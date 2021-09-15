Volleyball
North Star knocks off Panthers
LINCOLN — The Norfolk varsity team found itself swept by Lincoln North Star on Tuesday night, losing 25-23, 25-14, 25-23.
Carly Ries led the Panthers with nine kills, Tessa Gall followed with eight and Cameryn skiff had six. Erin Schwanebeck led the way with three aces.
Lauren Hinrichs had six total blocks. Schwwanebeck led the Panthers with 15 digs.
Norfolk now falls to 10-3 on the season. The Panthers return to action Tuesday, Sept. 21 when they host Lincoln Northeast.
Huskers downed by Cardinal
PALO ALTO, Cal. — The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team dropped a road decision to No. 16 Stanford on Tuesday night, falling 3-1 (19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 23-25) at Maples Pavilion. The Huskers are now 6-2 (0-0 Big Ten) on the season, while the Cardinal improves to 5-2 (0-0 Pac-12).
Kayla Caffey paced Nebraska with 12 kills on .429 hitting and added a match-high seven blocks. Freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause joined her in double figures with 10 kills apiece. Batenhorst narrowly missed a double-double, adding nine digs and three blocks.
Nicklin Hames achieved her sixth straight double-double on 43 assists and 11 digs with two blocks.
Lexi Rodriguez (16) and Kenzie Knuckles (14) each had double-figure dig nights. Callie Schwarzenbach chipped in nine kills on .500 hitting.
The Cardinal hit .228 as a team to Nebraska's .179. The two teams had an identical 10.5 blocks on the night.
Stanford was led by a match-high 21 kills from Caitie Baird, who had just two attack errors and hit .487. Sami Francis had 13 more kills, and Kendall Kipp had 10.
Football
Norfolk JV blanks North Star
Tanner Eisenhauer scored on a 49-yard run and connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Busch to lead the Norfolk junior varsity to a 21-0 shutout of Lincoln North Star on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Brooks Reiman had the other Panther score, a 30-yard touchdown run.
The Panther JV is next in action on Monday at Columbus.
Bearcats rout reserves
KEARNEY — Norfolk was no match for the Kearney Bearcats on Tuesday as it lost 44-8.
Adam Heineman scored the only points for the maroon and white with a touchdown pass to Gavin VanDriel and a two-point conversion run.
Cameron Borgman and Peyton Vietor were the team's leading receivers.
Norfolk's defense caused six fumbles and recovered two. Vietor had an interception, which led to Heineman's touchdown pass. Joel Thompson, Jackson Mazuch and Jarrett Carlisle each had multiple tackles.
The Panthers will play South Sioux City on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Rodeo
Battle Creek grad helps Wyoming
The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team broke the 900-point barrier for the first time ever in dominating the opening fall rodeo at Laramie Community College.
Battle Creek High School graduate Austin Hurlburt picked up 180 of those points by placing third in tie down roping and fifth in the bulldogging competition.
Golf
Badgers compete at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG — Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft placed 11th after carding a 91 at the Gothenburg girls golf invite here Tuesday.
Teammate Kaetryn Bancroft finished 14th after shooting a 96. Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson finished with top individual honors with a 79. Valentine finished fourth in the team standings with a 392.
Gothenburg invite
Team scores: Broken Bow 371, Grand Island Northwest 378, Minden 386, Valentine 392, Lexington 395, Gothenburg 434, Cozad 436, Cambridge 479, Gothenburg JV 526, Southwest 530, McCook 568.
Softball
Softball games announced
The Norfolk junior varsity team will play a single game against Lincoln High this Thursday at 5 p.m. The varsity team will play a single game on the same day at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be in Lincoln.