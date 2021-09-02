Volleyball
Northeast upends Iowa Lakes
A strong defensive effort by the Northeast Community College volleyball team proved to be the difference on Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (3-6) cruised past Iowa Lakes Community College, 25-8, 25-16 and 25-20 for their first ICCAC victory of the season.
Danielle Wadsworth (Wolbach) led the Hawks’ offensive attack with 11 kills. Brooke Bannister (Marquette) added six kills on 10 attacks. She also added three ace-serves.
Edyn Sudbeck (Wynot) had 29 assists, while Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton) added 14 digs.
The Hawks were to welcome Highway 81 rival Central Community College for a nonconference match Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. in Norfolk.
Golf
Young fires hole-in-one
BATTLE CREEK — Stan Young of Battle Creek used an 8-iron to fire a hole-in-one on the 142-yard No. 8 at Evergreen Hills.
Brandon Chance witnessed the ace.
Hawks compete at Mount Marty
YANKTON, S.D. — The Northeast Community College men’s golf team was back in action on Monday and Tuesday at the Mount Marty invite at the Hillcrest Country Club and Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, South Dakota
Kody Sander (Lincoln) took seventh-place in the two-day event. He carded a seven-over par 151. Kellen Rossman (Norfolk) Ty Heimes (Battle Creek) and Jordan Hart (Omaha) tied for 10th place as they each shot a 154.
Rockney Peck (Wisner) placed 16th after tallying a 157, while Riley Kuehn (Hartington) took 33rd after firing a 170.
“Kody Sander had an impressive first tournament, finishing seventh overall,” coach Wes Bernt said. “I was happy to see the depth in our lineup with Kellen, Ty and Jordan all tying for 10th. This was the lowest 36-hole score we have had in more than a year and hopefully we continue to improve.”
The Hawks hit the greens at 1 p.m. Sunday as they compete in the Midland invite at River Wilds Golf Club in Blair.
Athletics
NSIC plans championships
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2021-22 league championships and postseason tournaments.
The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to postseason tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track and field, and men’s and women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular-season championships are based on regular-season standings, with no NSIC postseason tournament.