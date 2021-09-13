Volleyball
Panthers third at Bellevue East
BELLEVUE — The Norfolk Panthers finished in third place at the Bellevue East Invitational over the weekend.
On Friday, the maroon and white opened pool play by beating Omaha Burke 20-25, 25-18, 25-15. They then defeated the host Chieftains 25-19, 25-17 and concluded the round with a sweep of Omaha North 25-10, 25-17.
Tessa Gall led the Panthers in the Omaha North match with 12 kills. Carlie Streich led with four serving aces and Erin Schwanebeck had 10 digs.
On Saturday, the Panthers began with a semifinal showdown against Fremont. However, the Tigers came out on top 25-22, 25-18.
The Panthers were able to salvage their stay in Bellevue with a win over Omaha Central in the third-place match, sweeping both sets 31-29, 25-12.
Norfolk now has 10 wins to just two losses this season. They had won nine matches in all of 2020.
The Panthers travel to take on Lincoln North Star on Tuesday.
WSC competes in Colorado
DENVER — The No. 17 Wildcats knocked off No. 2 Angelo State of Texas in the semifinals and then fell to No. 20 Metro State Denver in the finals of the Colorado Premier Tournament over the weekend.
Taya Beller and Jaz DeHaan each produced 12 kills and Wayne State forced 23 attack errors to defeat Angelo State 25-21, 25-20, 25-19.
Wayne State finished the match with a .264 attack percentage, recording 42 kills on 121 attempts with just 10 errors. Angelo State was held to a .116 percentage on 37 kills with 23 errors and 121 attacks.
Angelo State had two more digs than WSC, 61-59, while the Wildcats held a 7-2 advantage in blocks and 5-2 edge in service aces.
In the finals, Metro State Denver outlasted the black and gold in five sets Saturday evening. Scores of the match were 16-25, 31-29, 25-21, 17-25 and 12-15.
Three Wildcats were announced to the Colorado Premier All-Tournament Team following the conclusion of the tournament — Taya Beller, Maggie Brahmer and Rachel Walker.
Wayne State opens Northern Sun Conference play on the road next weekend visiting No. 11 Minnesota Duluth Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a Saturday afternoon 2 p.m. match at No. 13 St. Cloud State.
Football
Turnovers haunt Wayne State
Wayne — Three Wayne State turnovers resulted in 21 Bemidji State points and the Beavers racked up 565 yards of total offense to defeat the Wildcats 38-28 in Northern Sun Conference football played Saturday afternoon at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji, Minnesota. The host Beavers improve to 2-0 on the season while WSC falls to 1-1.
Freshman running back Jacob Keiser led the WSC rushing attack with 77 yards on 15 attempts and one score. Tavian Willis added 60 yards on 12 carries.
Willis completed 16 of 29 passes for 203 yards and three scores with one interception. Trystn Ducker had a team-high six catches for 64 yards and two TDs followed by Mason Lee with five receptions for 96 yards.
Junior linebacker Nicholas Joynt had 14 tackles to lead the WSC defense, followed by freshman linebacker Alex Kowalczyk with 11. Jaylan Scott was credited with an interception while CJ Burress had a fumble recovery.
Wayne State will be at home next Saturday evening hosting Minot State in the Family Day Game at 6 p.m. at Bob Cunningham Field.
Soccer
Northeast falls in overtime
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Hawks dropped a heartbreaker to No. 13 Indian Hills on Sunday, falling 3-2 in overtime.
Sara Pedroza got the scoring started with a goal nine minutes into the game, which gave them a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Indian Hills tied it up, then answered a goal by Kyler Bowman with one of their onw one minute later to force overtime.
The Warriors scored five minutes in to seal the win.
Carolin Stahlman had 13 saves. for the Hawks.
“We played a very strong first half, but did not maintain that intensity throughout the rest of the match,” coach Chad Miller said. “We did some really good things, but we have to be able to play a whole 90 minutes.”
Northeast returns to action Wednesday at Iowa Lakes.
Hawks offense falters
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Northeast men’s team couldn’t get anything going against Indian Hills on Sunday in a 2-0 loss.
Indian Hills started with a goal eight minutes in and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The teams held one another at bay in the second half until the Warriors added another goal a little more than 89 minutes in.
Despite the loss, coach Chad Miller is oproud of the way his team played.
“I feel this was our best and most complete game we have played yet. We fixed some things that were causing us problems before, and we played a much more disciplined game,” he said. “We hit the crossbar and post, but couldn’t find the back of the net. We gave up a counter attack goal in the final minute of play, other than that I thought we played a good game.”
For its next game, the Northeast Hawks travel to face Iowa lakes on Wednesday.
Soccer
Wildcats fall to NOSU
Wayne — Northwestern Oklahoma State rallied with four second half goals to defeat Wayne State College 4-1 in non-conference women’s soccer play Sunday afternoon at the Wayne state College Soccer Pitch. Northwestern Oklahoma State improves to 3-1-0 while the Wildcats fall to 0-2-1.
The first half saw only one goal with Megan Philips scoring her second goal of the season in the 44th minute to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Wayne State was not able to capitalize on the seven corner kicks they were given in the first half compared to just one from Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Leading 1-0 in the second half, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Isabella Mcmillan scored a goal at the 64:50 mark to tie the game at 1-1. The goal was assisted by Cynthia Armas.
The Rangers scored two more goals less than 90 seconds apart to take the lead for good. The first was from Callie Haneborg in the 78th minute and the second came from Tiara Campbell in the 79th to give Northwestern Oklahoma State a 3-1 advantage. Both were unassisted.
Campbell scored her second goal of the match at the 82:43 mark to increase the Rangers lead to 4-1 off of the assist by Isabella Mcmillan.
Phillips paced Wayne State with four shots, two on goal, with one goal in the contest. Morgan Rhodes contributed two shots, one on goal, for the Wildcats.
Up next for the Wildcats is the NSIC opener when Wayne State plays host to Minnesota State on Friday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.
Golf
O’Neill wins Pierce invite
PIERCE — O’Neill finished as team champion at the Pierce girls golf invitational here Saturday. The Eagles shot a 397, nine strokes ahead of runner-up Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Taking top individual honors was West Point-Beemer’s Brooke Diekemper. She carded an 80. Sarah Karnes of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Kaylin Gaughenbaugh of O’Neill were second and third, respectively, as the two each shot 87s.
Pierce invitational
Team scores: O’Neill 397, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 406, Boone Central 443, Pierce 453, West Point-Beemer 456, West Holt 468, Thurston County 496, Elkhorn Valley 538, Pierce JV 573.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Brooke Diekemper, WP-B, 80; 2. Sarah Karnes, L-C-C, 87; 3. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’NE, 87; 4. Claire Popkes, O’NE, 97; 5. Taylor Beierman, ABC, 98; 6. Keli Shermer, PIE, 99; 7. Kelsi Decora, WINN, 99; 8. Catarina Kettler, AWH, 102; 9. Cecelia Mlnarik, O’NE, 103; 10. Hope Swanson, L-C-C, 104; 11. Allie Boell, WP-B, 105; 12. Maddy Graham, L-C-C, 107; 13. Kaylee Krohn, ABC, 107; 14. Zaylah Pfansteil, PIE, 108; 15. Delaney Hall, L-C-C, 108.
Norfolk Catholic scores: Lydia Brockhaus 148; Kaydee Clinch 151.
Tennis
NHS third at Fremont invite
FREMONT — The Norfolk boys tennis team placed third at the Fremont invite here Saturday. Norfolk finished with 42 points. Elkhorn Mount Michael took top honors with a 49, one point ahead of runner-up Omaha Westside.
“We played extremely well in Fremont,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Third place is especially satisfying considering the talent of teams that were in attendance.”
In No. 2 singles play, Kalen Krohn went 4-0 for Norfolk to claim championship honors. Krohn defeated Bellevue East’s Cole Holbrook, Millard South’s Ben Thomas, Omaha Westside’s Josh Rosenblatt and Lincoln Southeast’s Camden Hjermstad in the tournament.
The Norfolk No. 1 doubles team of Chase Carter and Michael Foster and No. 2 doubles team of Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh each placed third. In the No. 1 singles competition, Jackson Schwanebeck finished fourth.
“Overall, the boys played extremely well,” Krueger said. “Competition level was much higher today. We showed at times that we belong in the upper echelon of teams in Class A. We held our own and now know what to practice on to improve.”
Fremont invite
Team scores: Elkhorn Mount Michael 49, Omaha Westside 48, Norfolk 42, Lincoln Southeast 41, Millard South 24, Gretna 24, Fremont 20, Bellevue East 13, Columbus 9.
Singles — No. 1: Jackson Schwanebeck: def. by Aaron Shefsky, OW, 8-0; def. Bohden Jedlicka, COL, 8-0; def. Cameron Indra, FRE, 8-2; def. Andrew Grant, GRE, 8-2. No. 2: Kalen Krohn: def. Cole Holbrook, BE, 8-0; def. Ben Thomas, MS, 8-2; def. Josh Rosenblatt, OW, 8-2; def. Camden Hjermstad, LSE, 8-6.
Doubles — No. 1 Chase Carter/Michael Foster: def. Garrett Denton/Nolan Galgerud, MS, 8-4; def. Brandon Gallo/Gage Ritthaler, FRE, 8-1; def. by Clark Rue/Alex Kugler, OW, 8-2; def. by Ethan Pentel/Will Mallissee, EMM, 9-8 (8-6). No. 2 Alex Bauer/Logan Bosh: def. Elijah Carrera/Brandon Tracy, BE, 8-5; def. Callen Jedlicka/Brody Splittgerber, COL, 8-3; def. by Colin Eich/Eric Kaps, EMM, 8-1; def. by Tyler Blair/Ruyter Jamison, LSE, 8-2.