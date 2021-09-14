Tennis
Panthers fifth at Lincoln East
LINCOLN — The Norfolk Panthers boys varsity tennis team traveled to Lincoln on Monday to compete in the Lincoln East Spartan Tennis Invitational. Norfolk finished in fifth place in the 10-team invitational with 72 team points.
“We continue to make our mark at these tournaments, and I’m getting more and more comments about the level of play these boys are putting out there,” coach Kelly Krueger said. “Whether we win or lose, we are gaining some well-deserved respect and we are learning from every match we play and look forward to some rematches down the road.”
Lincoln East Spartan Tennis invitational
Team scores: Lincoln East 120; Elkhorn South 98; Kearney 92; Lincoln Southeast 82; Norfolk 72; Lincoln North Star 70; York 42; Lincoln Pius X 42; Lincoln Christian 24; Columbus 18.
Norfolk’s individual results
No. 1 singles — Jackson Schwanebeck (3-2, fourth place): def. Sharp, LC, 8-0; def. Nichols, LPX, 8-5; def. Hamer, YOR, 8-5; lost to Le, LNE, 8-1; lost to Nelson, EKS, 8-1.
No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (4-1, third place): def. Giacalone, EKS, 8-5; def. Phinney, YOR, 8-5; def. Hoffschneider, LPX, 8-1; lost to Bucknell, LNE, 8-5; def. Bond, KEA, 8-6.
No. 1 doubles — Chase Carter and Michael Foster (2-3, sixth place): lost to Givens and Haar, LNE, 8-1; lost to Weslund and McCoy, LNS, 8-6; def. Boerger and Heeren, LC, 8-2; def. Hile and Woita, LPX, 9-7; lost to Miller and Wayneth, LSE, 8-3.
No. 2 doubles — Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh (2-3, seventh place): lost to Vu and Shaffer, KEA, 8-0; lost to Bradley and Islamov, LNE, 8-0; def. Van Comple and Heiden, YOR, 9-8 (7-3); lost to Dodd and Kirkman, LPX, 8-5; def. Penrod and Cuciti, LC, 8-4.
Golf
O’Neill takes Pierce invite
PIERCE — O’Neill placed three in the top en route to winning the Pierce Invitational on Friday at the Pierce Community Golf Course.
The Eagles’ score of 397 was nine strokes better than runner-up Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper easily earned medalist honors with an 18-hole round of 80.
Norfolk Catholic had two golfers compete. Lydia Brockhaus’ 148 was good for 42nd place while teammate Kaydee Clinch’s finished 44th with a 151.
Pierce Invitational
Team scores: O’Neill 397; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 406; Boone Central 443; Pierce 453; West Point-Beemer 456; West Holt 468; Thurston County 496; Elkhorn Valley 538; Pierce JV 573.
Top 15 and Norfolk Catholic golfers: 1. Brook Diekemper, WP-B 80; 2. Sarah Karnes, LCC, 87; 3. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’N 87; 4. Claire Popkes, O’N 97; 5. Taylor Beierman, BNC 98; 6. Keli Shermer, PIE, 99; 7. Kelsi Decora, BAGO 99; 8. Catrina Kettler, WH 102; 9. Cecilia Mlnarik, O’N 103; 10. Hope Swanson, LCC 104; 11. Allie Boell, WP-B 105; 12. Maddy Graham, LCC 107; 13. Kaylee Krohn, BNC, 107; 14. Zaylah Pfanstiel, PIE 108; 15. Delaney Hall, LCC 108; 42. Lydia Brockhaus, NC 148; 44. Kaydee Clinch, NC 151.
Diekemper sizzles at BC
BATTLE CREEK — Brook Diekemper of West Point-Beemer was so good on Monday that her round of 77 at the Battle Creek Invitational was 12 strokes better than second place.
O’Neill’s Kaylin Gaughenbaugh finished in the runner-up position with an 89 at the Evergreen Hills Golf Course.
West Point-Beemer won the team race ahead of second-place O’Neill, 389-396. Host Battle Creek was third with a 416.
Battle Creek Invitational
Team scores: West Point-Beemer 389; O’Neill 396; Battle Creek 416; West Holt 465; Wayne 468; Hartington Cedar Catholic 475; Clarkson/Leigh 505; Crofton 508.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Brook Diekemper, WPB, 77; 2. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’N, 89; 3. Maci Schommer, HCC, 92; T4. Raina Lade, BC, 93; T4. Kelsi DeCora, BAGO, 92; 6. Ceceilia Mlnarik, O’N, 98; 7. Allie Boell, WPB, 100; 8. Riley Haschke, WY, 101; T9. Olivia Jarman, O’N, 102; T9. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC, 102; T11. Joslyn Johnson, WAY, 103; T11. Araya Neilsen, CRO, 103; T13. Shelbie Woerman, WPB, 106; T13. Valerie Lierman, WPB, 106; T15. Claire Popkes, O’N, 107; T15. Victoria Maxey, NJV, 107.
Other Norfolk JV scores: 32. Tru Alder, 128; 38. Jaslyn Peters, 137.
Cross Country
Homer girls, LCC boys victorious
LAUREL — The Homer girls and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys earned championship trophies on Friday at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational at the Cedar View Country Club.
Pender athletes finished first and second in the girls race with champion Kairece Morris covering the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 4 seconds, a little more than 10 seconds ahead of her teammate Alexis Bodlak. Unfortunately, the Pendragons were unable to record a team score for lack of a third runner.
Homer’s Grant Lander crossed the finish line first in the boys race in 11:45. Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge was second in 18:06.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational
Girls team scores: Homer 7; St. Edward 16.
Top 10: 1. Kairece Morris, PEN 23:04; 2. Alexis Bodlak, PEN 23:14; 3. tori Gaarder, HOM 24:13; 4. Ali Albrecht, HOM 25:25; 5. Skyelar Sindelar, STE 27:01; 6. Hannah Elsea, HOM 27:24; 7. Brailyn Hogan, PON 27:43; 8. Raegan Modlin, HOM 28:33; 9. Yasmine Miranda, LCC 29:21; 10. Haylie Lovejoy, BAGO 32:34.
Boys team scores: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 15; Pender 32; St. Edward 39; Ponca 41; Winnebago 42; Randolph 45; Homer 54.
Top 10: 1. Grant Lander, HOM 17:45; 2. Dyami Berridge, BAGO 18:06; 3. Brody Taylor, PON 18:50; 4. Preston Rose, LCC 19:11; 5. Kolton Kralik, Unattached, 19:31; 6. Dillon Olson, LCC 19:54; 7. Carter Korth, LCC 20:17; 8. Gannon Walsh, PEN 20:27; 9. Tyler Olson, LCC 20:523; 10. Mason Bodlak, PEN 20:56.
Knights sweep Neligh-Oakdale
NELIGH — The North Central Knights won the girls division and then tied with Elkhorn Valley for first in the boys division at the Neligh-Oakdale Invitational on Monday.
Daisy Frick led the black and purple in the girls division and finished first among individuals with a 20:25. Kiera Taylor finished second among Knights and players with a 21:05.
Raden Orton of North Central not only finished first among individuals, but set a new meet record with a final time of 16:28. Teammate Mason Hagen finished second overall with a time of 16:57.
Neligh-Oakdale invitational
Girls team scores: North Central 8; Neligh-Oakdale 16; Niobrara/Verdigre 30; Osmond 37; Summerland 39.
Top 10: 1. Daisy Frick, NC 20:25; 2. Kiera Taylor, NC 21:05; 3. Jymmie Jensen, Burwell 21:16; 4. Marissa Bennett, Elkhorn Valley 21:21; 5. Lynae Koizan; N-O 21:22; 6. Erica Bacon, EV 21:47; 7. Keli Achoff, OSM 21:51; 8. Mariah Ost, NC 22:24; 9. Natasha Zeisler, Boyd County 22:31; 10. Raina Lee, N-O 22:33.
Boys team scores: Elkhorn Valley 17; North Central 17; Osmond 24; Neligh-Oakdale 47; Stuart 61; Summerland 66; Randolph 68; Creighton 75; Boyd County 81; Twin Loup 89.
Top 10: 1. Raden Orton, NC 16:28; 2. Mason Hagen, NC 16:57; 3. Gavin Geneski, OSM 17:20; 4. Waylon Warneke, EV 17:43; 5. Isaiah Eckert, EV 17:45; 6. Ashton Higgins, N-O 17:48; 7. Luke Ludwig, STU 18:22; 8. Owen Vondra, EV 18:23; 9. Nate Halsey, EV 18:35; 10. Dominic True, OSM 18:35.
Athletics
NC Booster Club Meeting
The Norfolk Catholic Booster Club will be holding another meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Hills Golf Course.
Volleyball
WSC makes big jump
Wayne — Thanks to three wins over top 10 teams over the weekend at the Colorado Premier Tournament, the Wayne State College volleyball team jumped 12 spots to fifth in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon.
Wayne State opens Northern Sun Conference play on the road this weekend, visiting No. 16 Minnesota Duluth on Friday at 6 p.m. and No. 23 St. Cloud State, Saturday in a 2 p.m. contest.
Walker setter of week
Wayne — Wayne State College sophomore setter Rachel Walker was named the Northern Sun Conference Setter of the Week on Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota, following her play in the Colorado Premier Tournament in Denver over the weekend. This is the first time this season that Walker has been honored.
A 5 foot, 9 inch sophomore setter from Lincoln (Lincoln Southwest HS), Walker averaged 10.86 assists per set while helping the Wildcats to a second place finish in the Colorado Premier Tournament. Walker had a season-high 54 assists during Wayne State’s loss to MSU Denver Saturday evening.
Soccer
Hageman goalie of week
Wayne — Wayne State College sophomore Katherine Hageman was named the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week on Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota, following her play over the weekend against No. 24 Missouri Western.
Hageman, a 5-10 sophomore from Golden, Colorado (Golden HS), recorded 11 saves Friday afternoon while helping the Wildcats to a 0-0 double-overtime draw against the 24th-ranked Griffons. She faced 16 shots and six corner kicks in the contest while playing all but 4:19 of the 110-minute double overtime contest in her first start of the season.