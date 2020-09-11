Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 11

SOFTBALL
Panthers score 20-0 triumph
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Norfolk High scored 12 runs in the second inning and seven more in the third to blast South Sioux City 20-0 in three innings Thursday evening.
Freshman Jessica Schmidt earned the one-hit shutout in the circle, striking out four.
Emerson Waldow and Tara Koch had two hits each. Four other Panthers finished with extra-base hits, led by Paeton Coler’s home run.
Norfolk varsity 20, South Sioux City 0
Norfolk 1(12)7 — 20 13 0
South Sioux City 000 — 0 1 3
WP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (NOR) Bailey Bernstrauch, Ellie Schwede. 3B: (NOR) Rylee Hoppe. HR: (NOR) Paeton Coler.
TENNIS
Norfolk sweeps S. Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — An experienced Norfolk High boys tennis team swept all nine varsity matches played Thursday at South Sioux City.
“We were the more experienced and seasoned team,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Due to previous weather issues, these were South Sioux City’s first matches of the season and you could tell. Having two tournaments under our belt, we seem to get into the flow of the matches much quicker than they did, and that’s all we needed to do.”
The Panthers allowed only five points total in six singles matches, including shutouts by juniors Kalen Krohn and Chase Carter, plus senior Josh Sumner. Two more Panthers — sophomore Alex Bauer and senior Ethan Mortimer — allowed just one point each in their singles matches.
In doubles action, the No. 3 team of Krohn and junior Jack Schwanebeck won 8-0. Also the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player, Schwanebeck improved to 8-2 on the season.
Norfolk varsity 9, South Sioux City 0
Singles — No. 1: Jack Schwanebeck, NOR, def. DeBuhr, 8-3; No. 2: Kalen Krohn, NOR, def. Feenstra, 8-0; No. 3: Josh Sumner, NOR, def. Hanna, 8-0; No. 4: Ethan Mortimer, NOR, def. Rodriguez, 8-1; No. 5: Chase Carter, NOR, def. Izaak Kolker, 8-0; No. 6: Alex Bauer, NOR, def. Ortiz, 8-1.
Doubles — No. 1: Carter and Sumner, NOR, def. DeBuhr and Rodriguez, 8-2; No. 2: Mortimer and Gannon Pokorney, NOR, def. Feenstra and Hanna, 8-4; No. 3: Krohn and Schwanebeck, NOR, def. Ortiz and Mogensen, 8-0.
GOLF
Ehnes-Blume leads Panthers
LINCOLN — Norfolk High School senior Kylie Ehnes-Blume led the Panthers’ golf team with a top-10 finish in the Highlands division at the Lincoln Public Schools Golf Classic hosted by Lincoln North Star on Thursday.
Blume finished with an 18-hole score of 92 at Highlands Golf Course, which was 10 behind a three-way tie for medalist honors. As a team, Norfolk was eighth.
Lincoln Public Schools Golf Classic
Team scores: Papillion-La Vista South 344, Columbus 359, Omaha Mercy/Ralston 386, Grand Island 397, Beatrice 399, Fremont 404, Lincoln Northeast 414, Norfolk 417, Bellevue West 429, Elkhorn 430, Lincoln North Star 435, Millard South 448, Lincoln High 467.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Panko, PLVS, 82; 2. Hughes, COL, 82; 3. Sianez, PLVS, 82; 4. Lasso, COL, 85; 5. Haynes, PLVS, 85; 6. Kenkel, GI, 89; 7. Wrhel, LNE, 89; 8. Gonka, OM/R, 90; 9. Haakinson, MS, 92; 10. Kylie Ehnes-Blume, NOR, 92.
Other Norfolk individuals: Paxton Peters 106, Mia Bertus 104, Kyla Robinson 117, Becca Asbury 115.
Cadets edge Cardinals for second
COLUMBUS — West Point-Beemer edged Boone Central by a single stroke for team runner-up honors Thursday at the Columbus Lakeview invite held at Quail Run Golf Course.
Abby Brodersen led all individual players with a 78, good for third overall and one shot behind the leaders. Both area teams placed two golfers among the top 10.
Columbus Lakeview invite
Team scores: Columbus Scotus 361, West Point-Beemer 373, Boone Central 374, Grand Island Northwest 377, Lincoln Christian 386, Aurora 387, Columbus Lakeview 413, Central City 428, Schuyler 458, Shelby-Rising City 483, Fremont Bergan NTS.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Lovegrove, LC, 77; 2. Arndt, CS, 77; 3. Abby Brodersen, BC, 78; 4. Dierman, CS, 80; 5. Brook Diekemper, WP-B, 83; 6. Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 87; 7. Hermesch, GINW, 90; 8. Darbro, AUR, 92; 9. Pedersen, AUR, 93; 10. Taylor Beierman, BC, 94.
FOOTBALL
No. 8 Falcons come from behind
TILDEN — Class D No. 8 Elkhorn Valley came back from a 36-20 halftime deficit with 22 third-quarter points and hung on from there to defeat Wisner-Pilger 50-44 on Thursday night.
Braedyn Ollendick was 16 of 26 for 270 yards and five touchdowns through the air to lead the comeback bid. He also led the Falcons with 13 carries for 59 yards and a rushing touchdown
Carter Werner had two catches for 104 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown, and Adam Miller caught seven passes for 94 yards and a score. Zack Hartl had 49 yards but grabbed three touchdowns.
Beau Ruskamp led the Gators with 168 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 tries. All three of Wisner-Pilger’s losses have come to ranked opponents, and two have been by a touchdown.
Wisner-Pilger 6 30 0 8 — 44
Elkhorn Valley 6 14 22 8 — 50
Scoring summary
W-P: Hunter Palmer 27 run (PAT failed)
EV: Zack Hartl 7 pass from Braedyn Ollendick (PAT failed)
W-P: Marqus Eddy 2 run (Beau Ruskamp run)
W-P: Ruskamp 64 run (Spencer Batenhorst pass from Ruskamp)
EV: Ollendick 6 run (PAT failed)
W-P: Eddy 7 run (PAT failed)
EV: Hartl 33 pass from Ollendick (Ollendick run)
W-P: Batenhorst 15 pass from Ruskamp (Klay Koehlmoos pass from Ruskamp)
EV: Hartl 13 run (Adam Miller pass from Ollendick)
EV: Hartl 14 pass from Ollendick (PAT failed)
EV: Carter Werner 74 pass from Ollendick (Ollendick run)
EV: Miller 49 pass from Ollendick (Hartl run)
W-P: Ruskamp 1 run (Batenhorst pass from Ruskamp)
NEXT UP
Wisner-Pilger (0-3) hosts Howells-Dodge, Friday
Elkhorn Valley (3-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Friday
Wausa snags its first win of year
SPENCER — Wausa grabbed its first win of the season Thursday night when it scored 22 second-quarter points and hung on from there to defeat Boyd County 36-14.
The Vikings held the host Spartans were held to 201 yards of total offense. Kolt Boettcher led Boyd County with 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Timothy Atkinson added 60 yards and Boyd County’s other touchdown.
Wausa 8 22 0 6 — 36
Boyd County 0 6 8 0 — 14
NEXT UP
Wausa (1-2) hosts Humphrey St. Francis, Friday
Boyd County (0-3) at Creighton, Friday