Softball
NHS goes 1 for 3 in Invite
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk varsity team lost its first two games but salvaged a win in its final game during the Columbus invite over the weekend.
The Panthers began with a showdown against Beatrice and used a four-run fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead. Norfolk was three outs away from the win, but the Orange rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 8-7.
In the next game, the maroon and white scored one run in the first inning against Elkhorn but couldn’t muster up anything more. The Antlers tagged pitcher Kierstyn Linn for seven runs in six innings and they won the contest 7-1.
Though Elkhorn and Beatrice’s offenses got a lot going in the first two games, Columbus was not so fortunate. Jessica Schmidt pitched all six innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out 13. The offense scored a run in the second, third and fifth innings to win the game 3-0.
Miley Wichman had four hits in the tournament. Emerson Waldow had six, including a triple and a double. Jessica Schmidt had two doubles.
The Panthers return home for a doubleheader against Lincoln East on Tuesday.
Volleyball
WSC upset by St. Cloud State
Wayne — Hot-hitting St. Cloud State posted a .300 attack percentage and forced 22 Wayne State attack errors as the 23rd-ranked Huskies downed the fifth-ranked Wildcats in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Saturday afternoon in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18. WSC slips to 7-2 and 1-1 in the league while SCSU is now 6-3 and 2-0 in NSIC contests.
St. Cloud State finished the match hitting .300 with 57 kills while WSC posted a .181 attack percentage with 48 kills. The Huskies held a 68-56 edge in digs over the Wildcats and had eight service aces to just one for WSC. St. Cloud State also had a 14-10 advantage in blocks over the Wildcats.
Freshman outside hitter Jaz DeHaan led WSC in hitting with 15 kills followed by Kelsie Cada and Maggie Brahmer with nine apiece. Libero Alaina Wolff had 17 digs followed by Cada with 12 and Jessie Brandl 11 and sophomore setter Rachel Walker was credited with 34 set assists.
The Wildcats will play their first home match of the season Tuesday evening, hosting the University of Sioux Falls in a 6 p.m. match at Rice Auditorium.
Hawks go 0-4 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Northeast Community College volleyball team took on three NJCAA Division II ranked teams over the weekend at the Kansas City Kansas Community College Tournament.
On Friday, the Hawks squared off with No. 13 Highland Community College and fell in straight sets, 25-9, 25-16 and 25-22, before dropping the final match of the night to Kansas City Kansas Community College, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17.
In the loss to Highland, Lauren Kavan and Danielle Wadsworth each had six kills, while Wadsworth added 21 digs. Edyn Sudbeck had 25 assists, while Alexis Kapales added 11 digs. Against KCKCC, Kavan tallied eight kills and Sudbeck had 24 assists. Wadsworth netted 17 digs, while Elizabeth Christensen recorded six kills and 21 digs.
On Saturday, the Hawks fell to No. 3 Johnson County Community College, 25-8, 25-11 and 25-20 and No. 2 Cowley County Community College, 25-11, 25-20 and 25-11.
In the loss to Johnson County, Kavan tallied seven kills and Wadsworth had 10 digs. Sudbeck added 14 assists and eight digs. In the final match of the weekend, Rachel Ecklund (Overton, Neb.) had six kills and Wadsworth had 10 digs, while Sudbeck pitched in 18 assists.
The Hawks (4-12) host No. 8 Kirkwood Community in an Iowa Community College Athletic Association match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Golf
Temple shines for Bellevue
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Norfolk High School alumna Allison Temple was the top Bellevue University golfer on Saturday, finishing seventh overall in the season-opening Lila Frommelt Fall Classic being played at the par-71, 5,942-yard Two Rivers Golf Course.
Temple fired a 3-over 74 in Saturday’s second round and finished the tournament at 11-over par.
Temple’s round was highlighted by a pair of birdies and 11 pars.
O’Neill second at Boone Central
ALBION — O’Neill finished second behind Columbus Scotus in team standings at the Boone Central girls golf invite here Saturday.
The Eagles shot a 393 in the tournament. Scotus had a score of 365.
Winning the tournament with an 84 was Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh and Cecelia Mlnarik both tied for fourth with 94s.
Team scores: Columbus Scotus 365, O’Neill 393, Battle Creek 420, Boone Central 426, Pierce 431, Fullerton 439, Columbus Lakeview 441, West Holt 450, Clarkson/Leigh 492, Stanton 510, Shelby-Rising City 520.
Top 10: 1. Cecilia Arndt, CS, 84; 2. Kaelyn Dierman, CS, 87; 3. Hannah Kitt, CL, 92; 4T. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’NE; 4T. Cecelia Mlnarik, O’NE, 94; 6T. Alaina Dierman, CS, 97; 6T. Avery Dierman, CS, 97; 6T. Emmah Benson, ABC, 97; 9T. Olivia Jarman, O’NE, 98; 9T. Keila Dubas, FUL, 98; 9T. Ali Kersten, BC, 98.
Cross Country
Bluejays, Blue Devils in polls
The Pierce varsity teams and the Wayne girls team appeared in the most recent boys and girls NXCCA Top 10 rankings.
The Bluejays boys team finished just outside the rankings with 13 votes and one first-place vote. The girls are eighth with 45 votes. Meanwhile, Wayne’s girls team is 10th with 27 votes.
Both the Bluejays and Blue Devils are in District C-3.
Sidney and Douglas County West are No. 1 in the boys and girls divisions, respectively.
Soccer
WSC falls to Concordia-St. Paul
WAYNE — Concordia-St. Paul scored less than seven minutes into the contest to defeat Wayne State 1-0 Sunday in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play in Wayne. The Golden Bears improve to 2-2-1 (1-0-1 in NSIC) while the Wildcats fall to 0-4-1 (0-2-0).
Forward Katie Anderson scored the game’s only goal just 6:59 into the match off of an assist by Nikki Anderson. Anderson had four shots (two on goal).
For WSC, Madison Kemp had three shots while Megan Phillips had two. They each had one shot on goal.
Wayne State had more shots in the first half than Concordia-St. Paul 7-4, but the Golden Bears defense picked it up in the second half allowing just one shot while producing five of their own.
Katherine Hageman suffered the loss despite allowing just one goal with four saves.
WSC will host Northern State on Friday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m., and MSU Moorhead on Sunday Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
Northeast women fall at home
The No. 15 Northeast Community College women couldn’t catch No. 20 Hawkeye Community College on Saturday, falling 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Field.
Hawkeye took a 1-0 lead at halftime as the Hawks searched for answers coming out of the break. Naomi Pedroza gave the home team a goal in the 68th minute, but it wasn’t enough.
“There isn’t much to say about this match except that Hawkeye wanted to win this more than we did,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “We need to start coming out with more determination and energy.”
Hawkeye outshot the Hawks, 11-7. Northeast goalkeeper Kelsey Tabbert tallied three saves.
The Hawks were scheduled to play Southeast Community College on Monday, but the match has been cancelled.
Northeast (5-5) is back in action when it welcomes Dakota County Technical College on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Norfolk.
Hawk men come up short
A 2-1 lead at halftime wasn’t enough for the Northeast Community College men on Saturday. The Hawks fell to Hawkeye Community College, 3-2 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
Paul Einero scored off an assist from Mano Veldt and later assisted a goal to Axcele Biteghe to give the Hawks a 2-1 at halftime, but it ultimately wasn’t enough.
“I felt we put all the pieces together to win this match,” coach Chad Miller said. “I knew when we took the lead in the first half that we would need another goal and the chances were there early in the second half. When we gave up a penalty kick that led to them tying the match, we mentally took ourselves out of the game.”
Hawkeye outshot Northeast, 20-10. Jyson Breitbarth had 14 saves for the Hawks in goal.
Northeast is back in action when they welcome Dakota County Technical College on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Norfolk.