Volleyball
Wayne knocks off Knights
WAYNE — Class C No. 4 Norfolk Catholic fell to Wayne 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16.
Addison Corr’s 11 kills and 18 digs led Norfolk Catholic. Teammates Alli Brungardt and Avery Yosten followed with nine kills. Saylor Fischer connected on two ace serves, while Tiffani Peitz put up five solo blocks. Fischer handed out 28 set assists.
Kate Hill and Rubie Klausen had 19 and 12 kills, respectively, for Wayne. Kiara Krusemark knocked down three ace serves and contributed 30 set assists in the Blue Devil win. Sydney Redden recorded a match-high 21 digs.
Kirkwood sweeps Northeast
Northeast Community College had 19 errors on the attack along with four service errors in the 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 loss to Kirkwood on Tuesday.
Dani Wadsworth led the Hawks on the attack with 10 kills along with 13 digs, while her teammate Lauren Kavan pitched in with six kills and 16 digs.
On the receiving end, Northeast tallied 70 digs and had five blocks.
Golf
Valentine wins own invite
VALENTINE — Olivia Jarman of O’Neill shot a personal-best 93 to win top individual honors at the Valentine invite here Tuesday. Teammate Kaylin Gaughenbaugh and Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft also shot 93s to finish second and third, respectively.
Valentine won the team championship with a 394, three strokes ahead of runner-up O’Neill.
Team scores: Valentine 394, O’Neill 397, West Holt 476, Gordon-Rushville 486, Valentine JV 495.
Top 10: 1. Olivia Jarman, O’NE, 93; 2. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’NE, 93; 3. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 93; 4. Kaetryn Bancroft, VAL, 93; 5. Cecelia Mlnarik, O’NE, 96; 7. Becca McGinley, VAL, 97; 8. Tessa Hurlburt, G-R, 105; 9. Kaylee Hanson, VAL JV, 111; 10. Catarina Ketteler, AWH, 111.
Diekemper claims invite title
ARLINGTON — Brooke Diekemper of West Point-Beemer placed first individually at the Arlington invite on Tuesday. Diekemper shot a 91 in the 18-hole tournament. Oakland-Craig’s Kara Selken finished 12 strokes behind Diekemper to earn runner-up honors.
Ashland-Green shot a 453 to win the team championship.
Team scores: Ashland-Greenwood 453, Blair 454, Bennington JV 465, Fremont Bergan 487, Oakland-Craig 493, Palmyra 557, West Point-Beemer 557.
Top 10: 1. Brook Diekemper, WP-B, 91; 2. Kara Selken, O-C, 103; 3. Olivia Fedde, BER, 106; 4. Annalise Ptacek, A-G, 107; 5. Anna Moore, BLA, 108; 6. Ellie Whitehead, A-G, 109; 7. Elayna Urbanec, BEN, 111; 8. Mallory Stirek, BLA, 112; 9. Emma Foland, BEN, 113; 10. Shelbie Woerman, WP-B, 114.
Beierman places third in Fullerton
FULLERTON — Boone Central’s Taylor Beierman placed third individually at the Fullerton invite Tuesday. Beierman carded a 92 in the tournament. Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt placed first with a 79.
Columbus Scotus shot a 371 as a team to win top honors in the team race.
Team scores: Columbus Scotus 371, Superior 406, Grand Island Northwest 431, Boone Central 437, Fullerton 460, Central City 461, Heartland 505, Shelby-Rising City 538, Exeter-Milligan 592.
Top 10: 1. Cecilia Arndt, CS, 79; 2. Elizabeth Mestl, HEA, 88; 3. Taylor Beierman, ABC, 92; 4. Kaelyn Dierman, CS, 94; 5. Emma Henderson, SUP, 97; 6. Halle Langan, CS, 98; 7. Haley Blackstone, SUP, 100; 8. Alaina Dierman, CS, 100; 9. Avery Dierman, CS, 101; 10. Tana Bridger, FUL, 101.
Wildcats take third in Minnesota
Wayne — The Wayne State College women’s golf team posted a third place finish and was the top Northern Sun Conference school at the Golden Bear Classic held at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, Minnesota, on Monday and Tuesday. The Wildcats shot rounds of 327 Monday and 325 Tuesday for a two-day, 36-hole total of 652.
Four of the five Wayne State golfers shot the same two-day score while the fifth player was just seven shots back.
Jazmine Taylor (83-80), Paige Peters (83-80), Mekky Winyarat (81-82) and Abbey Kurmel (80-83) each posted two-day scores of 163 while freshman Abigail Brodersen was the other Wildcat player with rounds of 85 each day for a 36-hole total of 170.
Cross Country
McGonigal earns honor
Wayne — Will McGonigal of Wayne State College was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week Tuesday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following his performance in last Friday’s Morningside Invitational.
A junior from Hailey, Idaho, McGonigal crossed the finish line on the 8,000-meter course first out of a field of 70 runners with a time of 25:19, just under 20 seconds ahead of second place Camden Sesna of Concordia. It was a career-best finish for McGonigal, who helped the Wildcats to a second place team finish in the meet run at Adams Nature Preserve.