhorn Valley NTS, Wayne NTS.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abby Brodersen, ABC, 79; 2. Arndt, CS, 85; 3. Megan Lutt, BC, 90; 4. Jadyn Kinkaid, LCC, 91; 5. Dierman, CS, 94; 6. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC, 95; 7. Sarah Karnes, LCC, 96; 8. Raina Lade, BC, 96; 9. Natalie Bentjen, WAY, 97; 10. Alena Peters, PIE, 99.
Norfolk Catholic individuals: Carly Thramer 102, Kalee Gilsdorf 105, Kalea Fischer 112, Shelby Gilsdorf 143.
Norfolk JV individuals: Becca Asbury 114, Delaney Doele 118, Brooke Burbach 115, Phoebe Miller 130, Tru Alder 127.
Valentine sweeps own invite
VALENTINE — Mekallyn Bancroft of Valentine posted a nine-stroke victory atop the leaderboard, helping the host Badgers to a comfortable team win Wednesday at the Valentine invite.
Atkinson West Holt swept the runner-up spots, led by Reghan Kerkman’s 91.
Team scores: Valentine 380, Atkinson West Holt 436, O’Neill 447, Gordon-Rushville 453, Valentine JV 512, Ainsworth 588, Mullen NTS.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 82; 2. Reghan Kerkman, AWH, 91; 3. Nicole Williams, VAL, 94; 4. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’NE, 99; 5. Becca McGinley, VAL, 99; 6. Jordyn Laible, AWH, 100; 7. Abby Bruns, G-R, 101; 8. Olivia Jarman, O’NE, 103; 9. Jaycie Cox, VAL, 105; 10. Kylie Coomes, G-R, 106.