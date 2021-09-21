Golf
Karnes, LCC win Cedar crowns
HARTINGTON — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Pierce took the top five spots and took the top two team positions in Monday’s Hartington Cedar Catholic Invitational.
LCC’s Sarah Karnes blew away the field with an 84. Her score was 13 shots better than runner-up Keli Schermer of Pierce.
The Bears defeated the Bluejays for the team crown 408-427.
Hartington Cedar Catholic Invitational
Team scores: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 408; Pierce, 427; Hartington Cedar Catholic, 472; Crofton, 540; West Point-Beemer, 545.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Sarah Karnes, LCC, 84; 2. Keli Schermer, PIE, 97; 3. Alena Peters, PIE, 99; 4. Sidney Groene, LCC, 101; 5. Hope Swanson, LCC, 103; 6. Maci Schommer, HCC, 104; 7. Jenna Wiebelhaus, HCC, 108; 8. Zaylah Pfansteil, PIE, 109; 9. Maddy Graham, LCC JV, 111; 10. Delaney Hall, LCC, 120; 11. Madelyn Loecker, CRO, 122; 12. Ashley Wacker, PIE, 122; 13. Clara Brummels, LCC JV, 123; 14. Francine Zuleta, CRO, 124; 15. Beka Lipp, LCC, 126.
Temple leads Bruins at Iowa
LE MARS, Iowa -- Senior Allison Temple highlighted the Bellevue Bruins’ performance on Monday in the opening two rounds of the Northwest Iowa National Invite being played at the par-72, 5,924-yard Willow Creek Golf Course.
After beginning the day with an even-par 72 in Monday’s morning round, Temple shot a 7-over par 79 in the afternoon round and is currently at 7-over par for the tournament and tied for 13th place in the 40-player field. Temple’s opening round consisted of three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars.
The Bruins had three individuals in the tournament and did not field a team score.
WSC eighth in national rankings
Wayne — The Wayne State College volleyball team slipped three spots to eighth in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon.
The Wildcats, 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC, received 828 points in voting conducted by Division II coaches from across the country.
Last week, WSC split NSIC road matches, winning 3-1 at then No. 16 Minnesota Duluth while falling 3-1 at No. 23 St. Cloud State.
The Wildcats play three matches at home this week, starting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. against Sioux Falls followed by matches this weekend vs. Minnesota Crookston on Friday at 6 p.m. and Bemidji State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Athletics
Tennis, XC meets postponed
A pair of meets involving local and area teams, scheduled for Monday, have been postponed.
The Papillion-La Vista boys tennis invite was rained out and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Meanwhile, the Bon Homme, South Dakota, cross country invitational has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Football
CFP committee to meet on playoff
The College Football Playoff management committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June.
After the 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director get together this week, they plan to reconvene early next week in Chicago with the university presidents who make up the CFP’s board of managers.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to be held in North Texas, though some of the participants may join remotely.