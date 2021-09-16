Soccer
Hawk women post road shutout
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The Northeast Community College women scored two goals in the first six minutes en route to a 4-0 blanking of Iowa Lakes Community College.
Topeka, Kansas, freshman Kyler Bowman scored in the second minute off an assist from Boulder, Colorado, freshman Romeni Gurmendi. Hastings sophomore Naomi Pedroza scored four minutes later and assisted Bowman with a goal in the 44th minute.
Boulder sophomore Frida Aguilar-Ximello scored with an assist by Keenesburg, Colorado, freshman Erica Derby.
Northeast outshot the Lakers 16-7 and had 10 shots on goal to Iowa Lakes’ six.
Hawk goalkeepers Carolin Stahlman (four saves) and Kelsey Tabbert (two) combined to produced the clean sheet.
“The score may not show it, but I felt we struggled a bit today,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “We were having trouble finding our possession, and in the second half, Iowa Lakes did a good job of controlling the game. We seemed a bit off to me, but we got the win and that is what matters.”
The Hawks are now 5-4 and host Hawkeye Community College at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Northeast men blanked in Iowa
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The nation’s fourth-ranked team flexed its collective muscles on Wednesday as Iowa Lakes Community College pitched a shutout in defeating the Northeast Community College men, 9-0.
Northeast managed just one shot on the afternoon compared to the Lakers’ 30. Iowa Lakes also had a 20-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Northeast goalkeepers Jyson Breitbarth and Yahir Catalan combined for 11 saves.
“Today we just couldn’t compete with Iowa Lakes,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “They were faster, quicker, and we had trouble slowing down their possession. They are playing at a level that we are not at yet. We did manage to put our best possession together in the second half, but we were not able to build anything from it.”
The Hawks are in action again on Saturday when they host another ranked team, No. 20 Hawkeye Community College beginning at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
Volleyball
Northeast wins 5-set thriller
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — It was a fun bus ride home for the Northeast Community College volleyball team after the Hawks defeated Ellsworth Community College on Wednesday 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 15-13.
Three Hawks tied for team honors in kills as Dani Wadsworth, Lauren Kavan and Rachel Ecklund had 14 apiece.
Wadsworth also led the team in service aces with four. Liz Christensen’s 25 digs was tops for the Hawks as was Brooke Bannister’s two solo blocks and Edyn Sudbeck’s 44 set assists.
Northeast is 4-8 on the season, 1-2 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Association and is next in action this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas. The Hawks will play four matches — two on Friday and two on Saturday — beginning with a match against Highland Community College on Friday at 4 p.m.